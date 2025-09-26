Stocks To Watch Today: BHEL, AllCargo Logistics, Veranda Learning, NTPC, JSW Energy And More
Allcargo Logistics Ltd., NTPC Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd., and Waree Energies Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to catch investors' attention on Friday.
GK Energy and Saatvik Green Energy shares will also be in the limelight as the shares list on BSE and NSE.
Stocks In News
IT Stocks: Accenture reported fourth-quarter FY25 revenue of $17.6 billion, beating estimates despite a 0.7% decline quarter-over-quarter. The company expects year-over-year revenue growth in constant currency of 1% to 5% for Q1 FY26, and for the full fiscal year FY26, it forecasts growth in the range of 2% to 5% in CC terms.
Bharat Heavy Electricals, REC: The company’s board of directors noted that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has not agreed to the proposal for forming a joint venture between BHEL and REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited.
Allcargo Logistics: The company plans to focus on digital execution with ROI-based investments to drive long-term value. As per the merged financials, the company expects revenue and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 12% and 21%, respectively, by FY30.
NTPC: The company began commercial operations of its 167 MW Rajasthan project.
JSW Energy: The company’s arm filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity order.
Veranda Learning: The company transferred its entire vocational segment to SNVA EduTech for a 50% stake in the new entity. The new entity targets over Rs 250 crore in revenue in FY26 and plans a separate public listing in the future.
Capital India Finance: The company re-appointed Keshav Porwal as managing director for three years effective Nov. 27 and approved raising funds via debt securities.
Waaree Energies: The company incorporated step-down arm Waaree Forever Energies Three for power projects.
Monarch Networth Capital: The company received a certificate of registration from SEBI for ‘Monarch India Growth Fund’ as a Category I foreign portfolio investor.
IIFL Finance: The company’s board approved enhancing the issue size for issuance of up to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis.
Listing Day
GK Energy: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Friday at an issue price of Rs 153. The company provides EPC services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems. The public issue was subscribed to 89.62 times on day three. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (186.29 times), non-institutional investors (122.73 times), retail investors (20.79 times).
Saatvik Green Energy: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Friday at an issue price of Rs 465. The company is the manufacturer of modules and offers engineering, procurement and construction services. The public issue was subscribed to 6.57 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (10.84 times), non-institutional investors (10.04 times), retail investors (2.66 times), Employee Reserved (5.29 times).