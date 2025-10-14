Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, RBL Bank, Persistent Systems, LG Electronics And More
Other important stocks to watch are Landmark Cars, KEC International and Lodha Developers.
HCL Technologies Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and RBL Bank Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Among other important stocks to watch will be LG Electronics that will list on the exchanges on Tuesday.
Here are some of the important earnings and announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Earnings Post Market Hours
HCL Technologies Q2 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.24% at Rs 31942 crore versus Rs 30349 crore.
Ebit up 11.33% at Rs 5502 crore versus Rs 4942 crore.
Ebit margin up 94 bps at 17.22% versus 16.28%.
Net profit up 10.2% at Rs 4235 crore versus Rs 3843 crore.
LTM Attrition at 12.6%
TCV (New Deal wins) at $2,569M, up 41.8% QoQ & up 15.8% YoY
Constant Currency (CC) Revenue up 2.4% QoQ & up 4.6% YoY
USD Revenue of $3,644M, up 2.8% QoQ & up 5.8% YoY
Deal with scheme at $2.5 billion, 42% uptake QoQ basis
Lower end of service revenue guidance revised from 3% to 5% to 4% to 5%.
Company maintains its guidance Ebit and Revenue
Attrition remains stable at 12.6%
Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 297 crore versus Rs 274 crore up 8.39% QoQ, 22.72% YoY
AUM grew by 22% (YoY) to 91,568 crore
Ebitda at Rs 137.13 crore versus Rs 128.66 crore up 6.58% QoQ, 31.75% YoY
Ebitda margin down 78 bps at 46.17% versus 46.95% (QoQ), 43% (YoY)
Profit before tax at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 126 crore up 6.34% (QoQ), 31% (YoY)
Net profit at Rs 99.35 crore versus Rs 93.91 crore, up 5.79% (QoQ), up 30.9% (YoY)
Company achieved more than 50% of its full-year revenue and PAT guidance.
Just Dial Q2 Earnings FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 303 crore versus Rs 298 crore.
Ebitda up 0.7% at Rs 87 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore.
Margin at 28.7% versus 29%.
Net Profit down 25.2% at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 160 crore.
Stocks In News
RBL Bank: Emirates NBD set to buy a controlling stake in the bank. Dubai-based lender to buy around 60% stake in the bank for approximately $3 billion as per the sources to NDTV Profit. The transaction to be entirely done on fresh equity basis.
Landmark Cars: Vehicle sales grew 35% year-on-year to Rs 1,403 crore, while sales from after-sales services, spare parts, and others up by 10% year-on-year to Rs 252 crore. Total revenue from operations rose by 30.5% year-on-year, reaching Rs 1,655 crore.
KEC International: The company received order worth Rs 1,174 crore for transmission and distribution projects in India & Middle East.
Oil India: The company signed a 15-year pact with NEEPCO for continued gas supply to power plant in Bokuloni, Assam.
Lodha Developers: The company acquires nearly 8.37 acres land in Bengaluru via acquiring 100% stake in Chaitanya Bilva.
Earnings In Focus
Cyient DLM
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
Persistent Systems
Tech Mahindra
Thyrocare Technologies
IPO Listing
LG Electronics India: The company is a manufacturer and distributor of home appliances and consumer electronics (excluding mobile phones). The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday. The public issue was subscribed to 54.02 times on day three. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (166.51 times), non-institutional investors (22.4 times), retail investors (3.55 times).