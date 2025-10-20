Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI, PNB, IndusInd, IDBI, UltraTech
Bank stocks are likely to steal the show on Monday after Saturday's earnings.
Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Monday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Stocks in News
RBL BANK: The Bank Approves fundraise of up to Rs 26,853 Cr via a preferential issue of 95.90 Cr shares to Emirates NBD at Rs 280/share, equivalent to a 60% post-issue stake, and approves the merger of Emirates NBD's India branch into the Bank. Following this, Emirates NBD Bank announced an Open Offer to acquire up to 41.6 Crores additional shares at Rs. 280 apiece, representing 26% stake and valued at Rs. 11,636 Crore.
IRCON International: The company has received an order worth Rs 360 crore from Petronet LNG for civil works in Gujarat.
UltraTech Cement : The company to incur fresh capital expenditure (capex) of Rs. 10,255 crores, which is expected to bring its cement capacity to over 240.76 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) after the completion of this cycle.
IndusInd Bank: The company stated that its subsidiary Bharat Financial Inclusion continues its investigation into governance lapses. The unit’s auditor has issued a qualified conclusion dated Oct. 17. The company noted that Bharat Financial’s earnings are not material to the group’s financials and that corrective and disciplinary actions are being taken.
Marico: The company in pact to buy balance 46% stake of HW wellness solutions.
Mazagon Dock: The company in an exclusive MoU with Naval Group, France to offer evolved Scorpene submarines to friendly countries.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Here are the results that came out on Saturday:
Avantel Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
• Net Profit down 81.4% at Rs 4.3 crore versus Rs 22.9 crore
• EBITDA down 67.4% at Rs 11.3 crore versus Rs 34.7 crore
• Revenue down 28.4% at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 77.4 crore
• Margin at 20.4% versus 44.8%
UltraTech Cement Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
• Net Profit up 75.2% at Rs 1,232 crore versus Rs 703 crore
• EBITDA up 52.6% at Rs 3,094 crore versus Rs 2,027 crore
• Revenue up 20.3% at Rs 19,607 crore versus Rs 16,294 crore
• Margin at 15.8% versus 12.4%
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
• Net Profit flat at Rs 182 crore
• EBITDA up 21.8% at Rs 471 crore versus Rs 386 crore
• Revenue up 17.3% at Rs 1,438 crore versus Rs 1,226 crore
• Margin at 32.7% versus 31.5%
Anand Rathi Share and Stockbrokers Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
• Net Profit up 24% at Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 18.4 crore
• Total Income up 0.8% at Rs 202 crore versus Rs 200 crore
UTI AMC Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
• Net Profit down 52.3% at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 237 crore
• Total Income down 23.3% at Rs 421 crore versus Rs 549 crore
SML Mahindra Q2 Highlights (YoY)
• Revenue up 1% at Rs 555 crore versus Rs 550 crore
• EBITDA down 6.4% at Rs 41.9 crore versus Rs 44.8 crore
• Net Profit down 4.5% at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 22 crore
• Margin at 7.6% versus 8.1%
IDFC First Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
• Net Profit up 75.5% at Rs 352 crore versus Rs 201 crore
• NII up 7% at Rs 5,113 crore versus Rs 4,788 crore
• Operating Profit down 4% at Rs 1,880 crore versus Rs 1,962 crore
• Gross NPA at 1.86% versus 1.97% (QoQ)
• Net NPA at 0.52% versus 0.55% (QoQ)
IndusInd Bank Q2 Highlights (QoQ)
• Net Loss of Rs 437 crore versus NDTV Profit estimate of Rs 700 crore
• Provisions up 50% at Rs 2,631 crore versus Rs 1,760 crore
• NII down 5% at Rs 4,409 crore versus Rs 4,640 crore
• NIM at 3.32%, down 76 bps YoY and down 14 bps QoQ
• Gross NPA at 3.60% versus 3.64% (QoQ)
• Net NPA at 1.04% versus 1.12% (QoQ)
• CASA at Rs 1.19 lakh crore, down 4% QoQ
• Advances at Rs 3.25 lakh crore, down 2% QoQ
• Deposits at Rs 3.89 lakh crore, down 2% QoQ
IDBI Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
• Net Profit up 98% at Rs 3,627 crore versus Rs 1,836 crore
• NII down 15% at Rs 3,285 crore versus Rs 3,875 crore
• Gross NPA at 2.65% versus 2.93% (QoQ)
• Net NPA flat at 0.21% (QoQ)
• Deposits at Rs 3.03 lakh crore, up 9% YoY
• Advances at Rs 2.30 lakh crore, up 15% YoY
• ROA at 3.55%, up 158 bps YoY
• NIM at 3.71%, up 3 bps QoQ and down 116 bps YoY
ICICI Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
• Net Profit up 5% at Rs 12,359 crore versus Rs 11,746 crore
• NII up 7% at Rs 21,529 crore versus Rs 20,075 crore
• Provisions down 41% at Rs 914 crore versus Rs 1,557 crore
• Gross NPA at 1.58% versus 1.67% (QoQ)
• Net NPA at 0.39% versus 0.41% (QoQ)
• Advances up 10.27% YoY at Rs 14.08 lakh crore
• Total Deposits up 7.7% YoY at Rs 16.12 lakh crore; NIM at 4.32% vs 4.34%
Yes Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
• Net Profit up 18.3% at Rs 654 crore versus Rs 553 crore
• Operating Profit up 33% at Rs 1,297 crore versus Rs 975 crore
• NII up 5% at Rs 2,301 crore versus Rs 2,200 crore
• Gross NPA flat at 1.6% (QoQ)
• Net NPA flat at 0.3% (QoQ)
Federal Bank Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
• Net Profit down 10% at Rs 955 crore versus Rs 1,056 crore
• Net Interest Income up 5% at Rs 2,495 crore versus Rs 2,367 crore
• Other Income up 12% at Rs 1,082 crore versus Rs 963 crore
• Provisions up at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 158 crore
• Gross NPA ratio at 1.83% versus 1.91%, down 8 bps QoQ
• Net NPA ratio stable at 0.48% (QoQ)
• Return on Assets at 0.27% versus 0.25%, up 2 bps QoQ
HDFC Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
• Total deposits at Rs 28 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025, up 12% YoY
• Gross advances at Rs 27.7 lakh crore as of September 30, 2025, up 9.9% YoY
• Net Profit up 11% at Rs 18,641 crore versus Rs 16,821 crore
• Net Interest Income up 5% at Rs 31,551 crore versus Rs 30,114 crore
• Provisions up 30% at Rs 3,501 crore versus Rs 2,700 crore
• Gross NPA at 1.24% versus 1.40% (QoQ)
• Net NPA at 0.42% versus 0.47% (QoQ)
• HDB Financial IPO proceeds of Rs 2,500 crore boosted Q2 Net Profit
• Bank divested HDB Financial stake worth Rs 10,000 crore in Q2
• Net gain on sale of HDB Financial stake at Rs 9,128 crore during H1FY26
PNB Q2 Highlights (YoY)
• Net Profit up 14% at Rs 4,904 crore versus Rs 4,303 crore
• NII largely flat at Rs 10,469 crore versus Rs 10,517 crore
• Provisions up at Rs 643 crore versus Rs 288 crore
• Gross NPA at 3.45% versus 3.78% (QoQ)
• Net NPA at 0.36% versus 0.38% (QoQ)
J&K Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
• Net Profit down 10.3% at Rs 494 crore versus Rs 551 crore
• Operating Profit up 21% at Rs 623 crore versus Rs 787 crore
• NII largely flat at Rs 1,434 crore (YoY)
• Gross NPA at 3.32% versus 3.50% (QoQ)
• Net NPA at 0.76% versus 0.82% (QoQ)
Can Fin Homes Q2 Highlights (YoY)
• Net Profit up 19% at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 211 crore
• NII up 19% at Rs 404 crore versus Rs 339 crore
Earnings Post Friday's Market Hours
Reliance Industries Q2 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.51% at Rs 2.55 lk cr versus Rs 2.43 lk crore.
Ebitda up 6.94% at Rs 45885 crore versus Rs 42905 crore.
Ebitda margin up 41 bps at 18.02% versus 17.61%.
Net profit down 32.7% at Rs 18165 crore versus Rs 26994 crore.
Reliance Jio Consol QoQ
Revenue up 3% at Rs 31857cr vs Rs 30882cr
EBIDTA up 4% at Rs 17275cr vs Rs 16690cr
Margins at 54.22% vs 54.04% up 18bps
Net Profit up 4% at Rs 6972cr vs Rs 6711cr
Tanla Platforms Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.6% to Rs 1,078 crore versus Rs 1,041 crore
Net Profit up 5.6% to Rs 125 crore versus Rs 118 crore
Ebitda up 8.3% to Rs 177 crore versus Rs 165 crore
Margin at 16.5% versus 15.8%
CESC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 5,267 crore versus Rs 4,700 crore
Ebitda up 18.4% to Rs 1,061 crore versus Rs 896 crore
Margin at 20.1% versus 19.1%
Net Profit up 20.4% to Rs 425 crore versus Rs 353 crore
To pay dividend of Rs 6 per share
Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 37% at Rs 764 crore versus Rs 559 crore
Net Profit of Rs 74.2 crore versus loss of Rs 471 crore
India Cements Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.3% to Rs 1,117.04 crore versus Rs 1,021.84 crore
Net Profit at Rs 8.81 crore versus loss of Rs 339.15 crore
Ebitda down to Rs 81.18 crore versus loss of Rs 162.73 crore
Orient Electric Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 6.4% to Rs 703 crore versus Rs 660 crore
Ebitda up 6.4% to Rs 37.9 crore versus Rs 35.7 crore
Margin flat at 5.4%
Net Profit up 15.5% to Rs 12.1 crore versus Rs 10.4 crore
Crisil Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Total income up 13.8% at Rs 948 crore versus Rs 833 crore
Net Profit up 12.6% to Rs 193 crore versus Rs 172 crore
To pay dividend of Rs 16 per share
Bank of India Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit up 7.6% at Rs 2,555 crore versus Rs 2,374 crore
Net NPA at 0.65% versus 0.94% (QoQ)
Gross NPA at 2.54% versus 2.92% (QoQ)
NII down 1% at Rs 5,914 crore versus Rs 5,985 crore
Operating Profit down 7.9% at Rs 3,821 crore versus Rs 4,147 crore
Provisions down 57.83% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 1,043 crore
Sobha Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 50.8% to Rs 1,407.60 crore versus Rs 933.50 crore
Ebitda up 24% to Rs 95.60 crore versus Rs 77.00 crore
Margin at 6.8% versus 8.2%
Net Profit at Rs 72.50 crore versus Rs 26.00 crore
L&T Technology Services Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4% to Rs 2,979.50 crore versus Rs 2,866 crore
Net Profit up 4% to Rs 328.70 crore versus Rs 316 crore
Ebit up 4.4% to Rs 398.20 crore versus Rs 381.30 crore
Margin at 13.4% versus 13.3%
To pay dividend of Rs 18 per share
Dixon Technologies (India) Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28.8% to Rs 14,855.04 crore versus Rs 11,534.08 crore
Net Profit up 72% to Rs 670.00 crore versus Rs 389.85 crore
Ebitda up 32% to Rs 561.33 crore versus Rs 426.37 crore
Margin at 3.8% versus 3.7%
Jana Small Finance Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit down 22.5% at Rs 74.9 crore versus Rs 96.7 crore
Net NPA flat at 0.94% (QoQ)
Gross NPA at 2.87% versus 2.91% (QoQ)
NII up 4.2% at Rs 618 crore versus Rs 594 crore
Operating Profit down 6.6% at Rs 279 crore versus Rs 299 crore
Provisions down 3% at Rs 204 crore versus Rs 210 crore
IndiaMART InterMESH Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.5% at Rs 391 crore versus Rs 348 crore
EBITDA down 3.6% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 135 crore
Margin at 33.2% versus 38.7%
Net Profit down 38.8% at Rs 82.7 crore versus Rs 135 crore
Tata Technologies Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 6.4% to Rs 1,323.33 crore versus Rs 1,244.29 crore
Net Profit down 3% to Rs 165.50 crore versus Rs 170.28 crore
Ebit up 5% to Rs 176.93 crore versus Rs 168.81 crore
Margin at 13.4% versus 13.6%
Havells India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.3% to Rs 4,779.33 crore versus Rs 4,539.31 crore
Net Profit up 19% to Rs 319.00 crore versus Rs 268.23 crore
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 438.43 crore versus Rs 375.07 crore
Margin at 9.2% versus 8.3%
Crisil Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Total income up 13.8% at Rs 948 crore versus Rs 833 crore
Net Profit up 12.6% to Rs 193 crore versus Rs 172 crore
To pay dividend of Rs 16 per share
AU Small Finance Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net Profit down 1.8% at Rs 561 crore versus Rs 571 crore
Net NPA flat at 0.88% (QoQ)
Gross NPA at 2.41% versus 2.47% (QoQ)
NII up 8.6% at Rs 2,144 crore versus Rs 1,974 crore
Operating Profit up 6.9% at Rs 1,210 crore versus Rs 1,132 crore
Provisions up 28.9% at Rs 481 crore versus Rs 373 crore
JSW Energy Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 59.9% to Rs 5,177.42 crore versus Rs 3,237.66 crore
Net Profit down 17% to Rs 704.68 crore versus Rs 853.25 crore
Ebitda up 78% to Rs 2,996.46 crore versus Rs 1,684.87 crore
Margin at 57.9% versus 52.0%
Fedbank Financial Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
NII up 11% to Rs 294 crore versus Rs 265 crore
Net Profit up 24.2% to Rs 80.2 crore versus Rs 64.6 crore
Kesoram Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6% to Rs 55.2 crore versus Rs 58.7 crore
Net loss of Rs 25.9 crore versus loss of Rs 69.9 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs 18.5 crore versus loss of Rs 11.4 crore
RPG Life Sciences Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 5.5% to Rs 182 crore versus Rs 172 crore
Net Profit at Rs 36.9 crore versus Rs 4.2 crore
Ebitda down 15% to Rs 39 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore
Margin at 21.5% versus 26.7%
DCB Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
NII up 17% at Rs 596.21 crore versus Rs 509.16 crore
Provisions up 32.7% at Rs 60.5 crore versus Rs 45.6 crore
Operating Profit up 19.1% at Rs 304 crore versus Rs 255 crore
Gross NPA at 2.91% versus 2.98% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 1.21% versus 1.22% (QoQ)
Net Profit up 18.3% at Rs 184 crore versus Rs 155 crore
360 One WAM Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Total Income up 13% at Rs 1,108 crore versus Rs 980 crore
Net Profit up 10.8% at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 285 crore
Declares dividend of Rs 6 per share
Oracle Financial Services Q2 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue down 3.41% at Rs 1789 crore versus Rs 1852 crore.
Ebit down 10.84% at Rs 738.8 crore versus Rs 828.7 crore.
Ebit margin down 344 bps at 41.29% versus 44.74%.
Net profit down 14.95% at Rs 546 crore versus Rs 642 crore.
Himadri Specialty Chemicals Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.8% to Rs 1,071 crore versus Rs 1,137 crore
Net Profit up 30.5% to Rs 177 crore versus Rs 135 crore
Ebitda up 11.8% to Rs 233 crore versus Rs 208 crore
Margin at 21.7% versus 18.3%