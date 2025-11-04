Stocks To Watch Today: Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Power Grid, Titan, SBI, Zydus Lifesciences
Shares of Suzlon Energy, Whirlpool Of India will also be in focus ahead of financial result announcements.
Vodafone Idea Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and State Bank of India are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Tuesday.
Here are some important corporate announcements and updates that came after Monday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Vodafone Idea: The company clarified that no proposal requiring disclosure is currently being considered by the board. This follows media reports suggesting that PE firm TGH is in talks to invest up to $6 billion (around Rs. 50,000 crore) in the company.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company’s board will meet on Nov. 6 to consider raising funds of up to Rs. 5,000 crore through equity issuance.
Gujarat State Petronet: The company has appointed Manoj Kumar Das as Chairman and Managing Director.
Nuvoco Vistas: The company has approved the execution of a share purchase agreement to acquire securities of Algebra Endeavour from JSW Cement and Alpha Alternatives Holdings.
UGRO Capital: The company’s board will meet on November 7 to consider raising funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Mahindra Lifespaces: The company received a favourable order as litigation filed by Sanjay Chhabra against its subsidiary has been dismissed. A copy of the order dated Sept. 9, 2025, has been received.
Bharti Airtel: The company has appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as an Additional Director for a period of five years. The board has also approved acquiring an additional 5% stake in its subsidiary, Indus Towers. Additionally, the company has approved amendments to its Memorandum and Articles of Association to include emerging technologies and related areas.
Sagility: The company has approved the appointment of Abhishek Kayan as deputy chief financial officer, while Sarvabhouman Doraiswamy Srinivasan has resigned as Group CFO.
Earnings In Focus
Allied Blenders and Distillers, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Micro Systems, Bansal Wire Industries, Berger Paints India, Blue Jet Healthcare, Castrol India, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Chemplast Sanmar, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, DCW, Prataap Snacks, Elantas Beck India, eMudhra, Escorts Kubota, Firstsource Solutions, Gateway Distriparks, Greaves Cotton, Greenply Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Home First Finance Company India, Indian Hotels Company, India Shelter Finance Corporation, InterGlobe Aviation, Ion Exchange India, Kaynes Technology India, K.P.R. Mill, Kalyani Steels, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maharashtra Seamless, Metropolis Healthcare, Nuvama Wealth Management, One 97 Communications, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, State Bank of India, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Sheela Foam, Star Cement, Suzlon Energy, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Whirlpool of India, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
Business Updates
Oct. Auto Sales – Hero MotoCorp
Two-wheeler sales at 6.36 lakh units vs NDTV Profit estimate of 6.56 lakh.
Total two-wheeler sales down 6.4% at 6.36 lakh units vs 6.79 lakh (YoY).
Domestic sales down 8% at 6.05 lakh units vs 6.57 lakh (YoY).
Exports up 42.8% at 30,979 units vs 21,688 units (YoY).
Earnings Post Market Hours
TBO Tek Q2 Earnings (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 25.9% at Rs 568 crore versus Rs 451 crore.
Ebitda up 16.7% at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 75.4 crore.
Margin at 15.5% versus 16.7%.
Net Profit up 12.3% at Rs 67.5 crore versus Rs 60.1 crore.
SJS Enterprises Q2 Earnings (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 25.4% at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 193 crore.
Ebitda up 36.6% at Rs 68.3 crore versus Rs 50 crore.
Margin at 28.2% versus 25.9%.
Net Profit up 48.7% at Rs 43.3 crore versus Rs 29.1 crore.
Bharti Hexacom Q2 Earnings (QoQ)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 2,317 crore versus Rs 2,263 crore.
Ebitda up 4.1% at Rs 1,208 crore versus Rs 1,161 crore.
Margin at 52.1% versus 51.3%.
Net Profit up 7.6% at Rs 421 crore versus Rs 392 crore.
Bharti Airtel Q2 Earnings (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.4% at Rs 52,145 crore versus Rs 49,463 crore.
Ebitda up 6.2% at Rs 29,561 crore versus Rs 27,839 crore.
Margin at 56.7% versus 56.3%.
Net Profit up 14.2% at Rs 6,792 crore versus Rs 5,948 crore.
Gland Pharma Q2 Earnings (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 5.8% at Rs 1,487 crore versus Rs 1,406 crore.
Ebitda up 5.7% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 297 crore.
Margin flat at 21.2%.
Net Profit up 12.3% at Rs 184 crore versus Rs 164 crore.
Hitachi Energy Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 17.9% at Rs 1,833 crore versus Rs 1,554 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 299 crore versus Rs 110 crore.
Margin at 16.3% versus 7.1%.
Net Profit at Rs 264 crore versus Rs 52.3 crore.
City Union Bank Q2 Earnings (YoY, QoQ for NPAs)
NII up 14.2% at Rs 667 crore versus Rs 582 crore.
Operating Profit up 9.9% at Rs 471 crore versus Rs 428 crore.
Net Profit up 15.2% at Rs 329 crore versus Rs 285 crore.
Gross NPA at 2.42% versus 2.99%, Net NPA at 0.9% versus 1.2% (QoQ).
Provisions Fall 18.6% At Rs 57 crore Versus Rs 70 crore (YoY).
Kirloskar Brothers Q2 Earnings (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 0.8% at Rs 1,028 crore versus Rs 1,036 crore.
Ebitda down 23.7% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 142 crore.
Margin at 10.5% versus 13.7%.
Net Profit down 25.8% at Rs 71 crore versus Rs 95.7 crore.
Arvind SmartSpaces Q2 Earnings (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 47.1% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 266 crore.
Ebitda down 55.2% at Rs 29.5 crore versus Rs 66 crore.
Margin at 21% versus 24.8%.
Net Profit down 65.2% at Rs 14.2 crore versus Rs 40.7 crore.
Niva Bupa Health Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Net Premium Earned up 17.2% at Rs 1,422 crore versus Rs 1,213 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 35.3 crore versus Profit of Rs 13.1 crore.
Gallantt Ispat Q2 Earnings (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 1,013 crore versus Rs 943 crore.
Ebitda up 34.8% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 97.6 crore.
Margin at 13% versus 10.4%.
Net Profit up 78.4% at Rs 87.2 crore versus Rs 48.9 crore.
JK Paper Q2 Earnings (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 3.9% at Rs 1,749 crore versus Rs 1,683 crore.
Ebitda down 15% at Rs 224 crore versus Rs 264 crore.
Margin at 12.8% versus 15.7%.
Net Profit down 41.8% at Rs 74.8 crore versus Rs 129 crore.
Websol Energy Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 168 crore versus Rs 144 crore.
Ebitda up 15.4% at Rs 72.3 crore versus Rs 62.7 crore.
Margin at 43% versus 43.7%.
Net Profit up 10.3% at Rs 46.3 crore versus Rs 42 crore.
Power Grid Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 1.8% at Rs 11,476 crore versus Rs 11,278 crore.
Ebitda down 13.6% at Rs 9,114 crore versus Rs 10,552 crore.
Margin at 79.4% versus 93.6%.
Net Profit down 6% at Rs 3,566 crore versus Rs 3,793 crore.
Company to pay first interim dividend of Rs 4.5/share.
To Raise Up To Rs 6,000 crore From SBI Via Unsecured Term Loan.
Titan Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 28.8% at Rs 18,725 crore versus Rs 14,534 crore.
Ebitda up 51.7% at Rs 1,875 crore versus Rs 1,236 crore.
Margin at 10% versus 8.5%.
Net Profit up 59.1% at Rs 1,120 crore versus Rs 704 crore.
Appoints Ajoy Chawla as MD for 5 years effective Jan 1, 2026.
Godfrey Phillips Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue down 5.3% at Rs 1,289 crore versus Rs 1,360 crore.
Ebitda up 13.4% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 277 crore.
Margin at 24.4% versus 20.4%.
Net Profit up 22.8% at Rs 305 crore versus Rs 248 crore.
3M India Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 14% at Rs 1,266 crore versus Rs 1,111 crore.
Ebitda up 39.6% at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 183 crore.
Margin at 20.2% versus 16.5%.
Net Profit up 43% at Rs 191 crore versus Rs 134 crore.
Max Estates Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 21.4% at Rs 48.8 crore versus Rs 40.2 crore.
Ebitda up 18.3% at Rs 10.1 crore versus Rs 8.5 crore.
Margin at 20.7% versus 21.2%.
Net Profit up at Rs 7.3 crore versus Rs 2.2 crore.
Acme Solar Holdings Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 80.2% at Rs 468 crore versus Rs 260 crore.
Ebitda up 81.3% at Rs 400 crore versus Rs 221 crore.
Margin at 85.6% versus 85%.
Net Profit up at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore.
Kansai Nerolac Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 0.1% at Rs 1,954 crore versus Rs 1,951 crore.
Ebitda up 1.6% at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 212 crore.
Margin at 11% versus 10.9%.
Net Profit up 9.9% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 123 crore.
Timken India Q2 Earnings (YoY)
Revenue up 2.7% at Rs 773 crore versus Rs 753 crore.
Ebitda up 3.8% at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 133 crore.
Margin at 17.9% versus 17.7%.
Net Profit down 0.6% at Rs 89.4 crore versus Rs 89.9 crore.