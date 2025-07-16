Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Life, HDB Financial, ICICI Lombard, MTNL, Yes Bank, Jupiter Wagons
Kalpataru Projects and Spandana Sphoorty are also some of the other stocks to watch
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. are some of the stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Tuesday's market hours:
Anupam Rasayan: The company will allot 39 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 945.11 per share upon conversion of 39 lakh warrants.
Interglobe Aviation: The company has appointed Michael G Whitaker as the additional and independent director for five years.
MTNL: The company has defaulted on outstanding bank loans and interest of Rs 8,585 crore.
Yes Bank: The bank's board will meet on July 19 to consider fundraising via equity, debt.
Jtekt: The company has proposed the rights issue of shares worth up to Rs 250 crore.
Jupiter Wagons: Sanjiv Keshri Tenders resigned as the chief financial officer due to personal reasons.
Zydus Life: The company has received US FDA final approval for Celecoxib Capsules. Celecoxib Is a Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Phani Shankar tenders’ resignation as the president and chief credit officer effective from July 21.
Spandana Sphoorty: The company has approved issuance of shares worth up to Rs 400 crore via rights issue.
Kalpataru Projects: The arm issued termination notice to NHAI due to contractual defaults on part of NHAI. The concession agreement of Rs 351 crore stands terminated effective from today.
Earnings Post Markets
HDFC Life Insurance Q1 FY26 (Standalone, YoY)
Net premium income up 15% at Rs 14,466 crore vs Rs 12,509 crore.
Annualised premium equivalent grew 12.5% to Rs 3,225 crore versus Rs 2,866 crore (NDTV Profit estimate: Rs 3,200 crore)
Value of new business advanced by 12.7% to Rs 809 crore versus 718 crore (NDTV Profit estimate: Rs 800 crore)
VNB margins came in at 25.1% (NDTV Profit estimate: 25%)
Net profit up 14% at Rs 546 crore versus Rs 478 crore.
HDB Financial Services Q1 FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net interest income at Rs 2092 crore versus Rs 1769 crore YoY, up 18% YoY, up 6% QoQ
Operating profit at Rs 1388 crore versus Rs 1179 crore YoY, up 18% YoY, up 5% QoQ
Provisions at Rs 670 crore versus Rs 412 crore YoY, up 63% YoY, up 6% QoQ
PAT at Rs 568 crore versus Rs 582 crore YoY, down 2% YoY, up 7% QoQ
ROA at 1.9% vs 2%, down 10bps QoQ
Gross NPA ratio at 2.56% vs 2.26%, up 30bps QoQ
Net NPA ratio at 1.11% vs 0.99%, up 12bps QoQ
NIM at 7.7% vs 7.6%, up 10bps QoQ
Credit cost at 2.5% vs 2.4%, up 10bps QoQ
Cost to income at 42.7% vs 42.9%, down 20bps QoQ
Yield on advances at 14.2% vs 13.9%, up 30bps QoQ
Cost of funds at 6.4% vs 6.3%, up 10bps QoQ
ICICI Lombard Q1 FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit rises 28.7% to Rs 747 crore versus Rs 580 crore.
Total Income rises 13.7% to Rs 6,083 crore versus 5,352 crore.
Combined ratio at 102.9% vs 102.3% (YoY), and 102.8% (QoQ)
GDPI flat at Rs 7735 crore vs Rs 7688 crore.
Just Dial Q1 FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.42% at Rs 298 crore versus Rs 280 crore.
Ebitda up 7.66% at Rs 87.1 crore versus Rs 80.9 crore.
Ebitda margin up 33 bps at 29.22% versus 28.89%.
Net profit up 13.47% at Rs 160 crore versus Rs 141 crore.
Geojit Financial Services Ltd. Consolidated (QoQ)
Revenue down 13.33% at Rs 153.15 crore versus Rs 176.69 crore.
Net profit down 11.63% at Rs 27.29 crore versus Rs 30.89 crore.