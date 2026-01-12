Stocks To Watch Today: Bank Of Baroda, Vedanta, Shriram Finance, Lemon Tree And Power Finance Corp

Bank Of Baroda Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Lemon Tree Ltd. and Power Finance Corp. Ltd. are some of the stocks that will draw the market's interest on Friday.

Bank Of Baroda: Receives RBI nod for units for standalone primary dealer business.

Crompton Greaves: Launched 70W & 80W Dynaray LED lamps.

CUPID: The company to consider bonus issue on Jan. 29.

ONGC: The firm has cleared out majority debris from Mori Wellsite, days after das leak.

Akzo Nobel: Board appointed Parth Jindal as chairman, whereas Rajiv Rajgopal re-designated as joint managing director and chief executive officer.

Vedanta: NCLT Mumbai approved demerger of Talwandi Sabo Power from Vedanta.

Fortis Healthcare: The company's arm completed acquisition of TMI Healthcare.

Shriram Finance: Moody’s has changed the company’s outlook to positive from stable and affirmed its Ba1 rating.

Lemon Tree: Warburg Pincus will buy a 41% stake in Lemon Tree’s arm, Fleur Hotels, from APG Strategic. Warburg Pincus will invest Rs 960 crore in Fleur Hotels, which will be listed as a separate entity on the bourses.

Power Finance Corporation: The company approved public issue of secured, rated, listed NCDs up to Rs 5,000 crore under Tranche I.

UCO Bank : The company slashed MCLR across all tenors by five basis points

Waaree Renewable: The company informed that Kamlesh Harchandani has resigned as CEO of data centre business.

SPARC: The board will meet on Jan. 14 to consider raising funds.

Brightcom Group: The company expects retail media networks to double their share of digital budgets by 2027.