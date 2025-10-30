Stocks To Watch Today: L&T, SAIL, LIC Housing, HPCL, Mahanagar Gas, Tata Steel

Satin Creditcare (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue up 19.9% to Rs 788 crore versus Rs 657 crore

Ebitda up 24.3% to Rs 415 crore versus Rs 334 crore

Margin at 52.7% versus 50.8%.

Net Profit up 18.9% to Rs 53.2 crore versus Rs 44.7 crore.

Fino Payments Bank (YoY)

NII up 43.1% to Rs 32.5 crore versus Rs 22.7 crore.

Operating Profit down 18.2% to Rs 21.2 crore versus Rs 25.9 crore.

Net Profit down 27.4% to Rs 15.4 crore versus Rs 21.2 crore.

Apollo Pipes (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue down 5.9% to Rs 236 crore versus Rs 250 crore.

Ebitda down 18.7% to Rs 15.8 crore versus Rs 19.4 crore.

Margin at 6.7% versus 7.7%.

Net Profit down 61.2% to Rs 1.6 crore versus Rs 4.2 crore.

Mahanagar Gas (QoQ, Consolidated)

Revenue down 1.6% to Rs 2,050 crore versus Rs 2,083 crore.

Ebitda down 32.5% to Rs 338 crore versus Rs 501 crore.

Margin at 16.5% versus 24%.

Net Profit down 39.9% to Rs 191 crore versus Rs 319 crore.

Astec Lifesciences (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue down 25.2% to Rs 73.7 crore versus Rs 98.5 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 6.7 crore versus loss of Rs 19.7 crore.

Net Loss at Rs 24.4 crore versus loss of Rs 38.6 crore.

PB Fintech (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue up 38.2% to Rs 1,614 crore versus Rs 1,167 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 97.8 crore versus loss of Rs 7.8 crore.

Margin at 6.1%.

Net Profit at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 50.7 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue up 14.1% to Rs 7,512 crore versus Rs 6,584 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 581 crore versus Rs 275 crore.

Margin at 7.7% versus 4.2%.

Net Profit at Rs 375 crore versus Rs 106 crore.

VST Industries (YoY)

Revenue down 6.7% to Rs 336 crore versus Rs 360 crore.

Ebitda up 16.3% to Rs 78.6 crore versus Rs 67.6 crore.

Margin at 23.4% versus 18.8%.

Net Profit up 24.5% to Rs 59.2 crore versus Rs 47.6 crore.

Transport Corporation Of India (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue up 7.5% to Rs 1,205 crore versus Rs 1,121 crore.

Ebitda up 8.2% to Rs 127 crore versus Rs 117 crore.

Margin at 10.5% versus 10.4%.

Net Profit up 5.8% to Rs 113 crore versus Rs 106 crore.

Larsen & Toubro (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue up 10.4% to Rs 67,984 crore versus Rs 61,555 crore.

Ebitda up 7% to Rs 6,806 crore versus Rs 6,362 crore.

Margin at 10% versus 10.3%.

Net Profit up 15.6% to Rs 3,926 crore versus Rs 3,395 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum (QoQ)

Revenue down 9% to Rs 1.01 lakh crore versus Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Ebitda down 9.3% to Rs 6,891 crore versus Rs 7,602 crore.

Margin at 6.8% versus 6.9%.

Net Profit down 12.4% to Rs 3,830 crore versus Rs 4,371 crore.

SAIL (QoQ, Consolidated)

Revenue up 3% to Rs 26,704 crore versus Rs 25,922 crore.

Ebitda down 8.7% to Rs 2,528 crore versus Rs 2,769 crore.

Margin at 9.5% versus 10.7%.

Net Profit down 43.8% to Rs 419 crore versus Rs 745 crore.

Le Travenues Ravenues Technology (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue up 37% to Rs 283 crore versus Rs 206 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 3.7 crore versus profit of Rs 17.9 crore.

Net Loss at Rs 3.1 crore versus profit of Rs 13 crore.

NTPC Green Energy (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue up 21.5% to Rs 612 crore versus Rs 504 crore.

Ebitda up 26.1% to Rs 529 crore versus Rs 420 crore.

Margin at 86.5% versus 83.3%.

Net Profit at Rs 87.5 crore versus Rs 38 crore.

Railtel Corp (YoY)

Revenue up 12.8% to Rs 951 crore versus Rs 843 crore.

Ebitda up 19.5% to Rs 154 crore versus Rs 129 crore.

Margin at 16.2% versus 15.3%.

Net Profit up 4.7% to Rs 76.1 crore versus Rs 72.6 crore.

Declares interim dividend of Rs 1 per share.

United Breweries (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue down 3% to Rs 2,053 crore versus Rs 2,117 crore.

Ebitda down 42.9% to Rs 130 crore versus Rs 227 crore.

Margin at 6.3% versus 10.7%.

Net Profit down 64.8% to Rs 46.5 crore versus Rs 132 crore.

Sagility (QoQ, Consolidated)

Revenue up 7.8% to Rs 1,658 crore versus Rs 1,539 crore.

Ebitda up 19.9% to Rs 415 crore versus Rs 346 crore.

Margin at 25% versus 22.5%.

Net Profit up 68.9% to Rs 251 crore versus Rs 149 crore.

LIC Housing Finance (YoY, Consolidated)

Calculated NII up 3.3% to Rs 2,048 crore versus Rs 1,981 crore.

Net Profit up 1.6% to Rs 1,349 crore versus Rs 1,328 crore.

Capri Global Capital (YoY, Consolidated)

Calculated NII up 57.5% to Rs 480 crore versus Rs 305 crore.

Net Profit at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 96.9 crore.

Laxmi Organic Industries (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue down 9.3% to Rs 700 crore versus Rs 771 crore.

Ebitda down 50.4% to Rs 37 crore versus Rs 74.6 crore.

Margin at 5.3% versus 9.7%.

Net Profit down 60.7% to Rs 11 crore versus Rs 28 crore.

Quess Corp (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue up 3.4% to Rs 3,832 crore versus Rs 3,705 crore.

Ebitda up 10.9% to Rs 76.7 crore versus Rs 69.2 crore.

Margin at 2% versus 1.9%.

Net Profit up 2% to Rs 51.5 crore versus Rs 50.5 crore.

Brigade Enterprises (YoY, Consolidated)

Revenue up 29% to Rs 1,383 crore versus Rs 1,072 crore.

Ebitda up 12.3% to Rs 328 crore versus Rs 292 crore.

Margin at 23.7% versus 27.2%.

Net Profit up 36.7% to Rs 163 crore versus Rs 119 crore.