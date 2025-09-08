Stocks To Watch Today: BHEL, Colgate, Tata Motors, PNB Housing Finance, LIC
Zydus Lifesciences, Sunteck Realty and Ashok Leyland will also be among the stocks to watch.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd., Life Insurance Corp., PNB Housing Finance Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. are some of the stocks that will likely catch investors' attention on Monday.
Stocks In News
Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company has entered a 10-year exclusive MOU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies to jointly develop and enter hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock.
Colgate Palmolive (India): The company has entered a pact with TNAI to integrate oral health into the primary healthcare framework.
Life Insurance Corp.: The company anticipates that the GST cut on insurance premiums will have a nominal impact of less than 0.5% on its embedded value.
PNB Housing Finance: The company has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).
Tata Steel: Orissa High Court extends stay on Rs 1,902 crore demand related to its Sukinda Chromite Block. The next hearing is on October 9.
SIS: The company is acquiring A P Securitas. Company to acquire a 51% stake for consideration of Rs.73.40 Crore, with the remaining shares to be acquired by 2029 to achieve 100% ownership.
NTPC Green Energy: The company signed a MoU with the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority to establish a green hydrogen fueling station.
Adani Power: The company along with Druk Green Power have signed agreement to jointly set up a 570 MW hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan.
Tata Motors: The company is reducing passenger vehicle prices by up to Rs 1.45 lakh starting September 22.
Ashok Leyland: The company has partnered with Punjab Gramin Bank to provide vehicle finance, offering customers customized financial solutions with flexible repayment options.