Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, Meesho, Swiggy, JSW Energy, Easy Trip Planners, Vodafone Idea
Vidya Wires and Aequs will also be in focus as their shares list on the exchanges.
Stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., NTPC Green Energy Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd. are going to catch investors' attention on Wednesday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
JSW Energy: The company’s board to meet on Dec. 12 to consider raising funds via equity.
InterGlobe Aviation: The government ordered a 10% curtailment of the company’s operations; the company received a penalty of Rs 13.2 Cr from Kuwait’s tax authority; it believes the demand is erroneous and plans legal recourse.
AU Small Finance Bank: The bank gets approval from finance ministry to increase FDI limit in bank to 74% from 49%
Swiggy: The company opens its Qualified Institutions Placement and approves a floor price of Rs 390.51 per share; QIP of up to Rs 10,000 crore and the indicative offer price is set at Rs 371 per share.
Vodafone Idea: The company’s board approves issuance of corporate guarantee in favour of IDBI Trusteeship Services to secure all amounts payable by its arm for fundraise; alert: guarantee relates to Rs 3,300 crore fundraise via NCDs.
NTPC Green: The company’s arm declares commercial operations of 6.6 MW out of the 100 MW hybrid project in Bhuj, Gujarat; total installed capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group rises to 7,645.675 MW.
Easy Trip Planners: The company becomes the official travel partner for World Tennis League 2025.
Godrej Industries and Godrej Agro: The group to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Telangana; Godrej Jersey signs MoU with Telangana government to invest Rs 150 crore for setting up a dairy processing unit.
Grasim Industries: The company approved proposal for infusion of funds in its arm Aditya Birla Renewables via preferential issue of up to Rs 500 crore and Global Infrastructure Partners (part of BlackRock) to invest up to Rs 3,000 crore in Aditya Birla Renewables (subsidiary of Grasim)
IPO Listing
Vidya Wires: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 52 apiece. The Rs 300-crore IPO's bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (5.12 times), non-institutional investors (51.98 times), retail investors (27.86 times).
Meesho: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 111 apiece. The Rs 5,421-crore IPO was subscribed to 79.03 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (120.18 times), non-institutional investors (38.16 times), retail investors (19.08 times).
Aequs: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 124 apiece. The Rs 921-crore IPO was subscribed to 101.63 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (120.92 times), non-institutional investors (80.62 times), retail investors (78.05 times), Employees (35.85 times).