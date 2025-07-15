Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, Rallis India, Tejas Networks, Brigade Enterprises, Deepak Fertilizer
Tata Tech, Sun Pharma and Oberoi Realty are also some of the other stocks to watch.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corp., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. are some of the stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Monday's market hours:
Brigade Enterprises: The company approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through NCDs on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.
Deepak Fertilizer: The company in a regasification agreement with Petronet LNG. Under the terms of the agreement, Petronet LNG will regasify approximately 25 TBTUs of LNG annually. The size of the contract in value terms is Rs 1,200 crore with an additional outlay of up to 20%, over the contract duration.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The company has resolved its US patent dispute with Incyte Corp. concerning LEQSELVI and secured a limited, non-exclusive license for non-oncology applications, including alopecia areata. It also announced the U.S. launch of LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) for treating severe alopecia areata
AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company has received government nod to import for the sale and distribution of Durvalumab solution for infusion. Imfinzi is used for the treatment of adult patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer.
Tata Communications: The company's board will consider the proposal to raise funds through NCDs in its meet on July 17.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has received a letter of acceptance for an order worth Rs 447 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corp.
RailTel Corp: The company has secured a Rs 264 crore order from East Central Railway for the implementation of Kavach Train Collision Avoidance System.
Oberoi Realty: The Committee of Creditors for Hotel Horizon has approved a Rs 919 crore resolution plan proposed by a consortium comprising Oberoi Realty, Shree Naman Developers, and JM Financial. The plan addresses all creditor claims and CIRP expenses, with payments scheduled within 45 days following NCLT's approval.
Oil & Natural Gas Corp.: The board of directors will consider and approve the appointment of Om Prakash Sinha as Director (Exploration) of the company.
Power Mech Projects: The company has secured an order worth Rs 498 crore from SJVN thermal for Buxar thermal power project and 53 crore order from Jhabua power for maintenance of boiler, turbine & generator.
ALSO READ
Trade Setup For July 15: Nifty Support Slips To 25,000 As Markets Decline For Fourth Day In Row
Earnings Post-Market Hours
HCL Tech Q1 FY26 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.34% at Rs 30349 crore versus Rs 30246 crore. (Estimate Rs 30,288 crore).
EBIT down 9.18% at Rs 4942 crore versus Rs 5442 crore. (Estimate Rs 5,286 crore).
EBIT margin down 170 bps at 16.28% versus 17.99%. (Estimate 17.45%).
Net profit down 10.77% at Rs 3843 crore versus Rs 4307 crore. (Rs 4,259 crore).
IT and Business Services up 1.2% at Rs 22454 crore versus Rs 22186 crore.
Engineering and R&D services up 0.23% at Rs 5174 crore versus Rs 5162 crore.
First quarter fiscal 2026 Results misses EBIT Margin Estimates at 16.3% vs estimate of 17.4%.
Lower end of FY26 Guidance revised from 2-5% earlier to 3-5% now.
FY26 EBIT margin Guidance lowered from 18% – 19% to 17%-18% now.
Deal wins lower than estimate at $1.8 bn vs estimate of $2.3 billion.
Employee Expenses up 2% QoQ vs revenue growth of 0.3%.
Tata Tech Q1 FY26 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue down 3.2% to Rs 1,244.29 crore versus Rs 1,285.65 crore.
EBIT down 17% to Rs 168.81 crore versus Rs 202.26 crore.
Margin at 13.6% versus 15.7%.
Net Profit down 10% to Rs 170.28 crore versus Rs 188.87 crore.
Rallis India Q1 FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 22.2% at Rs 957 crore versus Rs 783 crore.
Ebitda up 56.3% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 96 crore.
Margin at 15.7% versus 12.3%.
Net profit up 98% at Rs 95 crore versus Rs 48 crore.
Soil & Plant Health business registered growth of 33%
Improved PAT Margin due to product mix and cost optimization.
Revenue growth driven by strong volume-led performance across Crop Care, Seeds, and Soil & Plant Health segments.
Launched 9 new crop protection products and 14 new seed products
Maintains optimistic outlook on export recovery.
Tejas Networks Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 87% at Rs 202 crore versus Rs 1,563 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 135.67 crore versus profit of Rs 230 crore.
Net loss of Rs 193.87 crore versus profit of Rs 77.5 crore.