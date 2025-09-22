Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, Vodafone Idea, Garden Reach, Shipping Corp, Hindustan Copper

Adani Green Energy: The company incorporated two wholly owned arms, Adani Ecogen One and Adani Ecogen Two.

Hindustan Copper: The Rakha Mining lease deed executed between the company and Jamshedpur's district commissioner has been extended for 20 years.

Power Grid Corp: The company declared as a successful bidder under a tariff based competitive bid for Project 'Augmentation of Transformation Capacity.'

Vodafone Idea: The company clarified that the company has challenged additional AGR demands raised by Dept of Telecommunications before the Supreme Court in respect of the period already covered by the AGR judgement. Sept. 26 has been fixed as the next date of hearing.

NDTV: The board approved the proposal to acquire business undertaking comprising 'GoodTimes' channel from Lifestyle & Media Broadcasting. The company the channel for a lump sum consideration of up to Rs 18 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders: The company entered an agreement with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler Und Reederei GmbH & Co KG for the construction of hybrid multi-purpose vessels worth $62.4 million.

Swan Defence: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat Maritime Board for an investment of Rs 4,250 crore to jointly explore and finance maritime projects (newbuilds, ship repairs, and infrastructure) through the Maritime-focused Equity Fund.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: The company is set to raise funds via preferential issue, QIP, or other means to amend memorandum of association to increase authorised capital to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 600 crore.

Shipping Corp: The company signed an MOU with Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Indian Oil Corp to jointly acquire, own, operate & manage vessels under the MOU.