Stocks To Watch Today: D-Mart, NDTV, Bajaj Finserv, Muthoot Finance, BLS International And More
Tata Capital's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Monday.
Welspun Enterprises Ltd., BLS International Services Ltd., Reliance Power Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd. and New Delhi Television Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Monday.
Here are some of the important announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Stocks In News
BLS International Services: The Ministry of External Affairs has issued an order debarring the company from participating in future MEA tenders and India Mission projects for two years, without affecting existing contracts. The company stated that this will not affect its existing contracts, financial performance or operations, as Indian Missions contributed only about 12% of revenue and 8% of Ebitda in Q1 FY26.
Reliance Power: Confirmed that its executive director and CFO, Ashok Kumar Pal, has been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case and has stepped down from his role with immediate effect. The company clarified that Anil Ambani has not been part of the board for over 3.5 years and is not connected to the ED’s action.
Welspun Enterprises: The Board of Directors will meet on Oct. 15, 2025, to consider raising funds through the issuance of convertible equity warrants via preferential allotment, subject to necessary approvals. The company has also disclosed its L1 bidder status in two projects — a Rs 7,300 crore MoRTH-backed 6-lane Pune–Shirur highway (53.4 km, 29-year concession) and a Rs 3,145 crore, 910 MLD Panjrapur water treatment plant with Veolia Water Technologies as a partner.
Muthoot Finance: The company denies any wrongdoing, emphasizing that it neither collected nor handled investor funds, and has no commercial or business relationship with Srei companies.
New Delhi Television: NDTV has successfully completed its rights issue, raising Rs 396.49 crore with an oversubscription of 1.11 times, increasing its equity share capital from 6.45 crore to 11.28 crore shares.
Zen Technologies: Secured a Rs 37 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for advanced anti-drone systems.
Bajaj Finserv: Update on Unlisted Insurance Subsidiaries — Bajaj General Insurance reported a gross direct premium of Rs 2,218.77 crore for September 2025 and Rs 11,554.35 crore for April–September 2025; Bajaj Life Insurance recorded a total new business premium of Rs 1,374.58 crore in September 2025 and Rs 6,327.17 crore for the April–September 2025 period.
Medplus Health Services: Its arm received one suspension order for a drug license for a store in Karnataka.
PC Jeweller: The Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata, approved the handover of keys and inventory of the company’s showrooms previously under DRAT Delhi’s custody
Earnings
Avenue Supermarts Q2 FY26 Earnings
Revenue up 15.5% at Rs 16,676 crore vs Rs 14,445 crore (Consolidated, YoY)
Ebitda up 11% at Rs 1,214 crore vs Rs 1,094 crore (Consolidated, YoY)
Margin at 7.3% vs 7.6% (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 3.9% at Rs 685 crore vs Rs 660 crore (Consolidated, YoY)
Euro Pratik Sales Q1 FY26 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.2% at Rs 64.5 crore vs Rs 48.4 crore
Ebitda up 56.3% at Rs 22.1 crore vs Rs 14.2 crore
Margin at 34.3% vs 29.2%
Net profit down 34.5% at Rs 9.7 crore vs Rs 14.8 crore
Waree Renewable Q2FY26 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 47.7% at Rs.775 Cr vs Rs 524 Cr
EBITDA at Rs.158 Cr vs Rs 61.6 Cr
Margin at 20.4% vs 11.7%
Net Profit at Rs 116 Cr vs Rs 53.5 Cr
Listing
Tata Capital's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Monday. The public issue was subscribed to 1.95 times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (3.42x), non-institutional investors (1.98x), retail investors (1.1x)