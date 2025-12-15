Stocks To Watch Today: Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Wipro, Swiggy, Paytm
Tata Power, Godawari Power and Granules India will also be among the stocks that investors need to keep an eye out for on Monday.
Stocks of Bharat Electronics Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., Paytm and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., will be among the stocks that are set to catch investors' attention on Monday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Wipro: The company has signed a 3-year partnership with Microsoft to help enterprises adopt AI solutions. The company has partnered with Google to adopt Gemini Enterprise across global operations and launched a Google Cloud Gemini Experience Zone at its Partner Labs in Bengaluru.
Bharat Electronics: The company has received additional orders worth Rs 776 crore since its last disclosure.
Swiggy: The company raised Rs 10,000 crore via a QIP. ICICI Prudential MF, SBI Mutual Fund and SAdity Birla Sun Life were the top subscribers.
Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA has issued Form 483 with three observations for the company’s arm’s API unit in Telangana after an inspection conducted from December 1–12.
Tata Power: The company plans to raise funds worth up to Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs.
Godawari Power: The company will invest Rs 1,625 crore in its arm’s battery energy storage manufacturing unit for capacity addition, increasing capacity to 40 GWh from 10 GWh.
Paytm: The company has completed an additional investment of Rs 2,250 crore in its arm, Paytm Payments Services, via a rights issue.
Granules India: The company’s arm, Granules Life Sciences, has received an EIR from US FDA following its July 28–Aug 1 inspection in Hyderabad.
Tata Steel: The Hon’ble High Court has further extended interim protection in both matters till the next hearing on December 19, 2025. In the background, Writ Petition 1 relates to a demand letter of Rs 1,902.73 crore and Writ Petition 2 to a demand letter of Rs 2,410.90 crore, both issued by the Office of Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur.
KEC International: The company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore in its Transmission & Distribution and Civil businesses in India.
Earnings in Focus
Excelsoft Tech Q2 Results (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 15.9% at Rs 64.6 crore versus Rs 55.7 crore
Ebit at 12.5 crore versus Rs 4 crore
Ebit Margin at 19.3% versus 7.2%
Net Profit up 80.6% at Rs 10.6 crore versus Rs 5.9 crore.
IPO Offerings
Park Medi World: The public issue was subscribed 8.10 times on day 3. The bids were led by QIB (11.48 times), NII (15.15 times) and retail (3.16x).
Nephrocare Health Services: The public issue was subscribed 13.96 times on day 3.The bids were led by QIB (27.47 times), NII (24.27 times) and Retail (2.31 times).
ICICI Prudential AMC: The public issue was subscribed 72% on day 1. The bids were led by QIB (1.97 times), NII (37%) and retail (21%).
IPO Listings
Corona Remedies: Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products in women’s healthcare, cardiology. The issue price is Rs 1062. The IPO was subscribed 137 times.
Wakefit Innovations: The company is a Indian D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) home and sleep solutions company. The issue price is Rs 195. The IPO was subscribed 2.5 times.