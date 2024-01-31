Stocks To Watch: TCS, Airtel, Glenmark Pharma, L&T, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Paras Defence, Jubilant FoodWorks

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Wednesday.

Tata Consultancy Services has signed a new 15-year contract with Aviva Plc, expanding on its near two decade alliance to service millions of customers of U.K.’s biggest insurer and pensions provider. Bharti Airtel announced that it has launched seven new, next-gen company-owned stores in the city of Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced its collaboration with biotech subsidiary Ichnos Sciences to accelerate new drug discovery in cancer treatment.