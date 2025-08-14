Stocks To Watch Today: BPCL, Muthoot Finance, IRCTC, Pfizer, Jubilant FoodWorks, Vishal Mega Mart
Zydus Lifesciences and HG Infra will also be among the stocks to watch.
ICICI Bank Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd. and Shilpa Medicare Ltd. are some of the stocks that are likely to be in the limelight on Thursday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Wednesday market hours:
ICICI Bank: The bank has partially reversed its minimum average balance requirements for new customers. Urban customers are now required to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 15,000, reduced from Rs 50,000, while semi-urban customers must maintain Rs 7,500, reduced from Rs 10,000.
Shilpa Medicare: The company has approved the issue of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio.
Wipro: The company and Google Cloud are partnering to launch agentic AI solutions.
IRCTC: The company has approved the initiation of winding-up proceedings against its joint venture company, Royale Indian Rail Tours.
Zydus Lifesciences: The companies Ahmedabad facility received zero observations from the US FDA after an inspection, US FDA Conducted Inspection at Ahmedabad Facility from Aug. 11-13, The company has received four observations from the US FDA following an inspection of its Himachal Pradesh manufacturing plant from Aug. 4-13.
RVNL: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 90.6 crore from Southern Railway for the provision of a Video Surveillance System.
L&T Finance: The company has allotted 25,000 Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis.
Infosys : The company has announced a joint venture with Australia's Telstra for AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions.
Muthoot Finance: The company has approved an additional equity infusion of Rs 200 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary Muthoot HomeFin and Rs 500 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary Muthoot Money.
Prism Johnson: The company has signed a cement supply pact with Jabalpur Cement Industries, which will expand its capacity in Madhya Pradesh from 1.08 million tonnes per annum to 1.38 MTPA by September 2025.
Earnings Post Market Hours
ITI Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.2% to Rs 498 crore versus Rs 520 crore.
Ebitda Loss of Rs 7.3 crore versus a loss of Rs 12.6 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 63.6 crore versus a loss of Rs 91.3 crore.
Dredging Corp Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 60.6% to Rs 242 crore versus Rs 151 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 46.9 crore versus Rs 12.3 crore.
Margin at 19.4% versus 8.1%.
Net Loss at Rs 23.3 crore versus a loss of Rs 31.4 crore.
BPCL Q1 Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 1.13 Lakh crore versus Rs 1.11 Lakh crore.
Ebitda up 24.4% to Rs 9,663 crore versus Rs 7,765 crore.
Margin at 8.6% versus 6.9%.
Net Profit up 90.5% to Rs 6,124 crore versus Rs 3,214 crore.
Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% to Rs 2,261 crore versus Rs 1,933 crore.
Ebitda up 14.3% to Rs 438 crore versus Rs 383 crore.
Margin at 19.4% versus 19.8%.
Net Profit up 64.4% to Rs 91.8 crore versus Rs 55.8 crore.
Surya Roshni Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.3% to Rs 1,605 crore versus Rs 1,893 crore.
Ebitda down 53.8% to Rs 69.8 crore versus Rs 151 crore.
Margin at 4.3% versus 7.9%.
Net Profit down 63.6% to Rs 33.6 crore versus Rs 92.5 crore.
Endurance Tech Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.5% to Rs 3,319 crore versus Rs 2,826 crore.
Ebitda up 18.7% to Rs 444 crore versus Rs 374 crore.
Margin at 13.4% versus 13.2%.
Net Profit up 11% to Rs 226 crore versus Rs 204 crore.
Vishal Mega Mart Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21% to Rs 3,140 crore versus Rs 2,596 crore.
Ebitda up 25.6% to Rs 459 crore versus Rs 366 crore.
Margin at 14.6% versus 14.1%.
Net Profit up 37.3% to Rs 206 crore versus Rs 150 crore.
Muthoot Finance Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit up 73.2% to Rs 2,016 crore versus Rs 1,164 crore.
Impairment down 11.7% to Rs 331 crore versus Rs 375 crore.
Calculated NII up 43% to Rs 3,933 crore versus Rs 2,754 crore.
Fiem Industries Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.1% to Rs 659 crore versus Rs 578 crore.
Ebitda up 13.9% to Rs 89.5 crore versus Rs 78.6 crore.
Margin flat at 13.6%.
Net Profit up 17.7% to Rs 57.5 crore versus Rs 48.9 crore.
HG Infra Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3% to Rs 1,482 crore versus Rs 1,528 crore.
Ebitda down 16.8% to Rs 260 crore versus Rs 312 crore.
Margin at 17.5% versus 20.4%.
Net Profit down 39.2% to Rs 98.8 crore versus Rs 163 crore.
Shalby Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.3% to Rs 296 crore versus Rs 279 crore.
Ebitda down 8% to Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 45.1 crore.
Margin at 14% versus 16.2%.
Net Profit down 43% to Rs 8.9 crore versus Rs 15.7 crore.
Engineers India Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39.5% to Rs 870 crore versus Rs 624 crore.
Ebitda up 41.3% to Rs 72.1 crore versus Rs 51 crore.
Margin at 8.3% versus 8.2%.
Net Profit down 28.5% to Rs 65.4 crore versus Rs 91.5 crore.
Shivalik Bimetal Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.1% to Rs 137 crore versus Rs 132 crore.
Ebitda up 12.1% to Rs 31.9 crore versus Rs 28.5 crore.
Margin at 23.4% versus 21.5%.
Net Profit up 8.2% to Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 21.1 crore.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.9% to Rs 1,341 crore versus Rs 1,539 crore.
Ebitda down 19.8% to Rs 120 crore versus Rs 150 crore.
Margin at 8.9% versus 9.7%.
Net Profit down 12.7% to Rs 58.6 crore versus Rs 67.2 crore.
Pfizer Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 7.1% to Rs 603 crore versus Rs 563 crore.
Ebitda up 18.3% to Rs 210 crore versus Rs 177 crore.
Margin at 34.8% versus 31.5%.
Net Profit up 27.2% to Rs 192 crore versus Rs 151 crore.
IRCTC Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.8% to Rs 1,160 crore versus Rs 1,118 crore.
Ebitda up 6% to Rs 397 crore versus Rs 375 crore.
Margin at 34.3% versus 33.5%.
Net Profit up 7.5% to Rs 331 crore versus Rs 308 crore.
Indostar Capital Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit at Rs 546 crore versus Rs 24.9 crore.
Impairment at Rs 490 crore versus Rs 20.9 crore.
Calculated NII up 24.7% to Rs 129 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
Note: The Q1 FY26 net profit includes an exceptional gain of Rs 1,176 crore.
Cohance Lifesciences Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.5% to Rs 549 crore versus Rs 488 crore.
Ebitda down 10.5% to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 125 crore.
Margin at 20.4% versus 25.6%.
Net Profit down 35.2% to Rs 48.9 crore versus Rs 75.4 crore.
Brainbees Solutions Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.7% to Rs 1,863 crore versus Rs 1,652 crore.
Ebitda down 32.6% to Rs 33.1 crore versus Rs 49.2 crore.
Margin at 1.8% versus 2.9%.
Net Loss of Rs 46.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 56.7 crore.
Somany Ceramics Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.5% to Rs 604 crore versus Rs 579 crore.
Ebitda down 1.6% to Rs 48.2 crore versus Rs 48.9 crore.
Margin at 7.9% versus 8.5%.
Net Profit down 15.6% to Rs 10.4 crore versus Rs 12.3 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.3% to Rs 170 crore versus Rs 163 crore.
Ebitda up 46.7% to Rs 34.2 crore versus Rs 23.3 crore.
Margin at 20% versus 14.2%.
Net Profit at Rs 12.9 crore versus Rs 5.3 crore.
Texmaco Rail Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 16.3% to Rs 911 crore versus Rs 1,088 crore.
Ebitda down 33.7% to Rs 70.9 crore versus Rs 107 crore.
Margin at 7.8% versus 9.8%.
Net Profit down 49.9% to Rs 30 crore versus Rs 59.8 crore.
Man Infra Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 46.5% to Rs 183 crore versus Rs 342 crore.
Ebitda down 51.4% to Rs 40.6 crore versus Rs 83.5 crore.
Margin at 22.2% versus 24.4%.
Net Profit down 30.9% to Rs 58.3 crore versus Rs 84.4 crore.
Deepak Nitrite Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.8% to Rs 1,890 crore versus Rs 2,167 crore.
Ebitda down 38.7% to Rs 190 crore versus Rs 309 crore.
Margin at 10% versus 14.3%.
Net Profit down 44.6% to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 203 crore.
Galaxy Surfactants Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.2% to Rs 1,278 crore versus Rs 974 crore.
Ebitda down 0.2% to Rs 124 crore versus Rs 124 crore.
Margin at 9.7% versus 12.7%.
Net Profit down 0.3% to Rs 79.5 crore versus Rs 79.7 crore.
Anupam Rasayan Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 91.2% to Rs 486 crore versus Rs 254 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 53 crore.
Margin at 25.6% versus 20.9%.
Net Profit at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 3.9 crore.
Kennametal India Q1 Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 11.7% to Rs 323 crore versus Rs 290 crore.
Ebitda up 23.8% to Rs 49.4 crore versus Rs 39.9 crore.
Margin at 15.3% versus 13.8%.
Net Profit up 28.3% to Rs 31.3 crore versus Rs 24.4 crore.
ABFRL Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.4% to Rs 1,831 crore versus Rs 1,674 crore.
Ebitdar up 14.7% to Rs 167 crore versus Rs 146 crore.
Ebitdar Margin at 9.1% versus 8.7%.
Net Loss of Rs 212 crore versus a loss of Rs 161 crore.
United Spirits Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.4% to Rs 3,021 crore versus Rs 2,761 crore.
Ebitda down 9.7% to Rs 644 crore versus Rs 713 crore.
Margin at 21.3% versus 25.8%.
Net Profit down 14% to Rs 417 crore versus Rs 485 crore.
Ganesha Ecosphere Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.2% to Rs 337 crore versus Rs 337 crore.
Ebitda down 23.8% to Rs 36.3 crore versus Rs 47.6 crore.
Margin at 10.8% versus 14.1%.
Net Profit down 52.3% to Rs 10.8 crore versus Rs 22.5 crore.
R Systems Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.9% to Rs 462 crore versus Rs 432 crore.
Ebitda up 14.5% to Rs 70.2 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore.
Margin at 15.2% versus 14.2%.
Net Profit at Rs 75.9 crore versus Rs 24.9 crore.
Ventive Hospitality Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 507 crore versus Rs 115 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 67.9 crore.
Margin at 40.9% versus 59.1%.
Net Profit up 2% to Rs 26.9 crore versus Rs 26.4 crore.
Anthem Biosciences Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 59.6% to Rs 540 crore versus Rs 339 crore.
Ebitda up 58.5% to Rs 192 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
Margin at 35.4% versus 35.7%.
Net Profit up 64.9% to Rs 136 crore versus Rs 82.3 crore.
Nuvama Wealth Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Total Income flat at Rs 1,125 crore.
Net Profit up 3.3% to Rs 264 crore versus Rs 255 crore.
Kalpataru Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 16.5% to Rs 443 crore versus Rs 530 crore.
Ebitda Loss of Rs 27.4 crore versus a profit of Rs 3.9 crore.
Net Loss of Rs 49.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 69 lakh.
Vesuvius India Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 13.6% to Rs 524 crore versus Rs 461 crore.
Ebitda up 0.6% to Rs 90.5 crore versus Rs 90 crore.
Margin at 17.3% versus 19.5%.
Net Profit down 6.4% to Rs 63 crore versus Rs 67.3 crore.
Uflex Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.8% to Rs 3,901 crore versus Rs 3,654 crore.
Ebitda up 11.2% to Rs 457 crore versus Rs 412 crore.
Margin at 11.7% versus 11.3%.
Net Profit of Rs 61.9 crore versus a loss of Rs 95.4 crore.
Gulf Oil Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.7% to Rs 1,016 crore versus Rs 894 crore.
Ebitda up 12.1% to Rs 127 crore versus Rs 114 crore.
Margin at 12.5% versus 12.7%.
Net Profit up 11.4% to Rs 95.9 crore versus Rs 86 crore.
Earnings for Thursday
Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Alkyl Amines Chemicals$, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Ashok Leyland, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Borosil, Valor Estate, Ethos, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Globe Civil Projects, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Vodafone Idea, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, Indian Oil Corporation, Jamna Auto Industries, Jindal Worldwide, Jtekt India, National Fertilizers, Patanjali Foods, Redtape, Swan Energy, TCI Express, Vinati Organatiocs$, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.