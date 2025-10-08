Stocks To Watch Today: Godrej Consumer, Titan, Lodha Developers, Tata Motors, Concor And More
Om Freight Forwarders and Advance Agrolife will also be in focus as they list on the exchanges.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Lodha Developers Ltd., Titan Co. and Tata Motors Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.
Here are some of the important announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Tata Motors: The company updates that JLR volumes for Q2 were lower, with wholesales down 24.2% year-on-year and retail sales down 17.1% year-on-year.
Container Corp: The company enters into an agreement with Ultratech Cement for transportation of bulk cement using specialised tank containers.
Dish TV India: The company informs that the Aurangabad tax department has filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court against an order passed in favour of the company regarding CENVAT credit.
Anant Raj: The company opens a Qualified Institutional Placement and approves a floor price of Rs 695.83 per share.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The company receives in-principle approval from NSE and BSE for a proposed rights issue of shares.
Saatvik Green Energy: The company receives an order worth Rs 488 crore for supply of solar PV modules from a group of renowned independent power producers. The company also receives Rs 219.62 crore worth of orders from three independent power producers for solar PV module supply.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company reports that September gross toll collection rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 556.7 crore.
Business Updates
Titan Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Consumer businesses register a growth of 20%
Total store additions stand at 55
Domestic jewellery business grew by 19%
International business grew by 86%
Surge in gold prices led to rise in jewellery ticket size
Lodha Developers Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Collections up 13% at Rs 3,480 crore
Pre-Sales up 7% at Rs 4,570 crore
Keystone Realtors Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Pre-Sales up 9% at Rs 763 crore
Collections up 9% at Rs 601 crore
Godrej Consumer Products Q2FY26 Highlights
Home care portfolio expected to deliver high-single digit value growth
GST transition in India expected to have short-term impact on profitability
Ebitda likely to decline for Q2
Listing Day
Om Freight Forwarders: The company is a third-generation logistics company based in Mumbai, India. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 135 apiece. The public issue was subscribed 3.87 times on the last day. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (3.97 times), non-institutional investors (7.39 times), retail investors (2.75 times).
Advance Agrolife : The company is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 100 apiece. The public issue was subscribed to 56.85 times on day three. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (27.31 times), non-institutional investors (175.30 times), retail investors (23.06 times)