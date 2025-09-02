Stocks To Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra, IndusInd, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, BEL, United Breweries

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Paritosh Kashyap as an Executive Director for the bank.

Auto Companies: Hero MotoCorp reported total two-wheeler sales of 5.5 lakh units in August. This represents a YoY growth of 8% in total two-wheeler sales, driven by a 52.9% increase in scooter sales to 52,204 units and a 4.9% rise in motorcycle sales to 5.02 lakh units. Maruti Suzuki's total production in August decreased by 6.3% year-over-year to 1.58 lakh units, with passenger vehicle production also dropping by 6.3% to 1.55 lakh units.

Bharat Electronics: The company has received additional orders worth Rs 644 crore since July 30.

United Breweries: The company is strengthening its presence in Andhra Pradesh with Kingfisher production at the Ilios Brewery.

HDFC Bank: Sachin Suryakant Rane has resigned as the Chief of Internal Vigilance.

IndusInd Bank: Pragati Gondhalekar has joined as the Head of Internal Audit and as part of the Senior Management Personnel.

Indraprastha Gas: The company has entered a joint venture pact with RVUNL to set up a solar power project, with IGL holding a 74% stake and RVUNL holding a 26% stake in the joint venture.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company has appointed Vishakha Mulye as its Managing Director and CEO for a five-year term and Rakesh Singh as the Executive Director and CEO of its NBFC until July 2027.

Prestige Estates Projects: The company has issued a corporate guarantee for Rs 1,000 crore for a loan and construction finance availed by its arm