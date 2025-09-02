Stocks To Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra, IndusInd, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, BEL, United Breweries
Hero MotoCorp will also be among the stocks to watch.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. are some of the stocks that will likely catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Stocks In News
Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Paritosh Kashyap as an Executive Director for the bank.
Auto Companies: Hero MotoCorp reported total two-wheeler sales of 5.5 lakh units in August. This represents a YoY growth of 8% in total two-wheeler sales, driven by a 52.9% increase in scooter sales to 52,204 units and a 4.9% rise in motorcycle sales to 5.02 lakh units. Maruti Suzuki's total production in August decreased by 6.3% year-over-year to 1.58 lakh units, with passenger vehicle production also dropping by 6.3% to 1.55 lakh units.
Bharat Electronics: The company has received additional orders worth Rs 644 crore since July 30.
United Breweries: The company is strengthening its presence in Andhra Pradesh with Kingfisher production at the Ilios Brewery.
HDFC Bank: Sachin Suryakant Rane has resigned as the Chief of Internal Vigilance.
IndusInd Bank: Pragati Gondhalekar has joined as the Head of Internal Audit and as part of the Senior Management Personnel.
Indraprastha Gas: The company has entered a joint venture pact with RVUNL to set up a solar power project, with IGL holding a 74% stake and RVUNL holding a 26% stake in the joint venture.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company has appointed Vishakha Mulye as its Managing Director and CEO for a five-year term and Rakesh Singh as the Executive Director and CEO of its NBFC until July 2027.
Prestige Estates Projects: The company has issued a corporate guarantee for Rs 1,000 crore for a loan and construction finance availed by its arm
Ceat: The company has acquired the Michelin Group's CAMSO construction compact line business and announced a $171 million investment in Sri Lanka.