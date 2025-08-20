Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Tata Motors, IRFC, And More
Tata Steel Ltd., Hero MotoCorp, NTPC Ltd. and the Phoenix Mills Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
HDFC Bank: The company updated on rating upgradation by S&P Global to BBB/Stable/A-2 from BBB-/Positive/A-3.
IDFC First Bank: The bank's board approved the preferential allotment of Rs 43.72 crore compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares to Platinum Invictus B, at an issue price of Rs 60 per share, raising approximately Rs 2,623 crore.
Indian Railway Finance Corp: The company sanctioned and executed agreements for a fresh term loan facility of Rs 199.70 crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development to support the development of the Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub.
The Phoenix Mills: The company has received approval from the Competition Commission of India to buy out CPP Investments' 49% stake in its material subsidiary, Island Star Mall Development.
Hero MotoCorp: The Company has launched Glamour X 125. Its a 125cc motorcycle.
Tata Motors: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, TML CV Holdings has filed an offer document with Consob, the Italian securities regulator, to launch a voluntary public tender offer for all common shares of Iveco Group N.V.
NTPC: The company's arm has declared two projects as commercially operational, a 212.5 MW solar project in Gujarat and a 52.8 MW wind project in Gujarat.
Tata Steel: The company has filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court to challenge a Rs 1,902.73 crore demand notice from the Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur, related to an alleged shortfall in mineral dispatches. The High Court has restrained the authorities from taking any coercive action until the next hearing on Sept. 2, 2025.
Info Edge: The company updated that Chintan Thakkar has resigned as the Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer and Ambarish Raghuvanshi has been appointed as the Interim CFO.
Dynamic Cables: The company has been granted a license by the Bureau of Indian Standards to manufacture High Conductivity Aluminium Alloy Stranded Conductors and Thermosetting Insulated Armoured Fire Survival Cables. The company's production capacity has increased, allowing it to support a monthly turnover of up to Rs 135 crore, up from the previous Rs 100 crore.
Earnings After Market Hours
GNG Electronics Q1FY26 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.28% at Rs 312.2 crore versus Rs 255.3 crore.
Ebitda up 26.27% at Rs 32.2 crore versus Rs 25.5 crore.
Ebitda margin up 32 basis points at 10.31% versus 9.98%.
Net profit up 52.89% at Rs 18.5 crore versus Rs 12.1 crore.
Aditya Infotech Q1FY26 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.35% at Rs 740 crore versus Rs 636 crore.
Ebitda up 49.63% at Rs 60.9 crore versus Rs 40.7 crore.
Ebitda margin up 183 basis points at 8.22% versus 6.39%.
Net profit up 45.77% at Rs 32.8 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore.
Listing Day
Regaal Resources: The Company manufactures maize specialty products in India, with a crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 102 apiece. The Rs 306-crore IPO was subscribed 159.88 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (190.97 times), retail investors (57.75 times), non-institutional investors (356.73 times).