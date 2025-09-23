Stocks To Watch Today: Godrej Industries, KEC International, Paytm, RVNL And More
Euro Pratik Sales will also be in the limelight as the shares list on BSE and NSE.
Godrej Industries Ltd., KEC International Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Stocks In Focus
Godrej Industries: The company approves allotment of NCDs ‘Series 1 debentures’ worth Rs 400 crore. The company also approves allotment of NCDs ‘Series 2 debentures’ worth Rs 400 crore.
KEC International: The company gets orders worth Rs 3,243 crore in international transmission and distribution business. The company’s year-to-date order intake stands at nearly Rs 11,700 crore.
KFin Technologies: The company denies reports citing General Atlantic plans to sell 10–15% of its stake in the company at 5–8% discount.
Paytm: The company completes investment of Rs 300 crore in arm Paytm Money via rights issue. The company also completed an investment of Rs 155 crore in arm Paytm Services via rights issue.
Emkay Global Financial Services: The board of directors approved the preferential issue totaling up to Rs 227.53 crore. The company further informs that equity investment by Kirti Doshi (through Antique Securities) acquired over a 21% stake in the company.
Tata Investment Corporation: The company sets October 14, 2025 as the record date for stock split in the ratio of 1:10.
Suraj Estate Developers: The company launches ‘Suraj Park View 1’ in Dadar, Mumbai with a gross development value of Rs 250 crore.
RVNL: The company emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 145 crore project of Southern Railway.
Brigade Enterprises: The company in joint development pact to develop residential project in Bengaluru. The project has a gross development value of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.
Kolte-Patil Developers: The company seeks shareholder approval to offer securities for a total amount not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.
Listing
Euro Pratik Sales: The company is engaged in the business of decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry as a seller and marketer of Decorative Wall Panels and Decorative Laminates. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs.247 apiece. The Rs 451.31 crore. IPO was subscribed to 1.34 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.05 times), non-institutional investors (1.92 times), retail investors (1.23 times), Employee reserved (3.88 times).