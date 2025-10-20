Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI, PNB, IndusInd, IDBI, UltraTech

Here are the results that came out on Saturday:

Avantel Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

• Net Profit down 81.4% at Rs 4.3 crore versus Rs 22.9 crore

• EBITDA down 67.4% at Rs 11.3 crore versus Rs 34.7 crore

• Revenue down 28.4% at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 77.4 crore

• Margin at 20.4% versus 44.8%

UltraTech Cement Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

• Net Profit up 75.2% at Rs 1,232 crore versus Rs 703 crore

• EBITDA up 52.6% at Rs 3,094 crore versus Rs 2,027 crore

• Revenue up 20.3% at Rs 19,607 crore versus Rs 16,294 crore

• Margin at 15.8% versus 12.4%

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

• Net Profit flat at Rs 182 crore

• EBITDA up 21.8% at Rs 471 crore versus Rs 386 crore

• Revenue up 17.3% at Rs 1,438 crore versus Rs 1,226 crore

• Margin at 32.7% versus 31.5%

Anand Rathi Share and Stockbrokers Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

• Net Profit up 24% at Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 18.4 crore

• Total Income up 0.8% at Rs 202 crore versus Rs 200 crore

UTI AMC Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

• Net Profit down 52.3% at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 237 crore

• Total Income down 23.3% at Rs 421 crore versus Rs 549 crore

SML Mahindra Q2 Highlights (YoY)

• Revenue up 1% at Rs 555 crore versus Rs 550 crore

• EBITDA down 6.4% at Rs 41.9 crore versus Rs 44.8 crore

• Net Profit down 4.5% at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 22 crore

• Margin at 7.6% versus 8.1%

IDFC First Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)

• Net Profit up 75.5% at Rs 352 crore versus Rs 201 crore

• NII up 7% at Rs 5,113 crore versus Rs 4,788 crore

• Operating Profit down 4% at Rs 1,880 crore versus Rs 1,962 crore

• Gross NPA at 1.86% versus 1.97% (QoQ)

• Net NPA at 0.52% versus 0.55% (QoQ)

IndusInd Bank Q2 Highlights (QoQ)

• Net Loss of Rs 437 crore versus NDTV Profit estimate of Rs 700 crore

• Provisions up 50% at Rs 2,631 crore versus Rs 1,760 crore

• NII down 5% at Rs 4,409 crore versus Rs 4,640 crore

• NIM at 3.32%, down 76 bps YoY and down 14 bps QoQ

• Gross NPA at 3.60% versus 3.64% (QoQ)

• Net NPA at 1.04% versus 1.12% (QoQ)

• CASA at Rs 1.19 lakh crore, down 4% QoQ

• Advances at Rs 3.25 lakh crore, down 2% QoQ

• Deposits at Rs 3.89 lakh crore, down 2% QoQ

IDBI Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)

• Net Profit up 98% at Rs 3,627 crore versus Rs 1,836 crore

• NII down 15% at Rs 3,285 crore versus Rs 3,875 crore

• Gross NPA at 2.65% versus 2.93% (QoQ)

• Net NPA flat at 0.21% (QoQ)

• Deposits at Rs 3.03 lakh crore, up 9% YoY

• Advances at Rs 2.30 lakh crore, up 15% YoY

• ROA at 3.55%, up 158 bps YoY

• NIM at 3.71%, up 3 bps QoQ and down 116 bps YoY

ICICI Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)

• Net Profit up 5% at Rs 12,359 crore versus Rs 11,746 crore

• NII up 7% at Rs 21,529 crore versus Rs 20,075 crore

• Provisions down 41% at Rs 914 crore versus Rs 1,557 crore

• Gross NPA at 1.58% versus 1.67% (QoQ)

• Net NPA at 0.39% versus 0.41% (QoQ)

• Advances up 10.27% YoY at Rs 14.08 lakh crore

• Total Deposits up 7.7% YoY at Rs 16.12 lakh crore; NIM at 4.32% vs 4.34%

Yes Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)

• Net Profit up 18.3% at Rs 654 crore versus Rs 553 crore

• Operating Profit up 33% at Rs 1,297 crore versus Rs 975 crore

• NII up 5% at Rs 2,301 crore versus Rs 2,200 crore

• Gross NPA flat at 1.6% (QoQ)

• Net NPA flat at 0.3% (QoQ)

Federal Bank Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)

• Net Profit down 10% at Rs 955 crore versus Rs 1,056 crore

• Net Interest Income up 5% at Rs 2,495 crore versus Rs 2,367 crore

• Other Income up 12% at Rs 1,082 crore versus Rs 963 crore

• Provisions up at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 158 crore

• Gross NPA ratio at 1.83% versus 1.91%, down 8 bps QoQ

• Net NPA ratio stable at 0.48% (QoQ)

• Return on Assets at 0.27% versus 0.25%, up 2 bps QoQ

HDFC Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)

• Total deposits at Rs 28 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025, up 12% YoY

• Gross advances at Rs 27.7 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025, up 9.9% YoY

• Net Profit up 11% at Rs 18,641 crore versus Rs 16,821 crore

• Net Interest Income up 5% at Rs 31,551 crore versus Rs 30,114 crore

• Provisions up 30% at Rs 3,501 crore versus Rs 2,700 crore

• Gross NPA at 1.24% versus 1.40% (QoQ)

• Net NPA at 0.42% versus 0.47% (QoQ)

• HDB Financial IPO proceeds of Rs 2,500 crore boosted Q2 Net Profit

• Bank divested HDB Financial stake worth Rs 10,000 crore in Q2

• Net gain on sale of HDB Financial stake at Rs 9,128 crore during H1FY26

PNB Q2 Highlights (YoY)

• Net Profit up 14% at Rs 4,904 crore versus Rs 4,303 crore

• NII largely flat at Rs 10,469 crore versus Rs 10,517 crore

• Provisions up at Rs 643 crore versus Rs 288 crore

• Gross NPA at 3.45% versus 3.78% (QoQ)

• Net NPA at 0.36% versus 0.38% (QoQ)

J&K Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)

• Net Profit down 10.3% at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 551 crore

• Operating Profit up 21% at Rs 623 crore versus Rs 787 crore

• NII largely flat at Rs 1,434 crore (YoY)

• Gross NPA at 3.32% versus 3.50% (QoQ)

• Net NPA at 0.76% versus 0.82% (QoQ)

Can Fin Homes Q2 Highlights (YoY)

• Net Profit up 19% at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 211 crore

• NII up 19% at Rs 404 crore versus Rs 339 crore