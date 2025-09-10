Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, ICICI Prudential, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Godrej Properties

Bajaj Auto: The company has announced it will pass on the full benefit of a recent GST reduction to customers, resulting in price cuts of up to Rs 20,000 on its two-wheelers and up to Rs 24,000 on its three-wheelers.

Vadilal Industries: The company appoints Himanshu Kanwar as ­First non-family CEO for their business in India.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company's August exports rose 15% at 3,575 units year-on-year and sales were down 1% at 74,027 units year-on-year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the public shareholder of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, is likely to exit the company through a Rs 6,166.4-crore deal in the open market, according to a term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit on Tuesday. SMBC will sell 3.28 crore shares, representing a 1.65% stake, in multiple deals on Wednesday. The offer price has been set at Rs 1,880 per share, indicating a 4.1% discount to the current market price of Rs 1,960.4.

PC Jeweller: The company has approved the allotment of 13.61 crore shares following the conversion of 1.36 crore fully convertible warrants. The company also updates on the opening of a new franchise showroom at Delhi on Sept. 22, 2025.

Bikaji Foods: The company's Managing Director has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement for an ongoing investigation into the Rajasthan Premier League under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Electronics Mart India: The company has commenced commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand name 'Bajaj Electronics' in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh

ICICI Prudential: The board to meet on Sept. 12 to consider raising funds via NCDS.

Eicher Motors: The company to pass on full GST benefit to customers. Company to reduce prices up to Rs 22,000 on the entire 350 cc range.