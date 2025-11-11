Stocks To Watch Today: Britannia, Glenmark, Vodafone, Jindal Stainless, Hudco, Bajaj Finance & More
Doms Industries, Gujarat Gas and Sula Vineyards will be some of the other stocks to watch.
Britannia Industries, Glenmark Pharma, Vodafone Idea and Swan Defence are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Tuesday.
Here are some important corporate announcements and updates that came after Monday's market hours.
Britannia Industries: Mr Varun Berry resigns as MD, CEO & Executive Vice-Chairman; Natarajan Venkataraman appointed as Interim CEO, effective immediately.
Vodafone: The company will subscribe to a 26% stake in SPV for operating a captive power plant and will invest Rs 4.3 Cr in SPV in one or more tranches.
Swan Defence: The company signs a Letter of Intent worth $220 Mn with Rederiet Stenersen for construction of chemical tankers.
Glenmark Pharma: The company’s arm has received approval from China’s drug regulator (NMPA) for Ryaltris, used to treat allergic rhinitis in adults and children.
Jash Engineering: The company received consolidated orders worth Rs 50 crore in October, taking its total consolidated order book to Rs 890 crore as of November 1.
Waaree Renewable: The scope under its commercial order has increased by Rs 27.2 Cr, taking the total order value to Rs 1,018 Cr.
Vikran Engineering: The company received a Letter of Award worth Rs 1,642 Cr from SPV.
RDB Infra: The company is in pact with NRG Renewable Resources for execution of solar power projects worth Rs 277 Cr.
RVNL: The company bags a Rs 145 Cr order from South Central Railway.
CE Info: The company has secured a project worth Rs 110 Cr from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).
Earnings In Focus
AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Container Corporation of India Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, EID Parry India Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, PTC India Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, RITES Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Unichem Laboratories Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Yatra Online Ltd.
Earnings Post Market Hours
JINDAL STAINLESS (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue was up 6.7% at Rs 10,893 crore versus Rs 10,207 crore.
Ebitda increased 6.0% at Rs 1,389 crore versus Rs 1,310 crore.
Margin contracted slightly to 12.7% versus 12.8%.
Net Profit jumped 13.0% to Rs 807 crore versus Rs 714 crore.
ROLEX RINGS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue fell 9.6% at Rs 271 crore versus Rs 300 crore.
Ebitda declined 16.9% at Rs 54.8 crore versus Rs 66 crore.
Margin contracted to 20.2% versus 22.0%.
Net Profit fell 10.0% to Rs 44.3 crore versus Rs 49.3 crore.
EIH ASSOCIATED (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue declined 17.7% at Rs 58.3 crore versus Rs 70.8 crore.
Ebitda plunged 63.0% at Rs 2.7 crore versus Rs 7.2 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 4.6% versus 10.2%.
Net Profit increased 33.2% to Rs 2.8 crore versus Rs 2.1 crore.
HLE GLASCOAT (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue soared 48.8% at Rs 351 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
Ebitda rose 12.0% at Rs 38.2 crore versus Rs 34.1 crore.
Margin contracted to 10.9% versus 14.5%.
Net Profit fell 11.9% to Rs 12 crore versus Rs 13.6 crore.
BAJAJ CONSUMER (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue increased 13.4% at Rs 265 crore versus Rs 234 crore.
Ebitda surged 46.5% at Rs 47.8 crore versus Rs 32.7 crore.
Margin expanded to 18.0% versus 14.0%.
Net Profit rose 32.8% to Rs 42.3 crore versus Rs 31.9 crore.
SUBROS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 6.2% at Rs 880 crore versus Rs 828 crore.
Ebitda declined 10.5% at Rs 68.5 crore versus Rs 76.5 crore.
Margin contracted to 7.8% versus 9.2%.
Net Profit increased 11.9% to Rs 40.7 crore versus Rs 36.4 crore.
BAAZAR STYLE (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue soared 71.0% at Rs 532 crore versus Rs 311 crore.
Ebitda surged 183.2% at Rs 69.1 crore versus Rs 24.4 crore.
Margin expanded to 13.0% versus 7.8%.
Net Profit shifted from a loss of Rs 8.9 crore to a profit of Rs 51.5 crore.
HUDCO (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Net Interest Income (NII) was up 31.7% at Rs 1,050 crore versus Rs 797 crore.
Net Profit grew 3.1% to Rs 710 crore versus Rs 689 crore.
BAJAJ FINANCE (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Net Interest Income (NII) was up 22.0% at Rs 10,785 crore versus Rs 8,838 crore.
Net Profit grew 21.9% to Rs 4,875 crore versus Rs 4,000 crore.
Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 24.0% YoY to Rs 4,62,261 crore.
Gross NPA stood at 1.24% versus 1.03% (QoQ).
HEG (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue rose 13.3% at Rs 699 crore versus Rs 617 crore.
Ebitda increased 12.1% at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 105 crore.
Margin contracted slightly to 16.9% versus 17.1%.
Net Profit jumped 36.7% to Rs 143 crore versus Rs 105 crore.
DOMS INDUSTRIES (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 24.1% at Rs 568 crore versus Rs 458 crore.
Ebitda increased 15.8% at Rs 99.5 crore versus Rs 85.9 crore.
Margin contracted to 17.5% versus 18.8%.
Net Profit rose 13.5% to Rs 58.3 crore versus Rs 51.3 crore.
SYRMA SGS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue soared 37.6% at Rs 1,146 crore versus Rs 833 crore.
Ebitda surged 62.3% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 70.9 crore.
Margin expanded to 10.0% versus 8.5%.
Net Profit jumped 76.8% to Rs 64 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore.
TRIVENI TURBINE (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 1.0% at Rs 506 crore versus Rs 501 crore.
Ebitda increased 2.9% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 111 crore.
Margin expanded to 22.6% versus 22.2%.
Net Profit was nearly flat, up 0.3% at Rs 91.2 crore versus Rs 90.9 crore.
GUJARAT GAS (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue fell 2.1% at Rs 3,780 crore versus Rs 3,871 crore.
Ebitda declined 14.0% at Rs 447 crore versus Rs 520 crore.
Margin contracted to 11.8% versus 13.4%.
Net Profit fell 14.6% to Rs 280 crore versus Rs 328 crore.
SULA VINEYARDS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was nearly flat, down 1.1% at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 132 crore.
Ebitda declined 24.2% at Rs 25.5 crore versus Rs 33.6 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 19.4% versus 25.4%.
Net Profit plunged 58.4% to Rs 6 crore versus Rs 14.5 crore.
VODAFONE IDEA (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue increased 1.6% at Rs 11,195 crore versus Rs 11,023 crore.
Ebitda rose 1.6% at Rs 4,685 crore versus Rs 4,612 crore.
Margin was flat at 41.9% versus 41.8%.
Net Loss narrowed significantly to Rs 5,524 crore versus a loss of Rs 6,608 crore.
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at Rs 180 in Q2.
ELLENBARRIE INDUSTRIAL (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue fell 5.9% at Rs 89.2 crore versus Rs 94.7 crore.
Ebitda declined 7.6% at Rs 33.5 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore.
Margin contracted slightly to 37.5% versus 38.2%.
Net Profit increased 23.8% to Rs 36.7 crore versus Rs 29.7 crore.
HINDUJA GLOBAL (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 2.2% at Rs 1,091 crore versus Rs 1,067 crore.
Ebitda surged 80.7% at Rs 26 crore versus Rs 14.4 crore.
Margin expanded to 2.4% versus 1.4%.
Net Loss narrowed significantly to Rs 19.5 crore versus a loss of Rs 45.3 crore.
INDIAN HUME PIPE (Standalone, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 5.5% at Rs 376 crore versus Rs 357 crore.
Ebitda surged 70.5% at Rs 63.1 crore versus Rs 37 crore.
Margin expanded significantly to 16.8% versus 10.4%.
Net Profit soared 160.9% to Rs 34.7 crore versus Rs 13.3 crore.
NAVNEET EDUCATION (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue plummeted 68.9% at Rs 247 crore versus Rs 794 crore.
Ebitda crashed 99.6% at Rs 1 crore versus Rs 227 crore.
Margin contracted dramatically to 0.4% versus 28.6%.
Net Profit shifted from a profit of Rs 157 crore to a loss of Rs 15 crore.
Ather Energy (Standalone, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 54.1% at Rs 899 crore versus Rs 584 crore.
Ebitda Loss narrowed to Rs 133 crore versus a loss of Rs 139 crore.
Net Loss narrowed 21.8% to Rs 154 crore versus a loss of Rs 197 crore.
BALAJI AMINES (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was nearly flat, down 1.8% at Rs 341 crore versus Rs 347 crore.
Ebitda was nearly flat, down 1.4% at Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore.
Margin was flat at 17.6% versus 17.5%.
Net Profit declined 15.7% to Rs 34.6 crore versus Rs 41 crore.
SRI LOTUS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue surged 187.1% at Rs 176 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore.
Ebitda increased 71.2% at Rs 50.5 crore versus Rs 29.5 crore.
Margin contracted significantly to 28.7% versus 48.1%.
Net Profit soared 80.1% to Rs 46.1 crore versus Rs 25.6 crore.
TASTY BITE (Standalone, Year-on-Year)
Revenue fell 15.2% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 157 crore.
Ebitda plunged 47.6% at Rs 8.7 crore versus Rs 16.6 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 6.6% versus 10.6%.
Net Profit crashed 64.1% to Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 101 crore.
POWER MECH PROJECTS (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 19.5% at Rs 1,238 crore versus Rs 1,036 crore.
Ebitda rose 18.9% at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 124 crore.
Margin remained flat at 11.9% versus 11.9%.
Net Profit increased 11.8% to Rs 74.9 crore versus Rs 67 crore.
CE INFO (Consolidated, Quarter-on-Quarter)
Revenue fell 6.5% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 122 crore.
EBIT plunged 58.8% at Rs 20.2 crore versus Rs 49 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 17.7% versus 40.3%.
Net Profit crashed 59.9% to Rs 18.5 crore versus Rs 46.1 crore.
GANESHA ECOSPHERE (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue declined 6.1% at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 387 crore.
Ebitda plunged 59.7% at Rs 22.3 crore versus Rs 55.3 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 6.1% versus 14.3%.
Net Profit shifted from a profit of Rs 27.1 crore to a loss of Rs 0.49 crore.
G R Infra (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 14.9% at Rs 1,602 crore versus Rs 1,394 crore.
Ebitda increased 9.6% at Rs 387 crore versus Rs 353 crore.
Margin contracted slightly to 24.2% versus 25.3%.
Net Profit was flat at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 193 crore.
SPARC (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue plummeted 38.9% at Rs 7.9 crore versus Rs 12.9 crore.
Ebitda Loss narrowed 36.2% to Rs 65.7 crore versus a loss of Rs 103 crore.
Net Loss narrowed 29.0% to Rs 75.9 crore versus a loss of Rs 107 crore.
All Time Plastics (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 12.5% at Rs 147 crore versus Rs 131 crore.
Ebitda declined 37.2% at Rs 16.1 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore.
Margin contracted sharply to 10.9% versus 19.6%.
Net Profit crashed 69.6% to Rs 4.1 crore versus Rs 13.4 crore.
Dynamatic Tech (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 8.6% at Rs 392 crore versus Rs 361 crore.
Ebitda increased 12.6% at Rs 46.1 crore versus Rs 41 crore.
Margin expanded slightly to 11.8% versus 11.3%.
Net Profit plunged 72.6% to Rs 3.3 crore versus Rs 12 crore.
Kalpataru (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue soared 56.8% at Rs 794 crore versus Rs 506 crore.
Ebitda plunged 81.0% at Rs 6.7 crore versus Rs 35.3 crore.
Margin contracted dramatically to 0.8% versus 7.0%.
Net Profit crashed 81.9% to Rs 5.4 crore versus Rs 30.1 crore.
KEC International (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue grew 19.1% at Rs 6,092 crore versus Rs 5,113 crore.
Ebitda surged 34.4% at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 320 crore.
Margin expanded to 7.1% versus 6.3%.
Net Profit soared 88.2% to Rs 161 crore versus Rs 85.4 crore.
Reliance Power (Cons, YoY)
Revenue grew 12.2% at Rs 1,974 crore versus Rs 1,760 crore.
Ebitda surged 64.3% at Rs 618 crore versus Rs 376 crore.
Margin expanded significantly to 31.3% versus 21.4%.
Net Profit plunged 97.0% to Rs 87.3 crore versus Rs 2,878 crore.
ESAB India (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 382 crore versus Rs 339 crore.
Ebitda up 17.4% at Rs 72.2 crore versus Rs 61.5 crore.
Margin expanded slightly to 18.9% versus 18.2%.
Net Profit jumped 83.3% to Rs 79.2 crore versus Rs 43.2 crore.