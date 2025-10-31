Stocks To Watch Today: ITC, Swiggy, Dabur, Bandhan Bank, DLF, NTPC
Lodha Developers, Restaurant Brands and Pidilite Industries will also be among the stocks to watch.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., Phoenix Mills Ltd., and Vedanta Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Friday.
Here are some of the major announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
Stocks In News
TCS: The company has entered into a five-year agreement with Tata Motors to digitize ESG data.
Swiggy: The company will consider raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via QIP or other fundraising routes on Nov. 7.
Hindustan Unilever: The company has received an NCLT approval to demerge its ice cream business into Kwality Wall’s India Ltd.
Sunteck Realty: The company will acquire 100% stake in Shreejikrupa Hotels & Properties for an enterprise value of Rs 100 crore.
Pidilite Industries: The company will fully acquire its arm, Pidilite C-Techos Walling, by purchasing the remaining 40% stake.
Earnings In Focus
ACC, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Bajaj Electricals, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Dhanuka Agritech, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GAIL (India), Godrej Consumer Products, Intellect Design Arena, Jubilant Pharmova, Kalpataru Projects International, Dr. Lal PathLabs, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Maruti Suzuki India, Medplus Health Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, NOCIL, Northern Arc Capital, Patanjali Foods, The Phoenix Mills, Prism Johnson, R R Kabel, Sammaan Capital, Schaeffler India, Shriram Finance, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Strides Pharma Science, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Vedanta, Zensar Technologies
Earnings Post Market Hours
Nippon Life Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net Profit down 13% to Rs 345 crore versus Rs 396 crore.
Total Income down 7.7% to Rs 695 crore versus Rs 753 crore.
To pay interim dividend of Rs 9/share.
Welspun Corp Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.5% to Rs 4,374 crore versus Rs 3,302 crore.
Ebitda up 47.9% to Rs 591 crore versus Rs 400 crore.
Margin at 13.5% versus 12.1%.
Net Profit up 53.2% to Rs 440 crore versus Rs 287 crore.
Gillette India Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 3.7% to Rs 811 crore versus Rs 782 crore.
Ebitda up 9.1% to Rs 208 crore versus Rs 190 crore.
Margin at 25.6% versus 24.4%.
Net Profit up 10.9% to Rs 49.1 crore versus Rs 44.2 crore.
Manappuram Finance Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Calculated NII down 15.9% to Rs 1,376 crore versus Rs 1,635 crore.
Net Profit down 61.5% to Rs 220 crore versus Rs 571 crore.
Swiggy Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 54.4% to Rs 5,561 crore versus Rs 3,601 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 798 crore versus loss of Rs 554 crore.
Net Loss widens to Rs 1,092 crore versus loss of Rs 626 crore.
Dabur Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.4% to Rs 3,191 crore versus Rs 3,029 crore.
Ebitda up 6.4% to Rs 588 crore versus Rs 553 crore.
Margin at 18.4% versus 18.2%.
Net Profit up 6.5% to Rs 453 crore versus Rs 425 crore.
To pay interim dividend of Rs 2.75/share.
ITC Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 3.4% to Rs 18,021 crore versus Rs 18,649 crore.
Ebitda up 2.1% to Rs 6,252 crore versus Rs 6,123 crore.
Margin at 34.7% versus 32.8%.
Net Profit up 2% to Rs 5,180 crore versus Rs 5,078 crore.
Navin Fluorine Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 46.3% to Rs 758 crore versus Rs 519 crore.
Ebitda up to Rs 246 crore versus Rs 107 crore.
Margin at 32.5% versus 20.7%.
Net Profit at Rs 148 crore versus Rs 58.8 crore.
To pay interim dividend of Rs 6.5/share.
Bandhan Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
NII down 11.8% to Rs 2,589 crore versus Rs 2,934 crore.
Operating Profit down 29.4% to Rs 1,310 crore versus Rs 1,855 crore.
Provisions up 90.1% to Rs 1,153 crore versus Rs 606 crore.
Net Profit down 88.1% to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 937 crore.
Gross NPA at 5.02% versus 4.96%; Net NPA at 1.37% versus 1.36%.
Cemindia Projects Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.3% to Rs 2,175 crore versus Rs 1,991 crore.
Ebitda up 11.9% to Rs 203 crore versus Rs 182 crore.
Margin at 9.3% versus 9.1%.
Net Profit up 49.4% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 72 crore.
IEX Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.4% to Rs 154 crore versus Rs 139 crore.
Ebitda up 11.3% to Rs 133 crore versus Rs 120 crore.
Margin at 86.7% versus 86%.
Net Profit up 13.9% to Rs 123 crore versus Rs 108 crore.
Motilal Oswal Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Total Income down 32.2% to Rs 1,860 crore versus Rs 2,744 crore.
Net Profit down 68.8% to Rs 362 crore versus Rs 1,162 crore.
Carborundum Universal Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% to Rs 1,298 crore versus Rs 1,224 crore.
Ebitda down 19.8% to Rs 156 crore versus Rs 195 crore.
Margin at 12% versus 15.9%.
Net Profit down 35.7% to Rs 74.5 crore versus Rs 116 crore.
JBM Auto Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.4% to Rs 1,368 crore versus Rs 1,286 crore.
Ebitda down 5.5% to Rs 156 crore versus Rs 165 crore.
Margin at 11.4% versus 12.8%.
Net Profit up 6.3% to Rs 52.6 crore versus Rs 49.5 crore.
LT Foods Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.2% to Rs 2,766 crore versus Rs 2,108 crore.
Ebitda up 35% to Rs 309 crore versus Rs 229 crore.
Margin at 11.2% versus 10.9%.
Net Profit up 10.4% to Rs 164 crore versus Rs 148 crore.
ASK Automotive Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.2% to Rs 1,054 crore versus Rs 974 crore.
Ebitda up 17.4% to Rs 137 crore versus Rs 117 crore.
Margin at 13% versus 12%.
Net Profit up 18.6% to Rs 79.8 crore versus Rs 67.3 crore.
TD Power Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 47.7% to Rs 452 crore versus Rs 306 crore.
Ebitda up 48.6% to Rs 82.6 crore versus Rs 55.6 crore.
Margin at 18.3% versus 18.1%.
Net Profit up 45.8% to Rs 60.2 crore versus Rs 41.3 crore.
Restaurant Brands Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.2% to Rs 703 crore versus Rs 632 crore.
Ebitda up 12.2% to Rs 70.9 crore versus Rs 63.2 crore.
Margin at 10.1% versus 10%.
Net Loss at Rs 58.6 crore versus loss of Rs 60.2 crore.
Datamatics Global Services Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.84% to Rs 490.23 crore versus Rs 467.56 crore.
Ebit up 22.13% to Rs 68.92 crore versus Rs 56.43 crore.
Ebit Margin up 198 bps at 14.05% versus 12.06%.
Net Profit up 25.52% to Rs 63.24 crore versus Rs 50.38 crore.
IIFL Finance Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Calculated NII up 11.1% to Rs 1,439 crore versus Rs 1,295 crore.
Net Profit up 61.3% to Rs 376 crore versus Rs 233 crore.
United Spirits Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 11.5% to Rs 3,170 crore versus Rs 2,843 crore.
Ebitda up 32.5% to Rs 672 crore versus Rs 507 crore.
Margin at 21.2% versus 17.8%.
Net Profit up 40.9% to Rs 472 crore versus Rs 335 crore.
DLF Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 16.8% to Rs 1,643 crore versus Rs 1,975 crore.
Ebitda down 43.5% to Rs 284 crore versus Rs 502 crore.
Margin at 17.3% versus 25.4%.
Net Profit down 14.6% to Rs 1,180 crore versus Rs 1,381 crore.
NTPC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.2% to Rs 44,786 crore versus Rs 44,706 crore.
Ebitda up 10% to Rs 12,816 crore versus Rs 11,665 crore.
Margin at 28.6% versus 26.1%.
Net Profit down 3.9% to Rs 5,067 crore versus Rs 5,275 crore.
Indostar Capital Finance Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Calculated NII up 39% to Rs 151 crore versus Rs 108 crore.
Net Profit down 66.9% to Rs 10.5 crore versus Rs 31.7 crore.
Lodha Developers Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 44.7% to Rs 3,799 crore versus Rs 2,626 crore.
Ebitda up 57.4% to Rs 1,109 crore versus Rs 705 crore.
Margin at 29.2% versus 26.8%.
Net Profit up 86.5% to Rs 789 crore versus Rs 423 crore.
Pidilite Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.9% to Rs 3,554 crore versus Rs 3,235 crore.
Ebitda up 10.7% to Rs 851 crore versus Rs 769 crore.
Margin at 23.9% versus 23.8%.
Net Profit up 8.4% to Rs 579 crore versus Rs 535 crore.
Gravita India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.7% to Rs 1,036 crore versus Rs 927 crore.
Ebitda up 60.7% to Rs 102 crore versus Rs 63.5 crore.
Margin at 9.9% versus 6.8%.
Net Profit up 33.3% to Rs 96 crore versus Rs 72 crore.
Automotive Axles Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 6.9% to Rs 462 crore versus Rs 495 crore.
Ebitda down 5.6% to Rs 48.2 crore versus Rs 51.1 crore.
Margin at 10.4% versus 10.3%.
Net Profit flat at Rs 36 crore.
Indegene Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.1% to Rs 804 crore versus Rs 687 crore.
Ebitda up 11.5% to Rs 141 crore versus Rs 126 crore.
Margin at 17.5% versus 18.4%.
Net Profit up 11.3% to Rs 102 crore versus Rs 91.7 crore.
IFB Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.4% to Rs 1,370 crore versus Rs 1,219 crore.
Ebitda up 41.6% to Rs 99.8 crore versus Rs 70.5 crore.
Margin at 7.3% versus 5.8%.
Net Profit up 61.7% to Rs 50.8 crore versus Rs 31.4 crore.