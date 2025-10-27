Stocks To Watch Today: Coforge, Reliance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Adani Energy, Mazagon Dock
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours.
Coforge Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Monday.
Stocks In News
Coforge: The company approves voluntary winding up of its subsidiaries, Coforge SF, UK, and Coforge DPA, UK.
Hindalco: The company announces that its Hot Mill is expected to restart by the end of December 2025 following a fire incident, with a subsequent 4–6 week ramp-up period. The company also enters into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in EMIL Mines & Mineral Resources. The acquisition is to be completed on or before November 30.
Dr Lal Path Labs: The company’s board to meet on Oct. 31 to consider issuance of bonus shares.
RailTel Corporation: The company announces cancellation of a Rs 210 crore work order by the Bihar Education Project Council due to unavoidable reasons.
Container Corporation of India: The company signs two strategic MoUs with Adani Cement.
Waaree Energies: The company secures orders to supply 220 MW, 210 MW, and 140 MW solar modules. In addition, its subsidiary received an additional order to supply 122 MW solar modules.
Vikram Engineering: The company secures an order worth Rs 354 crore for the development of a solar PV power project in Maharashtra.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company receives approval from Health Canada for its generic Mesalamine suppositories, used to treat mildly to moderately active ulcerative proctitis.
Indian Oil Corporation: The company announced that CIT(A) has partly allowed its appeal, granting relief of Rs. 1,102.91 crore. It will contest the remaining disputed tax of Rs 91.16 crore before the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal.
Reliance Industries: The company affirms confidence in its time-tested, diversified crude sourcing strategy, ensuring stability and reliability of refining operations; notes EU, UK, and US restrictions on Russian oil imports and confirms full compliance with government guidance while assessing implications of new compliance requirements.
Earnings Today
Adani Energy Solutions, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Indus Tower, IOCL, JK Tyre, KFin Tech, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Supreme Industries.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Coforge Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 8.1% to Rs 3,986 crore versus Rs 3,689 crore.
EBIT up 34.2% to Rs 561 crore versus Rs 418 crore.
EBIT Margin at 14.1% versus 11.3%
Net Profit up 18.4% to Rs 376 crore versus Rs 317 crore.
Dr Reddy’s Labs Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.8% to Rs 8,828 crore versus Rs 8,038 crore.
Ebitda down 3.2% to Rs 2,010 crore versus Rs 2,077 crore.
Margin at 22.8% versus 25.8%.
Net Profit up 7.3% to Rs 1,347 crore versus Rs 1,256 crore.
Supreme Petrochem Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 26.9% to Rs 1,100 crore versus Rs 1,506 crore.
Ebitda down 38.1% to Rs 77.5 crore versus Rs 125 crore.
Margin at 7% versus 8.3%.
Net Profit down 46.7% to Rs 48.2 crore versus Rs 90.3 crore.
Latent View Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net Profit down 12.7% at Rs 44.4 crore versus Rs 50.8 crore.
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 258 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
EBIT up 12.1% at Rs 45.8 crore versus Rs 40.8 crore.
Margin At 17.8% versus 17.3%.
Eclerx Services Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net Profit up 29.3% at Rs 183 crore versus Rs 142 crore.
Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 1,005 crore versus Rs 935 crore.
EBIT up 24.5% at Rs 229 crore versus Rs 184 crore.
Margin at 22.7% Vs 19.6%.
To buyback shares worth up to Rs 300 crore at Rs 4,500 per share.
SBI Cards Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit up 10% at Rs 445 crore versus Rs 404 crore.
Net Interest Income up 15% at Rs 1,730 crore versus Rs 1,502 crore.