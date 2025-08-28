Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, Tata Steel, VIP Industries, G R Infraprojects, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
Apart from these stocks Mangal Electrical Industries will also be in focus as it lists on Thursday.
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., VIP Industries Ltd., G R Infraprojects Ltd. and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Thursday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements, made after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Interglobe Aviation: Promoters are likely to offload a stake worth Rs 7,028 crore in a block deal, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit. The offer price for the issue has been set at Rs 5,808 per share, indicating a 4% discount to the previous closing price of Rs 6,050 apiece. Co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family Trust will together offload up to 1.21 crore shares, representing a 3.1% stake in the company that operates flights under the name IndiGo.
Tata Steel: The company has acquired 353 crore shares worth Rs 3,104 crore in its subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte.
VIP Industries: The promoters of the company have agreed to sell 4.54 crore equity shares to certain purchasers, which will result in an open offer and a change in the company’s control.
Utkarsh Small Finance: The Bank’s total disbursements in the micro banking portfolio were Rs 1,241 crore, with a gross loan portfolio of Rs 9,079 crore. In the non-micro banking portfolio, total disbursements were Rs 1,028 crore and the gross loan portfolio stood at Rs 10,145 crore.
G R Infraprojects: The company has received an LOI from REC for a transmission system project in Madhya Pradesh with annual transmission charges of Rs 3,670.73 million.
Navin Fluorine: The company allotted nearly 20 crore preference shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore.
Nuvoco Vistas Corp: The company approved conversion of part of unsecured loan payable by arm worth Rs 508 crore.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has approved the incorporation of a JV with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for rolling stock and rail infrastructure projects.
Manappuram Finance: The company has signed a deal worth over Rs 4,384 crore with BC Asia Investments and a promoter group. BC Asia Investments will subscribe to 9.29 crore shares worth Rs 2,192 crore at Rs 236 per share and acquire control, becoming a co-promoter.
Oil India: The company executed a joint venture agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. for City Gas Distribution in Arunachal Pradesh.