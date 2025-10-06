Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Marico, Hindustan Zinc, Avenue Supermarts, Asian Paints And More
From Punjab National Bank to Bajaj Housing Finance, here are some of the stocks in focus on Monday.
Infosys Ltd., Marico Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd. and Avenue Supermarts Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Monday. Shares of Pace Digitek Ltd. will also be in focus as it lists on the exchanges.
Here are some of the important announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Infosys: The company partnered with Telenor Shared Services to modernise HR operations using Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) solution.
Punjab National Bank: The bank has come up with their business update for September, the bank recorded global business of Rs 27.9 lakh crore and domestic business of Rs 26.8 lakh crore, with both growing robustly at 10.6% year-on-year and 10.5% year-on-year, respectively. This growth was fuelled by global deposits reaching Rs 16.2 lakh crore, up 10.9% year-on-year, and domestic deposits at Rs 15.6 lakh crore, up 10.4% year-on-year, alongside strong global advances of Rs 11.7 lakh crore, up 10.3% year-on-year, and domestic advances of Rs 11.2 lakh crore, up 10.7% year-on-year.
Marico: The second quarter saw consolidated revenue growth reaching the thirties due to pricing interventions and robust international business momentum (constant-currency growth touching the twenties), resulting in modest year-on-year operating profit growth.
LTIMindtree: The LIC's stake in the company has risen from 7% to 9% via a market purchase.
Hindustan Zinc: The company's refined lead saw the largest surge, up 29% to 45,000 tonnes, followed by silver production, which increased by 22% to 144 tonnes. Mined Metal production was up 1% at 2.58 lakh tonnes, while Refined Zinc and Wind Power production both saw a 2% increase, reaching 2.02 lakh tonnes and 132 million units, respectively.
Bajaj Housing Finance: The company’s AUM grew by 24% year-over-year to Rs 1.28 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, with Gross Disbursements showing a stronger increase of 32% to Rs 15,900 crore for the same period.
L&T FINANCE: The company showed a 25% year-over-year increase in Retail Disbursements, reaching Rs 18,850 crore, and a 17% rise in its Retail Loan Book, which now stands at Rs 1.04 lakh crore.
Dhanlaxmi Bank: The bank's total business grew by 17.5% year-on-year to reach Rs 30,147 crore. This growth was driven by a 16.9% increase in total deposits to Rs 17,103 crore and an 18.4% rise in gross advances to Rs 13,044 crore. The bank's low-cost CASA deposits also grew by 6.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,937 crore.
Asian Paints: The company announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Nov. 12 to consider and declare an interim dividend. The Record Date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive this interim dividend will be Nov. 18.
Avenue Supermarts: The company reported a standalone revenue from operations of Rs 16,219 crore for the second quarter, representing a year-on-year growth of 15.4%. The company's total store count as of Sept. 30 stands at 432.
Listing Day
Pace Digitek : The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Monday at an issue price of Rs 219 apiece. The Rs 819 crore IPO was subscribed 1.59 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.60 times), non-institutional investors (2.90 times), retail investors (1.03 times).