Stocks To Watch Today: Coal India, Lupin, Aditya Birla Capital, IIFL Finance, Uniparts India
Prestige Estate Projects Ltd., Container Corporation Of India Ltd. and Saatvik Green Ltd. will also be in focus as they list on the exchanges.
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd., Coal India Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd. and Lupin Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Thursday.
Here are some of the important announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Coal India: The company enters into a pact with IRCON International for development of rail infrastructure.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company launches AI-powered features and innovations on its flagship omnichannel direct-to-consumer platform ABCD.
Oswal Agro Mills: The company updates resignation of Narinder Kumar as CEO and Whole-Time Director.
Paradeep Phosphates: The company’s board approved NCLT-sanctioned merger scheme between Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers and the company.
IIFL Finance: The company appoints Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and CEO of its arm IIFL Home Finance.
Adani Power: The company is seeking consent for approval of additional amount of Rs 2,000 crore for an already approved Material Related Party Transaction.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The company approves conversion of thirty thousand seven hundred compulsorily convertible debentures into twenty-two lakh forty thousand shares at conversion rate of Rs 1,369.05 per share.
Lupin: The company plans to build a manufacturing unit in Florida with projected cumulative investment of $250 million.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company acquires forty-four lakh five hundred thousand Class A CCDs and one crore Class B CCDs worth up to Rs 882 crore.
Uniparts India: The company’s board will meet on October 13 to consider a special interim dividend.
Earnings And Business Updates
Saatvik Green Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 916 crore versus Rs 246 crore
Ebitda at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 32.5 crore
Margin at 19.3% versus 13.2%
Net Profit at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 21.3 crore
Container Corp (Q2, YoY)
Total throughput is up 10.5% at 14.4 lakh TEUs
Senco Gold (Q2, YoY)
Total revenue is up 6.5%
Retail business grew by 16% in H1
Launched 5 new showrooms in Q2
Outlook for consumer demand in Q3 & Q4 remains optimistic
Prestige Estates Projects (Q2, YoY)
Sales volume up at 47% at 4.42 million square feet
Collections up 54% at Rs 4,212.8 crore
Sales up 50% at Rs 6,017 crore