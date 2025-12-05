Stocks To Watch Today: HUL, ITC Hotels Tata Capital, Ashiana Housing, Paisalo Digital

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Hotels Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd., Ashiana Housing Ltd. and Paisalo Digital Ltd. are some of the stocks to watch on Friday.

HUL: The company’s share price will get adjusted for the demerger of Kwality Wall’s India. The record date is Dec. 5.

ITC Hotels: British American Tobacco (BAT) to offload shares worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore in ITC Hotels at a floor price of Rs 205.65 via large deals on Friday. BAT via affiliates intend to sell between 7% and 15.3% stake in ITC Hotels to investors. BAT currently holds a 15.3% stake in ITC Hotels. BAT held a 22.9% stake in ITC as of September. ITC owns 39.85% in ITC Hotels.

Brookfield India REIT: The company launched QIP worth Rs 3,500 crore at an indicative issue price of Rs 320, a 3.4% discount to CMP. Fundraising to be used towards Funding the upfront consideration for the Ecoworld acquisition and repayment of debt.

Tata Capital: NBFCs poised to deliver continued credit growth at 15-17% CAGR.

Tata Steel: HC extended the interim relief for demand orders from Odisha till Dec. 12. The company had challenged 2 demand notices of alleged shortfall in mineral dispatches from Sukinda Chromite Block. Two demand notices are worth Rs 1,902 crore & Rs 2,410 crore.

Tata Power: Expects operations at Mundra unit to resume by Dec. 31.

Ashiana Housing: Board meet on Dec. 11 to consider fundraising via NCDs.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Incorporated arm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International.

Paisalo Digital: Board Meet on Dec. 9 to consider allotment of NCDs via Private Placement basis.