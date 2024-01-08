Stocks To Watch: Titan, Marico, Federal Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Wilmar, JSW Steel, Jupiter Wagons

Companies like Titan Co., Marico Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Monday.

The shares of Titan, Marico, and Adani Wilmar will be in focus as they have announced their third-quarter business updates.

The Reserve Bank of India has asked Federal Bank for its succession plans. The regulator has asked the bank to submit at least two fresh names for the roles of managing director and chief executive officer.