Stocks To Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Wipro, Ola Electric, IndiGo, Vodafone Idea
ADVERTISEMENT

Stocks To Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Wipro, Ola Electric, IndiGo, Vodafone Idea

ICICI Prudential AMC will also be in focus as shares list on the exchanges.

19 Dec 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
Stocks To Watch Today
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours (Photo: Freepik)
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and stocks of major IT companies like Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks in News

Bharti Airtel: The company made the final call of Rs 401.25 for partly paid shares. The record date for the same is Feb. 6. The payment period is from 2nd to 16th Mar'26. The company received Rs 15,000 crore.

Bharti and Singtel agreed to amend the existing shareholders agreement. Singtel has relinquished certain key reserved rights and Amendments remove redundancies and improve clarity in governance provisions.

Ola Electric: The company confirms that the promoter completed the one-time, limited monetisation of a portion of his personal shareholding. The transaction was undertaken solely to repay a promoter-level loan of approximately Rs 260 crore fully and to release all 3.93% shares previously pledged, thereby eliminating all promoter pledges. Following the transaction, the promoter group continues to hold over 34.5% in Ola Electric, with no dilution of promoter control or change in long-term commitment.

IT Stocks: Accenture reported a 6% year-on-year rise in revenue to $18.7 billion in the September-November quarter of FY26, landing at the top of the company's guided range.

IndiGo: The company to replace Tata Motors PV in Sensex Rejig. Indigo to see inflows of nearly $314 million, whereas Tata Motors PV to see outflow of $190 million.

Hexaware Tech: Board approved the Merger of Softcrylic tech solutions & Mobiquity Softtech with the company.

Max Healthcare: The company to make an investment over Rs 1,000 crore in 450-Beds Hospital in Pune.

BPCL: The company to form a JV with Coal India for setting up coal gasification project in Maharashtra. BPCL to hold 49% stake, Coal India to hold 51% stake in the JV entity.

BLS International: The company filed a writ petition at Delhi HC to Quash debarment imposed by the external affairs ministry. MEA had debarred co from participating in tenders of MEA & India mission abroad for 2 years.

Vodafone Idea: Arm Vodafone Idea Telecom Infra raised funds worth Rs 3,300 crore via NCDs. The arm to utilise Rs 3,300 crore funds to repay its payment obligations to the company.

IPO Listing

ICICI Prudential AMC: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Friday. The public issue was subscribed to 39.17 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (123.87 times), non-institutional investors (22.04 times), retail investors (2.53 times).

