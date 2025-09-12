Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Lodha Developers, Bharat Forge, NBCC
Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPOs will open for the third day.
Marico Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Infosys Ltd., NLC India Ltd. and HFCL Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to catch investor's attention on Friday.
Moreover, Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPOs will open for their final day.
Stocks In News
Infosys: The company has entered into a ten-year strategic alliance with HanesBrands to leverage AI-first platforms and generative AI technologies to drive efficiency, modernise core operations, and simplify the company’s IT landscape. The company approves a buyback worth Rs 18,000 crore, which represents 2.41% of the equity.
Bharat Forge: The company along with Windracers announce strategic MoU to advance UAV operations in India at DSEI UK 2025. The company’s arm Kalyani Strategic Systems has signed a landmark, first-of-its-kind contract with Gradeone subsidiary MP3 International to supply large calibre 155mm howitzer barrels and other critical spare parts to the UAE.
Lodha Developers: The company along with the Maharashtra government has signed a memorandum of understanding for a Rs 30,000 crore investment to develop a green integrated data centre park in Palava, Mumbai.
JSW Energy: The company has successfully commissioned 317 MW of renewable energy capacity with hydro capacity of 240 MW, solar capacity of 34 MW and wind capacity of 43 MW, taking the installed capacity to 13,097 MW.
NBCC: The company signs MoU with RIICO for projects valued Rs 3,700 crore.
Marico: The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 46.02% of the paid-up share capital of HW Wellness Solution, the owner of the brand “True Elements.”
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company’s arm Mahindra Holdings has acquired the entire stakes in Mahindra & Mahindra Contech and PSL Media & Communications from Prudential Management & Services.
HFCL: The company has received approval from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the allotment of 1,000 acres of land in Sri Sathya Sai District to set up defence manufacturing facilities.
NLC India: The company signs MoU with Khanij Bidesh India to develop critical & strategic mineral projects.
Insolation Energy: The company incorporates four wholly-owned arms as special purpose vehicles to set up solar power plants.
IPO Offering
Shringar House of Mangalsutra: The company manufactures and designs Mangalsutra in India. The public issue was subscribed to 8.24 times on day two. The bids were led by QIBS (0.86 times), non-institutional investors (14.81 times), retail investors (9.62 times), Employees (24.06 times).
Dev Accelerator: The company provides flexible office spaces, including co-working environments. The company's business model focuses on providing flexible workspace solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern businesses. The public issue was subscribed 16.08 times on day two. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (2.40 times), non-institutional investors (15.36 times), retail investors (59.31 times), Employees (6.16 times).
Urban Company: Urban Company is a technology-driven, full-stack online marketplace offering home and beauty services. The public issue was subscribed to 9.00 times on day two. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.48 times), non-institutional investors (18.22 times), retail investors (17.68 times), Employees (13.45 times)