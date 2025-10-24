Stocks To Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Vodafone, Colgate, Dr Reddy's, SBI Life, Coforge
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. and NTPC Green Energy Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Friday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Cipla: The company enters into an agreement with Eli Lilly to distribute Tirzepatide in India under the brand name Yurpeak. The drug is used to treat Type-2 diabetes and obesity and will be priced the same as Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro.
Hero MotoCorp: The company expands into the UK market through a partnership with MotoGB. In addition the company has launched Euro 5+ range led by Hunk 440, expanding its global presence to 51 countries.
UGRO Capital: The company approves issuance of 5,000 NCDs worth Rs 50 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 150 crore.
Vodafone Idea: The company invests Rs 26,000 as the first tranche out of the total proposed investment of Rs 1.56 crore in the capital of ABRen SPV 3.
Kaynes Technology: The company’s subsidiary enters into an agreement with Frauscher Sensor Technology Group GmbH to acquire a 7% stake in Sensonic GmbH for 1 Euro.
Insolation Energy: The company to migrate its listing from BSE SME to BSE and NSE main boards. The board has approved borrowing limit up to Rs 5,000 crore.
Shipping Corporation of India: The company’s board grants consent for its long-term business plan.
Welspun Enterprises: The company receives a tax demand of Rs 18 crore, including penalty, from the Tamil Nadu Tax Authority.
Himatsingka Seide: The company approves fundraise of up to Rs 500 crore through permissible modes, including issuance of shares and other eligible securities.
NTPC Green Energy: The company’s subsidiary declares commercial operations of 9.9 MW out of its 92.4 MW wind project in Bhuj, raising NTPC Green Energy Group’s total installed capacity to 7,563.57 MW.
Earnings Today
Dr Reddys Labs, SBI Life, SBI Cards, Latent view Analytics, Supreme Petrochem, Coforge, Cigniti Tech, Aditya Birla AMC.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Colgate Palmolive Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 6.2% to Rs 1,519.50 crore versus Rs 1,619.11 crore.
Ebitda down 6% to Rs 465.43 crore versus Rs 497.35 crore.
Margin at 30.6% versus 30.7%.
Net Profit down 17% to Rs 327.50 crore versus Rs 395.05 crore.
PTC India Financial Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Net Profit up 86.2% to Rs 88.1 crore versus Rs 47.3 crore.
Net Interest Income down 6% to Rs 72.3 crore versus Rs 77 crore.
Sagar Cements Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 26.7% to Rs 602 crore versus Rs 475 crore.
Ebitda up to Rs 51.3 crore versus Rs 19.9 crore.
Margin at 8.5% versus 4.2%
Net Loss at Rs 42.3 crore versus loss of Rs 55.6 crore.
Listing
Midwest: The company is engaged in the business of exploration, mining, of natural stones. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Friday. The public issue was subscribed to 87.89 times on day three. The bids were led by QIBs (139.87 times), NIIs (168.07 times) retail investors (24.26 times), Employee reserved (24.44 times).