Stocks To Watch Today: Coforge, PNB, Bank of India, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Capital
Ceigall India and Aegis Vopak are some other stocks to watch on Monday.
Shares of Coforge Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and Tata Steel Ltd. are going to catch investors' attention on Monday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Coforge: The company signed an agreement to acquire Encora US Holdco and Encora Holdings. The acquisition is to be executed via a share swap with no cash outflow. The company is to issue approx. 9.38 crore new equity shares to the investors. The issue price is set at Rs 1,815.91 per share, which is an 8% premium to the last closing price. The total acquisition value is Rs 17,032 crore.
NACL Industries: The board will meet on Dec. 31 to consider the rights issue.
Punjab National Bank: The bank reports borrowing fraud worth Rs 2,434 crore by ex-promoters of two entities viz, Srei Infra Finance and Srei Equipment Finance. A 100% provisioning of the entire Rs 2,434 crore outstanding amount has been made.
Aegis Vopak: The board approved the modification in the coupon rate from 7.2% p.a. to 7.4% p.a. On Dec. 4, the board had approved raising up to Rs 1,030 crore via Ncds.
Bank of India: The board allotted long-term bonds to raise funds worth Rs 10,000 crore. The fundraise includes the greenshoe option of Rs 5,000 crore.
Aditya Birla Capital: The board allotted 81,000 NCDs worth Rs 810 crore on a private placement basis.
Ceigall India: Arm received a letter of award worth Rs 1,089 crore from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation.
Tata Steel: Received a tax demand of Rs 1,781 crore, including penalty, from the Jamshedpur tax authority.
Ola Electric: Scaled up deliveries of 4,680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka; commenced deliveries in Coimbatore, Kochi, and Hyderabad, and continued ramp-up in Bengaluru.
SolarWorld Energy: Secured a Letter of Award worth Rs 725 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy for EPC works at a 250 MWac solar PV project.