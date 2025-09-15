Stocks To Watch Today: Apollo Hospital, ICICI Bank, Religare Enterprises, Engineers India And More
DCX Systems, Vedanta, Blue Jet Health and ASM Tech are some other stocks to watch.
Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Religare Enterprises Ltd., Engineers India Ltd. and Ceigall Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to catch investor's attention on Monday.
Stocks In News
Apollo Hospitals: The company to acquire 30.58% IFC's stake in arm Apollo Health for Rs 1,254 crore. The company will also set up an oncology facility in Gurugram for Rs 573 crore.
Engineers India: The company has secured an international contract worth approximately Rs 618 crore from a fertilizer company in Africa.
ICICI Bank: The company gets RBI nod to buy additional 2% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC.
Ceigall India: The company emerges as lowest bidder for construction of roads for project cost of Rs 468 crore.
Religare Enterprises: The company allots 6.38 crore convertible warrants at Rs 235 per share and raises Rs 1,500 crore.
DCX Systems: The company signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to set up a manufacturing facility for JV company at Hosur.
SEAMEC: The company approves MV Goodman from HAL Offshore to replace Spider Deck according to ONGC contract. The company approves modification to a transaction with HAL Offshore to hike monetary capping limits to $50 million per annum.
Vedanta: The company arms Talwandi Sabo Power has signed a settlement agreement with SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation to resolve all long-standing disputes related to the EPC contracts for its 3x660 MW Thermal Power Project.
ASM Tech: The company signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to invest Rs 250 crore to expand ESDM related design-led manufacturing
Blue Jet Health: The company’s promoter Akshay Arora sells 6.19% stake via OFS.