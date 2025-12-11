Stocks To Watch Today: Cipla, IndiGo, Mazagon Dock, LIC, Meesho, Tata Steel
Bank of Baroda, Mankind Pharma and Ashoka Buildcon will also be some of the other stocks to watch.
Stocks of Cipla Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Life Insurance Corp., Meesho Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. will be among the stocks that are set to catch investors' attention on Thursday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Cipla: The company has launched Tirzepatide for the treatment of obesity and Type-2 diabetes.
Bank of Baroda: The company has received RBI approval to establish a Section 8 company under the Companies Act 2013 and to set up a Digital Payments Intelligence Platform.
Mazagon Dock: The company has entered a pact with the Indian Navy and Brazilian Navy for sharing information on maintenance of Scorpène-class submarines.
LIC: The company gets a GST demand order of Rs 2,370 crore from Mumbai tax body.
Mankind Pharma: The company gets a Rs 15.3 crore penalty order from Patna tax authority on disallowance of input tax credit.
ALSO READ
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Ola Electric, Ashok Leyland — Ask Profit
Sagility: The company has received a tax demand of Rs 35.1 crore from the Income Tax Department for Assessment Year 2022–23.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company’s JV has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 1,816 crore from BMC for the Mithi River Development & Pollution Control Project.
Meesho: The company further invests Rs 2,890 crore in its subsidiary Meesho Technologies through a rights issue to strengthen operations and fuel growth.
Tata Steel: The board has approved the acquisition of a 50% stake in Thriveni Pellets for Rs 636 crore and signed an MoU with Lloyd Metals & Energy to explore opportunities in iron-ore mining and logistics.
InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo revises third quarter of fiscal year 2026 guidance after operational disruptions; capacity growth now expected in high single to early double digits. Passenger unit revenues to see mid-single digit moderation, impact on fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 and the guidance for financial year 2026 to be shared later.