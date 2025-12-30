Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, Bandhan, Indian Bank, BEL, Data Patterns
Shares of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality will also catch investors' attention as they list on the exchanges.
Stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd. and Grasim Industries Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Indigo: The company revised the pay structure for pilots by restructuring additional allowances, which is expected to increase take-home pay. The changes come alongside the FDTL adjustment and include a 50% hike in the Domestic Layover Allowance, raising it to Rs 3,000 for Captains and Rs 1,500 for First Officers. The airline has also increased the Deadhead Allowance to Rs 4,000 per hour for Captains and Rs 2,000 per hour for First Officers.
Bandhan Bank: Concludes Sale of Unsecured NPA Portfolio With principal outstanding of Rs 3,165.25 crore as on Nov 30 for Rs 569.75 crore, Concludes Sale Of Unsecured Written-off Loan Portfolio With principal outstanding of Rs 3,707.11 crore, as on Nov 30 to Phoenix ARC
Grasim Industries: Board approved the merger proposal of Essel Mining & Industries, arm with Aditya Birla Renewables.
Bharat Electronics: The company received an additional order worth Rs 569 crore. Major orders include radars, tank overhaul, communication equipment, fire control systems, simulators, antenna stabilization systems, security software, components, upgrades, spares, services etc
RVNL: The company emerges as the lowest bidder for Rs 201 crore project from east coast railway.
Timex Group: Promoter Timex group luxury watches to exercise the oversubscription option of up to 45 lakh shares or 4.47% stake. The total offer size to be 90.18 lakh shares or 8.93% stake.
Bharat Dynamics, Shipbuilding Cos, BHE, Data Pattern, Solar Industries Astra: DAC clears proposals worth deal worth INR 79000 crore.
Afcons Infra: The company achieved a breakthrough in CIDCO water tunnel project. The company offers to complete the project six months ahead of schedule
Indian Bank: Receives RBI’s approval or exercise of call option on captioned tier 2 bonds Series V.
Orient Tech: The company received board approval for 1:10 bonus issue on December 19.
ALSO READ
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, LIC, Paras Defence, P N Gadgil, Tata Steel, NTPC Green, Suzlon — Ask Profit
IPO Listing
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality: The company shares to debut on Wednesday. The company specializes in providing multispeciality healthcare services, including secondary and tertiary care, across multiple locations in Gujarat, India. The public issue was subscribed to 5.21 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.06 times), non-institutional investors (5.73 times), retail investors (19.04 times).