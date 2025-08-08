Stocks To Watch Today: LIC, HPCL, Titan, AUSFB, Cummins India, GIC, Biocon, NLC
Oil India and GAIL will also be among the stocks to watch.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, Tata Motors Ltd. and Life Insurance Corp. are some of the stocks that are likely to be in the limelight on Friday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Thursday's market hours:
AUSFB: The company received a universal banking licence from RBI.
C.E. Info Systems: The company's board approved an investment of approximately Rs 25 crores to acquire 43,759 equity shares of its subsidiary, Gtropy Systems at Rs 5,713 per share, increasing its stake from 75.98% to 96% with the option to acquire the remaining 4% within four years. The company has also approved an investment of Rs 25 crores to acquire 75.19 lakh Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares in the quick-commerce company "Zepto" at a price of Rs 33.25 per share.
India Shelter Finance Corporation: The board of directors approved the issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs.1,000 Crores through private placement or public issuances in one or more tranches.
Tata Communications: The company has approved the private placement of 1 lakh Non-Convertible Debentures with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, raising a total of Rs.1,000 crore. These NCDs have a fixed coupon rate of 6.77% and a 3-year tenure.
Oil India: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IREL in Mumbai to cooperate and collaborate for development of Critical Minerals.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company has allotted 41,000 unsecured, rated, and listed Non-Convertible Debentures with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, raising a total of Rs 410 crore through a private placement to multiple investors on Aug. 7.
GAIL: The company and Hindustan Copper have signed a MoU to jointly explore and develop critical mineral resources.
Syrma SGS Technology: The company has approved a Qualified Institutional Placement to issue equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, aiming to raise Rs 1,000 crore from qualified institutional buyers. The floor price for issue is at Rs.735.61.
Biocon: The company has approved a plan to acquire a 26% stake in Pro-zeal Green Power Sixteen and enter into a Power Purchase Agreement with them to buy solar power from a captive off-site solar energy plant.
ITD Cementation: The company’s shareholders approve the change of name of company to 'Cemindia Projects' from ITD Cementation India.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.8% to Rs 621.63 crore versus Rs 592.91 crore.
Ebitda down 15% to Rs 69.33 crore versus Rs 81.72 crore.
Margin at 11.2% versus 13.8%.
Net Profit down 15% to Rs 41.24 crore versus Rs 48.48 crore.
Global Health Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.7% to Rs 1,030.84 crore versus Rs 861.08 crore.
Ebitda up 22% to Rs 226.99 crore versus Rs 186.33 crore.
Margin at 22.0% versus 21.6%.
Net Profit up 50% to Rs 159.01 crore versus Rs 106.29 crore.
Titan Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.6% to Rs 16,523.00 crore versus Rs 13,266.00 crore.
Ebitda up 47% to Rs 1,830.00 crore versus Rs 1,247.00 crore.
Margin at 11.1% versus 9.4%.
Net Profit up 53% to Rs 1,091.00 crore versus Rs 715.00 crore.
LIC Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net premium income up 4.71% at Rs 1.20 lakh crore versus Rs 1.14 lakh crore.
Profit up 4.11% at Rs 10,985 crore versus Rs 10,551 crore.
13th month persistency ratio at 70.9% vs 68.62% (QoQ).
61st month persistency ratio at 58.31% vs 58.54% (QoQ).
APE grew by 9.45% to Rs 12, 652 crore vs 11,560 crore.
Value of New Business grew by 20.75% to Rs 1,944 crore versus 1,610 crore.
VNB Margin at 15.4% vs 13.9%.
HPCL Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 1,10,767.40 crore versus Rs 1,09,492.37 crore.
Ebitda up 31% to Rs 7,601.77 crore versus Rs 5,803.76 crore.
Margin at 6.9% versus 5.3%.
Net Profit up 30% to Rs 4,370.87 crore versus Rs 3,354.98 crore.
India Glycols Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 1,040.46 crore versus Rs 968.64 crore.
Ebitda up 19% to Rs 149.64 crore versus Rs 125.56 crore.
Margin at 14.4% versus 13.0%.
Net Profit up 21% to Rs 73.25 crore versus Rs 60.38 crore.
India Shelter Finance Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Impairment rises 54.2% to Rs 10.2 crore versus Rs 6.6 crore.
Calculated NII up 35% to Rs 179 crore versus Rs 133 crore.
Net Profit rises 43% to Rs 119 crore versus Rs 83.5 crore.
Metro Brands Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% to Rs 628.24 crore versus Rs 576.08 crore.
Ebitda up 8% to Rs 193.90 crore versus Rs 180.37 crore.
Margin at 30.9% versus 31.3%.
Net Profit up 7% to Rs 98.51 crore versus Rs 91.73 crore.
CE Info Systems Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.3% to Rs 121.61 crore versus Rs 143.55 crore.
Ebitda down 9% to Rs 48.99 crore versus Rs 54.00 crore.
Margin at 40.3% versus 37.6%.
Net Profit down 5% to Rs 46.11 crore versus Rs 48.57 crore.
Innova Captab Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 19.5% to Rs 352 crore versus Rs 294 crore.
Ebitda rises 23.5% to Rs 52.1 crore versus Rs 42.2 crore.
Margin at 14.8% versus 14.3%.
Net profit rises 5.2% to Rs 31 crore versus Rs 29.5 crore.
Cummins India Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.2% to Rs 2,906.82 crore versus Rs 2,304.19 crore.
Ebitda up 33% to Rs 623.50 crore versus Rs 467.33 crore.
Margin at 21.4% versus 20.3%.
Net Profit up 40% to Rs 589.27 crore versus Rs 419.80 crore.
BSE Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 13.1% to Rs 1,037.45 crore versus Rs 916.97 crore.
Ebitda up 27% to Rs 704.99 crore versus Rs 554.54 crore.
Margin at 68.0% versus 60.5%.
Net Profit up 9% to Rs 539.41 crore versus Rs 494.42 crore.
KSB Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 3.2% to Rs 667 crore versus Rs 646 crore.
Ebitda rises 0.9% to Rs 91.4 crore versus Rs 90.6 crore.
Margin at 13.7% versus 14%.
Net profit rises 3.4% to Rs 70.4 crore versus Rs 68.1 crore.
The Ramco Cement Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.9% to Rs 2,074.02 crore versus Rs 2,093.55 crore.
Ebitda up 24% to Rs 397.53 crore versus Rs 320.17 crore.
Margin at 19.2% versus 15.3%
Net Profit up 129% to Rs 85.03 crore versus Rs 37.16 crore.
Shree Renuka Sugars Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Loss of Rs 263 crore versus loss of Rs 166 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 76.9 crore versus profit of Rs 84.7 crore.
Revenue declines 34.2% at Rs 2,010 crore versus Rs 3,054 crore.
DCX Systems Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 60.9% to Rs 222.16 crore versus Rs 138.08 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 0.27 crore versus loss of Rs 4.81 crore.
Margin at 0.1%.
Net Profit up 38% to Rs 4.06 crore versus Rs 2.94 crore.
Pitti Engineering Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.6% to Rs 456.56 crore versus Rs 391.45 crore.
Ebitda up 30% to Rs 75.34 crore versus Rs 58.02 crore.
Margin at 16.5% versus 14.8%.
Net Profit up 18% to Rs 22.88 crore versus Rs 19.36 crore.
Indigo Paints Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declines 0.7% to Rs 309 crore versus Rs 311 crore.
Ebitda falls 6.4% to Rs 44.3 crore versus Rs 47.4 crore.
Margin at 14.3% versus 15.2%.
Net Profit falls 1% to Rs 25.9 crore versus Rs 26.2 crore.
Datta Patterns Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.6% to Rs 99.33 crore versus Rs 104.08 crore.
Ebitda down 14% to Rs 32.08 crore versus Rs 37.18 crore.
Margin at 32.3% versus 35.7%.
Net Profit down 22% to Rs 25.50 crore versus Rs 32.79 crore.
Repco Home Finance Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit rises 2.4% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 105 crore.
Calculated NII rises 8.3% to Rs 182 crore versus Rs 168 crore.
Impairment Loss at Rs 2.7 crore versus profit of Rs 1.4 crore.
Max Financial Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit declines 45.3% to Rs 69.6 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
Impairment loss at Rs 4 lakh versus loss of Rs 7 lakh.
Calculated NII rises 17% to Rs 132 crore versus Rs 113 crore.
PTC India Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declines 12% to Rs 4,009 crore versus Rs 4,555 crore.
Ebitda up 18.2% to Rs 288 crore versus Rs 244 crore.
Margin at 7.2% versus 5.4%.
Net Profit rises 44.2% to Rs 195 crore versus Rs 135 crore.
KRBL Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 32% to Rs 1,584 crore versus Rs 1,199 crore.
Ebitda rises 64.4% to Rs 193 crore versus Rs 117 crore.
Margin at 12.2% versus 9.8%.
Net Profit rises 74% to Rs 151 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore.
GIC Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit rises 80.7% to Rs 2,531 crore versus Rs 1,401 crore.
Net Premium Income up 11.6% to Rs 11,274 crore versus Rs 10,098 crore.
Biocon Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.8% to Rs 3,941.90 crore versus Rs 3,432.90 crore.
Ebitda up 21% to Rs 748.90 crore versus Rs 620.40 crore.
Margin at 19.0% versus 18.1%
Net Profit down 95% to Rs 31.40 crore versus Rs 659.70 crore.
Greenlam Industries Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 11.4% to Rs 674 crore versus Rs 605 crore.
Ebitda fell 31.2% to Rs 44.1 crore versus Rs 64 crore.
Margin at 6.5% versus 10.6%
Net loss at Rs 15.4 crore versus Profit of Rs 20.3 crore.
NLC India Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.2% to Rs 3,825.61 crore versus Rs 3,378.17 crore.
Ebitda down 13% to Rs 936.76 crore versus Rs 1,082.12 crore.
Margin at 24.5% versus 32.0%.
Net Profit up 43% to Rs 797.59 crore versus Rs 559.42 crore.
Singatureglobal Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 116.1% to Rs 865.67 crore versus Rs 400.61 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 33.18 crore versus loss of Rs 1.48 crore.
Margin at 3.8%.
Net Profit up 408% to Rs 34.42 crore versus Rs 6.77 crore.
Subros Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 8.5% to Rs 878 crore versus Rs 810 crore.
Ebitda up 6.2% to Rs 82 crore versus Rs 77.2 crore.
Margin at 9.3% versus 9.5%
Net Profit up 16.7% to Rs 40.8 crore versus Rs 34.9 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Grasim Industries, State Bank of India, Siemens, Tata Motors, Action Construction Equipment, Afcons Infrastructure, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Ceigall India, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Concord Biotech, Cupid, DCW, DOMS Industries, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Fine Organic Industries, Fusion Finance, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Garware Technical Fibres, Genus Power Infrastructures, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Hi-Tech Pipes, Hindustan Foods, Infibeam Avenues, JK Tyre & Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, Manappuram Finance, Max Estates, Info Edge (India), NIIT, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, PG Electroplast, Poly Medicure, Power Mech Projects, PTC Industries, Puravankara, Rhi Magnesita India, Satin Creditcare Network, Shipping Corporation of India, Sequent Scientific, Sharda Motor Industries, S H Kelkar and Company, Star Cement, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Venkys (India), Voltas, Wockhardt, Yatra Online.