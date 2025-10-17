Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, Canara HSBC Life, RIL, Waaree Energies, Jio Financial
Rallis India, CIE Automotive, Punjab & Sind Bank and JSW Infra will also be among the stocks to watch.
Reliance Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Central Bank of India, and BEML Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Friday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Whirlpool of India: Whirlpool India signs long-term brand and tech pacts with parent company till 2029. Agreements are valid till March 2029, replacing annual contracts.
Tata Motors: The company name shall be changed to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles effective October 24. Symbol shall be changed to TMPV effective October 24.
HCL Technologies: The company expands partnership with Zscaler for AI-Powered security & network transformation.
BEML: The company in pact with Kineco for advanced composite manufacturing for Aerospace and Defence Applications.
Central Bank of India: The bank is in pact with Godrej Housing Finance to offer housing loans at competitive rates.
Fortis Healthcare: IHH Healthcare, via its subsidiary Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd, will subscribe to 23.5 crore new equity shares of Fortis Healthcare via preferential allotment. The total investment amounts to Rs 235.2 crore. Following this, Northern TK Venture will launch a mandatory open offer to acquire up to 19.7 crore shares of Fortis Healthcare, representing approximately 26.1% of its expanded voting capital. Additionally, a separate open offer will be made to acquire up to 49 lakh equity shares of Fortis Malar Hospitals, representing around 26.1% of its voting share capital.
Mahanagar Gas: The company approves the appointment of Ajay Sinha as Whole-Time Director, Designated as Deputy MD.
Earnings In Focus
Reliance Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), JSW Energy, JSW Steel, Polycab India, 360 ONE WAM, Acutaas Chemicals, Atlanta Electricals, Atul, AU Small Finance Bank, Bank of India, Ceat, Central Bank of India, CESC, CRISIL, Dalmia Bharat, DCB Bank, Fedbank Financial Services, Havells India, HFCL, Himadri Speciality Chemical, India Cements, IndiaMART InterMESH, Jindal Saw, Jana Small Finance Bank, Kesoram Industries, L&T Technology Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Orient Electric, PCBL Chemical, Poonawalla Fincorp, PSP Projects, PVR Inox, RPG Life Sciences, Sapphire Foods India, Shoppers Stop, Sobha, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tanla Platforms, Tata Technologies, Tejas Networks, UCO Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
ALSO READ
JSW Steel Q2 Results Preview: Margin Expected To Contract Amid Softer Realisations, Strong Demand
Earnings Post Market Hours
Wipro Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Key takeaways
Numbers in line with estimates
QoQ CC growth up 0.3% versus down 2% in Q1
Launches Wipro Intelligence, to scale in AI-first world
Lower and upper end of IT revenue guidance increased to (-)0.5% to (+)1.5%
Large deal TCV at $2.9 billion versus $2.7 billion in Q1
Financials
Revenue up 2.5% to Rs 22,697.30 crore versus Rs 22,134.60 crore
Ebit up 4% to Rs 3,680.70 crore versus Rs 3,547.60 crore
Margin at 16.2% versus 16.0%
Net Profit down 3% to Rs 3,246.20 crore versus Rs 3,330.40 crore
Infosys Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Key takeaways
Numbers beat the estimates
QoQ CC growth at 2.2% vs 2.6% in Q1
Lower end of the guidance increased from 1%-3% to 2%-3%
Manufacturing & Hi-Tech has seen major uptick
Large deal TCV at $3.1 billion versus $3.8 billion in Q1
Financials
Revenue up 5.2% to Rs 44,490.00 crore versus Rs 42,279.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 44,008 crore)
Ebit up 6% to Rs 9,353.00 crore versus Rs 8,803.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 9,338 crore)
Margin at 21.0% versus 20.8% (Estimate: 21.21%)
Net Profit up 6% to Rs 7,364.00 crore versus Rs 6,921.00 crore (Estimate: Rs 7,222 crore)
LTIMindtree Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.6% to Rs 10,394.30 crore versus Rs 9,840.60 crore (Estimate: Rs 10,264.50 crore)
Ebit up 17% to Rs 1,648.10 crore versus Rs 1,406.50 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,532 crore)
Margin at 15.9% versus 14.3% (Estimate: 14.9%)
Net Profit up 12% to Rs 1,401.10 crore versus Rs 1,254.10 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,282.70 crore)
Cyient Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.0% to Rs 1,781.00 crore versus Rs 1,711.80 crore
Net Profit down 17% to Rs 127.50 crore versus Rs 153.80 crore
Ebit down 10% to Rs 146.60 crore versus Rs 162.70 crore
Margin at 8.2% versus 9.5%
To pay dividend of Rs 16 per share
Rallis India Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 861 crore versus Rs 928 crore.
Ebitda down 7.2% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 166 crore.
Ebitda margin flat at 17.9%
Net profit up 4.1% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 98 crore.
JSW Infrastructure Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.37% at Rs 1,265 crore versus Rs 1,001 crore
Ebitda up 16.81% at Rs 608.59 crore versus Rs 521 crore
Ebitda margin down 393 bps at 48.1% versus 52.04%
Net profit down 2.69% at Rs 361 crore versus Rs 371 crore
Punjab Sind Bank Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit up 22.9% at Rs 295 crore versus Rs 240 crore
NII up 8.8% at Rs 950 crore versus Rs 873 crore
Operating profit up 10.3% at Rs 505 crore versus Rs 458 crore
Provisions down 2% at Rs 148 crore versus Rs 151 crore
Margin at 15% versus 15.5%
Gross NPA at 2.9% versus 3.3% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.8% versus 0.9% (QoQ)
CIE Automotive Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit up 9.6% at Rs 214 crore versus Rs 195 crore
Revenue up 11.1% at Rs 2,372 crore versus Rs 2,135 crore
Ebitda up 7.6% at Rs 356 crore versus Rs 331 crore
Margin at 15% versus 15.5%
Metro Brands Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit down 2.7% at Rs 67.7 crore versus Rs 69.6 crore
Revenue up 11.2% at Rs 651 crore versus Rs 586 crore
Ebitda up 10.3% at Rs 171 crore versus Rs 155 crore
Margin at 26.2% versus 26.4%
Jio Financial Services Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit up 0.9% at Rs 695 crore versus Rs 689 crore
Total Income up 44.5% at Rs 1,002 crore versus Rs 694 crore
Waaree Energies Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 69.7% to Rs 6,065.64 crore versus Rs 3,574.38 crore
Net Profit at Rs 842.55 crore versus Rs 361.65 crore
Ebitda at Rs 1,406.40 crore versus Rs 524.85 crore
Margin at 23.2% versus 14.7%
Sunteck Realty Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 49.3% at Rs 252 crore versus Rs 169 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 77.8 crore versus Rs 37.4 crore.
Ebitda margin at 30.8% versus 22.1%
Net profit up 41.4% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 34.6 crore.
IPO Listing
Canara HSBC Life Insurance: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co is a private life insurance company in India. Promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Thursday. The public issue was subscribed to 2.3 times on day three. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (7.05 times), non-institutional investors (0.33 times), retail investors (0.42 times).