Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, SBI Life, REC, KFin Tech, Phoenix Mills
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Thursday's market hours.
Railtel Corp., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Thomas Cook India Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and the Phoenix Mills Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to be in the limelight on Friday.
Stocks In News
Railtel Corporation of India: The company secured a domestic work order worth Rs 10.05 crore from the Government of Odisha. The order is for implementing comprehensive IT solutions. Further, it received an order worth Rs 40 crore from Central Coalfields.
Indian Energy Exchange: The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued a suo-moto order to initiate market coupling in a phased manner. This includes a directive to couple the Day-Ahead Market of power exchanges by January 2026. It also issued directions to explore market coupling in other segments, specifically the Real-Time Market and Term-Ahead Market, marking a proposed change in the current market mechanism within DAM.
Thomas Cook India: The company became the first Indian Forex card provider to enable contactless cross-border payments by partnering with Google Pay and Visa, allowing users to make secure mobile transactions globally.
Sun Pharmaceutical: Subsidiaries Sun Pharmaceutical and Taro Pharmaceuticals USA have agreed to pay $ 200 million to settle the "In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation" with End Purchaser Plaintiffs in the US, without admitting wrongdoing, pending court approval.
Wipro: The company has secured a multi-year "Smart Grid" contract with Saudi Electric Company-National Grid SA to implement a smart meter data management system for their transmission network.
Tata Steel: The company completed acquisition of a 100% stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam.
Adani Enterprises: The company signed an agreement with MetTube Mauritius to divest 50% of its wholly owned subsidiary, Kutch Copper Tubes, and simultaneously acquire a 50% stake in MetTube Copper India, a wholly owned subsidiary of MetTube, aiming to leverage combined expertise in the copper tube business.
BEL: The company received an order worth Rs 563 crore for navigation system guns, communication equipment, and active antenna array units.
Nestle India: The company announced that Manish Tiwary will assume office as Chairman and Managing Director, effective 1 August 2025.
The Phoenix Mills: The board approved the acquisition of the remaining 49% equity stake in its material subsidiary, Island Star Mall Developers, from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for Rs 5,449.16 crore, making ISMDPL a wholly owned subsidiary.
Earnings Post Markets Hours
Bajaj Finance Key highlights (YoY)
Net Profit up 22% to Rs 4,765 crore versus Rs 3,912 crore. (Estimate Rs 4,633 crore)
Impairments on financial instruments rose to Rs 2,120 crore as against Rs 1.684 crore.
NII rises 21% at Rs 12,610 crore versus Rs 10,418 crore.
GNP ratio rose to 1.03% versus 0.96% (QoQ).
Net NPA ratio rose to 0.50% versus 0.44% (QoQ).
SBI Life Key highlights (YoY)
Net Premium Income rises 13.7% at Rs 17,179 crore versus Rs 15,105 crore.
Solvency Ratio Flat At 1.96% (QoQ)
61st Month Persistency Ratio at 59.16% versus 61.51% (QoQ).
13th Month Persistency Ratio At 84.23% versus 86.64% (QoQ) .
Net Profit rises 14.4% at Rs 594 crore verus Rs 520 crore.
VNB Margin down 300 basis points at 27.46% vs 30.46% (QoQ).
APE up at 9% at Rs 3,970 crore versus Rs 3,640 crore.
VNB up 12.3% at Rs 1090 crore versus Rs 970 crore.
REC Q1FY26 Cons (YoY)
Net interest income at Rs 5,258 crore versus Rs 4,480 crore year-on-year, up 17% year-on-year, down -11% quarter-on-quarter.
Provisions reversal at Rs 610 crore vs Rs 467 crore year-on-year.
Profit at Rs 4,466 crore versus Rs 3,460 crore year-on-year, up 29% year-on-year, up 4% quarter-on-quarter.
Gross Credit Impaired Assets Ratio at 1.05% vs 1.35%, down 30bps quarter-on-quarter.
Net Credit Impaired Assets Ratio at 0.24% vs 0.38%, down 14bps quarter-on-quarter.
Net income margin at 3.74% vs 3.64% YoY
CAR at 23.98% versus 25.99%, down -201bps quarter-on-quarter.
Loan Assets at Rs 5,84,568 crore versus Rs 5,29,739 crore year-on-year, up 10% year-on-year, up 3% quarter-on-quarter.
Disbursements at Rs 59,508 crore versus Rs 43,652 crore year-on-year, up 36% year-on-year, up 31% quarter-on-quarter.
KFin Tech Key highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.4% to Rs 274.06 crore versus Rs 237.56 crore.
Ebitda up 14% to Rs 113.86 crore versus Rs 99.67 crore.
Margin at 41.5% versus 42%.
Net Profit up 14% to Rs 77.26 crore versus Rs 68.07 crore.
Tanla Platforms Key highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 1.6% to Rs 1,041 crore versus Rs 1,024 crore.
Ebitda inches up 0.3% to Rs 164 crore versus Rs 163 crore.
Margin at 15.8% versus 16%.
Net profit up 0.9% at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 117 crore.
Phoenix Mills Key highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 5.4% to Rs 953 crore versus Rs 904 crore.
Ebitda grows 6.3% to Rs 564 crore versus Rs 531 crore.
Margin at 59.2% versus 58.7%.
Net profit up 3.5% at Rs 241 crore versus Rs 233 crore.
Anant Raj Key highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 25.6% to Rs 592 crore versus Rs 472 crore.
Ebitda climbs 46.3% to Rs 151 crore versus Rs 103 crore.
Margin at 25.4% versus 21.8%.
Net profit up 38.3% at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 91 crore.
IEX Key highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.7% at Rs 142 crore versus Rs 124 crore
EBITDA up 16.1% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 99.3 crore
Margin at 81.3% Vs 80.4%
Net Profit up 25% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 96.4 crore.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi
Revenue declines 14.4% to Rs 853 crore versus Rs 996 crore.
Ebitda falls 35.6% to Rs 36.4 crore versus Rs 56.6 crore.
Margin at 4.3% versus 5.7%.
Net profit down 57.8% at Rs 15.3 crore versus Rs 36.15 crore.
Cyient Key highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 10.3% to Rs 1,712 crore versus Rs 1,910 crore.
EBIT down 31% to Rs 163 crore versus Rs 235 crore.
Margin at 9.5% versus 12.3%.
Net Profit down 10% to Rs 154 crore versus Rs 171 crore.
Trident Key highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declines 2.1% to Rs 1,707 crore versus Rs 1,743 crore.
Net profit up 89.8% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 73.7 crore.
EBITDA rises 31.5% to Rs 289 crore versus Rs 220 crore.
Margin at 16.9% versus 12.6%.
The board approves raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.
UTI AMC Key highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 45.5% to Rs 547 crore versus Rs 376 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 237 crore versus Rs 87.5 crore.
Sambhv Steel Tubes Key highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 12.92% at Rs 559 crore versus Rs 495 crore.
Ebitda up 53.87% at Rs 73.4 crore versus Rs 47.7 crore.
Ebitda margin up 349 bps at 13.13% versus 9.63%.
Net profit up 101.21% at Rs 33 crore versus Rs 16.4 crore.
Aether Industries Key highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 42.3% to Rs 256 crore versus Rs 180 crore.
Ebitda advances 87.2% to Rs 80.7 crore versus Rs 43.1 crore.
Margin at 31.5% versus 23.9%.
Net profit up 57.2% at Rs 47 crore versus Rs 29.9 crore.
Tatva Chintan Key highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 10.9% to Rs 117 crore versus 105 crore.
Ebitda advances 38.4% to 17.4 crore versus Rs 12.5 crore.
Margin at 14.8% versus 11.9%.
Net Profit up 27.6% at Rs 6.7 crore versus Rs 5.2 crore.
Earnings In Focus
Aadhar Housing Finance, Acme Solar Holdings, Avantel, Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Prataap Snacks, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Grindwell Norton, HFCL, Home First Finance Company India, Intellect Design Arena, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Laurus Labs, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Orient Cement, Orient Electric, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Petronet LNG, Poonawalla Fincorp, RPG Life Sciences, Steel Authority of India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Schaeffler India, Sharda Cropchem, Shriram Finance, Sobha , Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sterlite Technologies, Tata Chemicals, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Vardhman Special Steels