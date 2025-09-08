Stocks To Watch Today: BHEL, Colgate, Tata Motors, PNB Housing Finance, LIC

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company has entered a 10-year exclusive MOU with Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies to jointly develop and enter hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock.

Colgate Palmolive (India): The company has entered a pact with TNAI to integrate oral health into the primary healthcare framework.

Life Insurance Corp.: The company anticipates that the GST cut on insurance premiums will have a nominal impact of less than 0.5% on its embedded value.

PNB Housing Finance: The company has approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Tata Steel: Orissa High Court extends stay on Rs 1,902 crore demand related to its Sukinda Chromite Block. The next hearing is on October 9.

SIS: The company is acquiring A P Securitas. Company to acquire a 51% stake for consideration of Rs.73.40 Crore, with the remaining shares to be acquired by 2029 to achieve 100% ownership.

NTPC Green Energy: The company signed a MoU with the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority to establish a green hydrogen fueling station.

Adani Power: The company along with Druk Green Power have signed agreement to jointly set up a 570 MW hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan.

Tata Motors: The company is reducing passenger vehicle prices by up to Rs 1.45 lakh starting September 22.