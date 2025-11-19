Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, TCS, HUL, Waaree Energies, MGL, Azad Engineering
Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India will also be in focus as they list on the exchanges.
Big players such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. have made it to the stocks to watch roster for Wednesday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Infosys: The company’s share buyback opens on Nov. 20, and closes on Nov. 26, Entitlement factor is 18.1% for small shareholders and 2.4% for the general category.
HUL: The company appoints Bobby Parikh as Independent Director effective Dec. 1, for five years & company’s demerger of its ice-cream business into Kwality Wall’s India becomes effective Dec. 1; record date for 1:1 share issue is Dec. 5.
TCS: The company is selected by the NHS Supply Chain to provide IT solutions for five years, including maintenance of core business systems.
Oil India: The company expects oil production to remain steady at 3.5–3.6 MMT for FY25–26 and plans to operationalize raw material and finished product pipeline extensions on schedule, while NRL ramps capacity from 3 MMT to 9 MMT in phases.
MGL: The company appoints Ajay Sinha as Whole-Time Director, designated as Deputy Managing Director.
Waaree Energies: The Income Tax Department conducted visits to the company’s offices and facilities for investigation, and the company is fully cooperating.
NTPC Green: The company’s arm has declared commercial operations of 75.5 MW out of its 1,255 MW solar PV project at Khavda, Gujarat, taking the total installed capacity to 7,639.075 MW.
KEC International: The company has been excluded from participating in Power Grid tenders for nine months, with no impact on existing Power Grid projects or its overall operations.
Jindal Stainless: The company outlines a three-pronged investment plan of nearly Rs 5,700 crore and targets a dividend payout of up to 20% of PAT on a progressive basis.
CAMS: The company fixes Dec. 5 as the record date for a 1:5 stock split.
Azad Engineering: The company signs an agreement with Canada-based Pratt & Whitney to manufacture aircraft engine components.
IPO Listing
Tenneco Clean Air India: The company's shares are set to debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday. The issue price is Rs 397 apiece. The public issue was subscribed to 58.83 times on day three. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (166.42 times), non-institutional investors (40.74 times), retail investors (5.11 times).