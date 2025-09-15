Stocks To Watch Today: Apollo Hospital, ICICI Bank, Religare Enterprises, Engineers India And More

Apollo Hospitals: The company to acquire 30.58% IFC's stake in arm Apollo Health for Rs 1,254 crore. The company will also set up an oncology facility in Gurugram for Rs 573 crore.

Engineers India: The company has secured an international contract worth approximately Rs 618 crore from a fertilizer company in Africa.

ICICI Bank: The company gets RBI nod to buy additional 2% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC.

Ceigall India: The company emerges as lowest bidder for construction of roads for project cost of Rs 468 crore.

Religare Enterprises: The company allots 6.38 crore convertible warrants at Rs 235 per share and raises Rs 1,500 crore.

DCX Systems: The company signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government to set up a manufacturing facility for JV company at Hosur.

SEAMEC: The company approves MV Goodman from HAL Offshore to replace Spider Deck according to ONGC contract. The company approves modification to a transaction with HAL Offshore to hike monetary capping limits to $50 million per annum.

Vedanta: The company arms Talwandi Sabo Power has signed a settlement agreement with SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation to resolve all long-standing disputes related to the EPC contracts for its 3x660 MW Thermal Power Project.

ASM Tech: The company signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to invest Rs 250 crore to expand ESDM related design-led manufacturing