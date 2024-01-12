Stocks To Watch: TCS, Infosys, Polycab, Tata Power, UltraTech Cement, LIC, M&M, Container Corp

India’s benchmark stock indices ended higher on Thursday after a rangebound session, ahead of the release of crucial U.S. CPI data, which will provide fresh cues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. led gains in benchmark indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.13%, or 28.50 points, higher at 21,647.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.089%, or 63.47 points, up at 71,721.18.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 865 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,607.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed at Rs 83.03 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.