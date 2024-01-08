Stocks To Watch: Titan, Marico, Federal Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Wilmar, JSW Steel, Jupiter Wagons
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Companies like Titan Co., Marico Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Monday.
The shares of Titan, Marico, and Adani Wilmar will be in focus as they have announced their third-quarter business updates.
The Reserve Bank of India has asked Federal Bank for its succession plans. The regulator has asked the bank to submit at least two fresh names for the roles of managing director and chief executive officer.
Share indices in Australia and South Korea inched higher in early Monday as investors await for inflation figure, and Bank of Korea's policy meeting outcome.
The S&P/ASX 200 was 0.10% higher at 7,496.40, while the KOSPI index was trading 0.37% higher at 2,588.28 as of 6:30 a.m.
Markets in Japan are closed for observance of 'Coming of Age' day.
U.S. stocks hinted at a rebound after a dour start to the year as investors digested data hinting that the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing for the world’s largest economy, according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 settled 0.18% up, while the Nasdaq 100 closed 0.07% higher, snapping a five-day losing streak for the tech-heavy benchmark.
Brent crude was trading 0.13% lower at $78.66 a barrel. Gold was down 0.02% at $2,045.10 an ounce.
India’s benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive day on Friday, led by gains in Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 179 points, or 0.25%, higher at 72,026.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 52 points, or 0.24%, to end at 21,710.80.
The Sensex hit an intraday high of 72,156.48 and the Nifty touched 21,749.60.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,696.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 3,497.6 crore, the NSE data showed.
The local currency strengthened 7 paise to close at Rs 83.16 against the U.S. dollar on Friday
Stocks To Watch
Titan: The company reported a 22% revenue growth in YoY terms and added 90 stores in Q3, with total stores now at 2,949.
Marico: The company’s Q3 consolidated revenue declined to a low single-digit on a year-on-year basis and saw robust gross margin expansion on a YoY basis.
Federal Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has asked the bank for its succession plans. The regulator has asked the bank to submit at least two fresh names for the roles of managing director and chief executive officer.
Adani Wilmar: The company estimated that elevated demand from the festive and wedding seasons benefited the company in the branded oil and foods segment, and it recorded the best-ever volume during the quarter.
Tata Steel: The company reported India's steel output at 5.32 million tons, up 6% YoY, and deliveries at 4.88 million tons, up 10% YoY, in its Q3 business update.
JSW Steel: The unit received possession of 2,678 acres of forest land from the Odisha government for setting up an integrated steel plant to have 13.2 MTPA crude steel manufacturing capacity.
Reliance Power: The company signed an agreement with DBS Bank India in the settlement of the entire obligations concerning its borrowings.
Godrej Industries: The company's chemical division signed a MoU with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 600 crore over the next four years.
SJVN: The company’s unit SJVN Green Energy signed a power usage agreement with Uttarakhand Power Corp. to supply 200 MW of solar power from the under-construction 1,000 MW Bikaner. The development cost of the project is Rs 5,491 crore.
Satin Creditcare Network, Karnataka Bank: Satin Creditcare entered into a co-lending agreement with Karnataka Bank to provide financial support to Joint liability groups of economically active women in both rural and semi-urban areas.
RPSG Ventures: A fire occurred at the company’s job worker factory in Uttar Pradesh. The company is in the process of ascertaining the cause of the fire and damage.
Bhansali Engineering Polymers: The company issued a LoA to Toyo Engineering India for front-end engineering design and capex cost estimation for the brownfield ABS expansion project.
Narayana Hrudayalaya: The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India granted a license to the company’s unit Narayan Health Insurance to carry on the health insurance business.
Godrej Consumer Products: The company reported double-digit volume growth in India for Q3 while sales growth was flat.
BCL Industries: The company announced an increase in the ethanol purchase price by oil marketing companies from Jan. 5, 2024. The oil marketing companies have raised the price by Rs 5.79 per litre for maize-sourced ethanol, impacting 70% of the company's ethanol supply.
Jupiter Wagons: The company received a contract worth Rs 100 crore from one of the leading automobile manufacturers to manufacture and supply 4 rakes of double-decker automobile carrier wagons.
Life Insurance Corp: The company received tax and penalty demand worth of Rs 382 crore from Gujarat tax authority for FY18 and FY19.
Union Bank: The company recorded total advances at Rs 8.96 lakh crore, up 11.4% YoY as of Dec. 31, and total deposits at Rs 11.72 lakh crore, up 10.1% YoY, and total business at Rs 20.68 lakh crore, up 10.7% YoY.
Bank of Baroda: The bank reported global business at Rs 22.95 lakh crore, up 10.7% YoY as of Dec. 31, and advances at Rs 10.49 lakh crore, up 13.6% YoY, and deposits stood at Rs 12.45 lakh crore, up 8.3% YoY.
Oil India: The company approved incorporating a new subsidiary for the green energy business.
Cupid: The company will consider a stock split, a bonus issue, and a fundraiser on Jan. 23.
Sansera Engineering: The company invested Rs 19.54 crore in CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions to achieve 70% renewable energy usage in its Bangalore and Pune plants.
NBCC: The company received an order worth Rs 25.38 crore from Lokpal of India for interior and fitout works for A-400 & A-500 Lokpal of India at Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.
GE Power India: The company received an order worth Rs 22.15 crore from Maithon Power for combustion modification of boilers for 2 x 525 MW units.
TVS Motor: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu government with the proposal to invest Rs 5,000 crore over five years in the state.
Block Deals
Swan Energy: Albula Investment Fund sold 30.24 lakh shares (1.14%) while Societe Generale bought 8.19 lakh shares (0.31%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 4.99 lakh shares (0.18%), Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 4.25 lakh shares (0.15%) among others at Rs 519.9 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Gandhar Oil Refinery: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.
ICICI Prudential: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 18.
Epigral: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 8.
Windlas Biotech: To meet analysts and investors on Jan. 9.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Alok Industries.
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Himadri Speciality Chemical.
Price band revised from 10% to 2%: Jyoti Structures.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: Allcargo Terminals, HPL Electric and Power, Vodafone Idea, Kiri Industries, Reliance Power, Salasar Techno Engineering.
Moved out of a short-term ASM framework: Asian Energy Services, Netweb Technologies India, Syncom Formulations.
F&O Cues
Nifty January futures up by 0.04% to 21,793.85 at a premium of 83.05 points.
Nifty January futures open interest up by 2%.
Nifty Bank January futures down by 0.23% to 48,388.45 at a premium of 229.45 points.
Nifty Bank January futures open interest down by 7%.
Nifty Options Jan 11 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 22,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.
Bank Nifty Options Jan 10 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 50,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,000.
Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Chambal Fertilizer, Delta Corp, Escorts, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer and Chemicals, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Cements, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprise, SAIL, Zee Entertainment.
