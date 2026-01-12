Stocks To Watch Today: Bank Of Baroda, Vedanta, Shriram Finance, Lemon Tree And Power Finance Corp
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Bank Of Baroda Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Lemon Tree Ltd. and Power Finance Corp. Ltd. are some of the stocks that will draw the market's interest on Friday.
Bank Of Baroda: Receives RBI nod for units for standalone primary dealer business.
Crompton Greaves: Launched 70W & 80W Dynaray LED lamps.
CUPID: The company to consider bonus issue on Jan. 29.
ONGC: The firm has cleared out majority debris from Mori Wellsite, days after das leak.
Akzo Nobel: Board appointed Parth Jindal as chairman, whereas Rajiv Rajgopal re-designated as joint managing director and chief executive officer.
Vedanta: NCLT Mumbai approved demerger of Talwandi Sabo Power from Vedanta.
Fortis Healthcare: The company's arm completed acquisition of TMI Healthcare.
Shriram Finance: Moody’s has changed the company’s outlook to positive from stable and affirmed its Ba1 rating.
Lemon Tree: Warburg Pincus will buy a 41% stake in Lemon Tree’s arm, Fleur Hotels, from APG Strategic. Warburg Pincus will invest Rs 960 crore in Fleur Hotels, which will be listed as a separate entity on the bourses.
Power Finance Corporation: The company approved public issue of secured, rated, listed NCDs up to Rs 5,000 crore under Tranche I.
UCO Bank : The company slashed MCLR across all tenors by five basis points
Waaree Renewable: The company informed that Kamlesh Harchandani has resigned as CEO of data centre business.
SPARC: The board will meet on Jan. 14 to consider raising funds.
Brightcom Group: The company expects retail media networks to double their share of digital budgets by 2027.
MedPlus Health: The company’s arm has received one suspension order for a drug license for a store in Karnataka.
Earnings Estimates
Avenue Supermarts (DMart) Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 13.3% at Rs 18,101 crore versus Rs 15,973 crore
Ebitda up 20.2% at Rs 1,463 crore versus Rs 1,217 crore
Margin at 8.1% versus 7.6%
Net profit up 18.3% at Rs 856 crore versus Rs 724 crore
Globus Spirits (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 19.1% at Rs 717 crore versus Rs 602 crore (YoY)
Ebitda at Rs 75 crore versus Rs 34.3 crore (YoY)
Margin at 10.5% versus 5.7% (YoY)
Net profit at Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 55 lakh (YoY)
Tejas Networks (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue down 88.4% at Rs 307 crore versus Rs 2,642 crore (YoY)
Ebitda loss at Rs 134 crore versus profit of Rs 372 crore (YoY)
Net loss at Rs 197 crore versus profit of Rs 166 crore (YoY)
IREDA
Total income up 26% at Rs 2,140 crore versus Rs 1,699 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 37.6% at Rs 585 crore versus Rs 425 crore (YoY)
Business Updates
Ashiana Housing
Area booked in Q3 stands at 5.56 lakh square feet
Value of area sold in Q3 stands at Rs 401 crore
M&M
Production up 25% at 68,992 Units (YoY)
Sales up 27% at 85,501 units (YoY)
Phoenix Mills
Retail portfolio consumption up 20% YoY at Rs. 4,787 crore
Newer malls continued to scale up well
Gross residential sales at Rs 140 crore
ICICI Prudential Life
APE grew 3.6% YoY to Rs 2,525 crore
Retail APE grew 9.9% YoY to Rs 2,116 crore
New business premium down 12.5% YoY to Rs 5,634 crore
Signature Global
Pre-sales down 27% at Rs 2,020 crore (YoY)
Collections up 14% at Rs 1,230 crore (YoY)
Trading Tweaks
Ex-stock split: SKM Egg Products (From Rs 10/- to Rs 5/)
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: Corona Remedies (2%), Canara Robeco AMC (4%), Rubicon Research (4%), Wakefit Innovations (5%), Emcure Pharma (20%), Travel Food (66%)
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: NRB Industrial Bearings.