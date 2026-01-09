Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finserv, BHEL, HUL, NHPC, Voltas, Elecon Engineering

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., NHPC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Voltas Ltd. and Bajaj Allianz Ltd. are some of the stocks that will draw the market's interest on Thursday.

Fusion Finance: The company has completed an Rs 800 crore rights issue.

Voltas: The company has approved a long-term incentive scheme to drive performance. The Long-Term Incentive Scheme 2024 has been extended and will now end in Fiscal 2028 instead of Fiscal 2027.

Bajaj Group: The group has completed the acquisition of a 23% stake in its insurance arms from Allianz for Rs 21,390 crore, marking the largest-ever deal in the Indian insurance sector. Bajaj Finserv’s stake has increased to 75.01% in both insurance companies, and promoter group holding has risen to 97% in Bajaj General and Bajaj Life. Earlier, in March 2025, Allianz had announced the sale of a 26% stake in both insurance companies to Bajaj Group for Rs 24,180 crore.

Vedanta: The company has filed a writ in the Delhi High Court challenging the rejection of its application for extension of the Production Sharing Contract for Block CB-OS/2. The Court has issued notice to the Government and directed parties to maintain the status quo.

Waaree Renewable: The company’s arm Waaree Forever Energies has received a revised Letter of Acceptance, reducing project capacity to 704 MWac/1,000 MWp and order value to Rs 1,040 crore from Rs 1,252 crore, a reduction of Rs 213 crore.

BHEL: The company has received an order worth Rs 5,400 crore from JV Bharat Coal Gasification & Chemicals.

Panorama Studios: The company Signs pact with Mugafi for Airborne Rights of film 'Kuberaa' and signs pact for domestic and overseas rights of film's Hindi dubbed version

Bharat Electronics: The company Gets Additional Orders Worth Rs 596 crore since Jan 1.

HUL: The company gets Tax Demand of Rs 1,560 crore from Mumbai tax body.