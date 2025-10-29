Stocks To Watch Today: Coal India, L&T, Tata Capital, HUDCO, NTPC Green, RBL Bank
PNB Housing Finance, Brigade Enterprises, CG Power and Industrial Solutions will also be in focus.
Shriram Finance Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd. and Jindal Steel Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.
Here are some important announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Shriram Finance: The company allots non-convertible debentures worth Rs. 750 crore on a private placement basis.
SEAMEC: The company enters into a pact with the Directorate General of Shipping for a Rs. 1,000 crore investment.
Bosch: The company flags a possible hit to production due to supply issues with vendor Nexperia; working to avoid and minimise disruptions.
RBL Bank: Emirates NBD announces an open offer to acquire a 26% stake at Rs. 280 per share, valuing the deal at Rs. 11,636 crore.
PNB Housing Finance: The company’s managing director and chief executive officer, Girish Kousgi, vacates office. Regulatory approvals are under process for the appointment of a new MD and CEO.
Aegis Vopak: The company to acquire a 96% stake in Aegis Terminal (Pipavav) from Aegis Gas (LPG).
HUDCO: The company signs MoUs with IIM Calcutta, Paradip Port Authority (up to Rs. 5,100 crore), and Visakhapatnam Port Authority (up to Rs. 487 crore) to explore and provide funding. It also signs an MoU with the Mumbai Port Authority for the development of a ‘Maritime Iconic Structure’ in Mumbai.
BPCL: The company enters into a pact with Oil India, Numaligarh Refinery, and FACT to collaborate on growth across refining, petrochemicals, and green energy.
NTPC Green: The company is categorised as a ‘Schedule A’ Central Public Sector Undertaking by the government.
MPS: The company’s arm completes the acquisition of the remaining 17.5% stake in Liberate Learning Pty and App-eLearn Pty and 35% in Liberate eLearning. Post-acquisition, MPSi holds 100% in the Liberate Group, which becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Earnings In Focus
Brigade Enterprises, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coal India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Le Travenues Technology, LIC Housing Finance, Larsen & Toubro
Earnings Post Market Hours
Tata Capital Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Total Income up 7.7% to Rs 7,750 crore versus Rs 7,192 crore.
Net Profit up 2% to Rs 1,097 crore versus Rs 1,076 crore.
Shree Cement Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 17.4% to Rs 4,761 crore versus Rs 4,054 crore.
Ebitda up 58.8% to Rs 974 crore versus Rs 613 crore.
Margin at 20.5% versus 15.1%.
Net Profit at Rs 309 crore versus Rs 76.4 crore.
To pay interim dividend of Rs 80 per share.
M&M Financial Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Total Income up 12.7% to Rs 5,049 crore versus Rs 4,479 crore.
Net Profit up 45% to Rs 564 crore versus Rs 389 crore.
Adani Green Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue nearly flat at Rs 3,008 crore versus Rs 3,005 crore.
Ebitda up 17.4% to Rs 2,603 crore versus Rs 2,217 crore.
Margin at 86.5% versus 73.8%.
Net Profit up 25% to Rs 644 crore versus Rs 515 crore.
TVS Holdings Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 27.1% to Rs 14,549 crore versus Rs 11,450 crore.
Ebitda up 35.5% to Rs 2,273 crore versus Rs 1,678 crore.
Margin at 15.6% versus 14.7%.
Net Profit up 59.2% to Rs 443 crore versus Rs 278 crore.
Jindal Steel Q2FY26 Highlights (QoQ, Consolidated)
Revenue down 5% to Rs 11,686 crore versus Rs 12,294 crore.
Ebitda down 30.8% to Rs 2,081 crore versus Rs 3,006 crore.
Margin at 17.8% versus 24.4%.
Net Profit down 57.3% to Rs 638 crore versus Rs 1,494 crore.
Appoints Gautam Malhotra as CEO.
Go Digit Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Total Income up 10.7% to Rs 2,408 crore versus Rs 2,175 crore.
Net Profit up 30.2% to Rs 117 crore versus Rs 89.5 crore.
Adani Total Gas Q2FY26 Highlights (QoQ, Consolidated)
Revenue up 5.3% to Rs 1,451 crore versus Rs 1,379 crore.
Ebitda up 0.8% to Rs 295 crore versus Rs 293 crore.
Margin at 20.4% versus 21.3%.
Net Profit down 1.1% to Rs 163 crore versus Rs 165 crore.
Blue Dart Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 7% to Rs 1,549 crore versus Rs 1,448 crore.
Ebitda up 15.6% to Rs 252 crore versus Rs 218 crore.
Margin at 16.3% versus 15.1%.
Net Profit up 29.5% to Rs 81.4 crore versus Rs 62.8 crore.
CreditAccess Grameen Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Total Income up 3.8% to Rs 1,509 crore versus Rs 1,454 crore.
Net Profit down 32.4% to Rs 126 crore versus Rs 186 crore.
Star Health Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net Premium Earned up 10.2% to Rs 4,081 crore versus Rs 3,704 crore.
Net Profit down 50.7% to Rs 54.9 crore versus Rs 111 crore.
Samhi Hotels Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 11.8% to Rs 293 crore versus Rs 262 crore.
Ebitda up 16.4% to Rs 107 crore versus Rs 92 crore.
Margin at 36.6% versus 35.1%.
Net Profit at Rs 92.4 crore versus Rs 12.6 crore.
Sundram Fasteners Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 1,521 crore versus Rs 1,486 crore.
Ebitda up 3.2% to Rs 252 crore versus Rs 245 crore.
Margin at 16.6% versus 16.5%.
Net Profit up 5.8% to Rs 151 crore versus Rs 142 crore.
To pay interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share.
Happiest Minds Q2FY26 Highlights (QoQ, Consolidated)
Revenue up 4.3% to Rs 574 crore versus Rs 550 crore.
EBIT up 6.7% to Rs 76.5 crore versus Rs 71.7 crore.
Margin at 13.3% versus 13%.
Net Profit down 5.4% to Rs 54 crore versus Rs 57.1 crore.
ICRA Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Total Income up 7.7% to Rs 157 crore versus Rs 146 crore.
Net Profit up 30.2% to Rs 47.8 crore versus Rs 36.7 crore.
DCM Shriram Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 10.6% to Rs 3,272 crore versus Rs 2,957 crore.
Ebitda up 70.6% to Rs 309 crore versus Rs 181 crore.
Margin at 9.4% versus 6.1%.
Net Profit at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 62.9 crore.
Declares interim dividend of Rs 3.6 per share.
Premier Energies Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 20.3% to Rs 1,837 crore versus Rs 1,527 crore.
Ebitda up 47.4% to Rs 561 crore versus Rs 381 crore.
Margin at 30.5% versus 24.9%.
Net Profit up 71.6% to Rs 353 crore versus Rs 206 crore.
Ideaforge Tech Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 9.7% to Rs 40.7 crore versus Rs 37.1 crore.
Ebitda loss at Rs 11.4 crore versus loss of Rs 15.9 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 19.6 crore versus loss of Rs 13.7 crore.
CAMS Q2FY26 Highlights (QoQ, Consolidated)
Revenue up 6.4% to Rs 377 crore versus Rs 354 crore.
EBIT up 7.2% to Rs 143 crore versus Rs 133 crore.
Margin at 38% versus 37.7%.
Net Profit up 5.4% to Rs 115 crore versus Rs 109 crore.
Declares interim dividend of Rs 14 per share.