Stocks To Watch Today: BEML, Mahindra And Mahindra, Blue Dart, Globus Spirits And More
Shares of Seshaasai Technologies, Anand Rathi Share & Stockbrokers, Jaro Institute of Technology Management, and Solarworld Energy Solutions will list on the exchanges on Tuesday.
BEML Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Bharat Seats Ltd., and Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Here are some of the important announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Stocks In News
BEML: The company has set Nov. 3 as the record date for its stock split.
Blue Dart: The company will increase average shipment price in range of 9-12% effective Jan. 1.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company will sell its entire stake in arm to TERA for nearly Rs 52 crore via a share purchase pact.
Thomas Cook: The company has partnered with the Ministry of Tourism to elevate destination experiences across India, and its arm has launched Sterling Rampath Ayodhya as their 11th spiritual location, entering Uttar Pradesh.
Globus Spirits: The company unveiled the world's first premium vodka, 'TERAI India Craft Vodka'.
Brand Concepts: The company secured exclusive license for Superdry travel gear and handbags in India.
Bharat Seats: The promoter group has gifted 16.38% of equity shares to the Rohit Relan Family Trust on Sept. 26, for succession planning, with SEBI granting the Trust exemption from an open offer.
NDR Auto: The promoter group transferred 73.1% stake via gift to Rohit Relan Family Trust
PN Gadgil : The company launched LiteStyle shop-in-shop store in Nagpur for lightweight jewellery exploration.
Zaggle Prepaid: The company approved acquisition of 1.3 lakh shares and investment up to Rs 25 crore in Greenedge Enterprises.
Listing Day
Seshaasai Technologies: The shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday. The company's Rs 813-crore IPO was subscribed 68.13 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (189.63 times), and non-institutional investors (49.89 times), followed by retail investors (9.17 times).
Anand Rathi Share & Stockbrokers: The company will get listed on Tuesday. Its Rs 745-crore IPO was subscribed 20.66 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (43.80 times), followed by non-institutional investors (28.60 times), and retail investors (4.78 times).
Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research: The Dalal Street debut is scheduled on Tuesday. The firm's Rs 450-crore IPO was subscribed 22.06 times on its third and final day. Institutional investors subscribed 35.35 times of their allotted portion, retail investors 8.71 times, and non-institutional investors 35.48 times.
Solarworld Energy Solutions: The company's shares will also debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday. Its IPO, of Rs 490 crore, was subscribed 65.01 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (70.43 times), followed by non-institutional investors (64.73 times) and retail investors (49.15 times).