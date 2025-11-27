Stocks To Watch Today: Bandhan Bank, Sudeep Pharma, Zydus Life, Adani Enterprises

Bandhan Bank: The lender will sell NPAs worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore across EEB, group loans, small business and agri and ABG portfolios.

Adani Enterprises: The company’s arms, Adani Defence Systems and Horizon Aero Solutions, sign a pact to acquire a 72.8% stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre for an enterprise value of Rs 820 crore.

Wipro: The company partnered with Netherlands-based Odido to provide IT and AI solutions to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations under a multi-year deal.

Eureka Forbes: The company targets FY30 revenue of Rs 5,400–5,600 crore and Ebitda of Rs 800–850 crore, aiming for over 2x revenue and 3x Ebitda growth, with its robotics business projected to scale 25x by FY30.

Zydus Life: The company received tentative approval from USFDA for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, used to improve glycaemic control. The company also signed a $100 million pharma MOU with an Afghan company for exports there.

Bombay Dyeing: The company will temporarily shut its Patalganga plant for maintenance, causing a production shortfall of 7,500 MT, but has sufficient reserve stock to meet customer requirements with no expected adverse impact on supply commitments.

Refex Industries: The company receives a Rs 100 crore order from a large business conglomerate for the supply of bottom ash and related services.

Voltamp Transformers: The company received and order worth Rs 85 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corp for the supply of various ratings of power transformers.

Muthoot Microfin: The company raised Rs 300 crore via bonds.

LG Electronics: The company elevated Sanjay Chitkara to Co-Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and appoints Yongchan Jung as Chief Production Officer, Chang Hwan Kim as Customer Care & Service Officer, and Jwa Nam Kim as Chief Human Resource Officer.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company suspended from participating in NHAI tenders for one month.

Lodha Developers: The company gets a Rs 521 crore refund from SC, which affirms its position as the bonafide successful resolution applicant of V Hotels; the amount was deposited as security against claims on V Hotels.