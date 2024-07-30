Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ACC, HPCL, Indian Oil, Tata Consumer Products
Tata Steel Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and PNB Housing Finance Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday after the companies issued important business updates.
Indian Oil Corp. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. are set to announce earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, shares of ACC Ltd., HPCL and Quess Corp. are expected to fluctuate, based on investor sentiment after their quarterly results announcement on Monday.
Benchmark stock indices ended a volatile session with marginal gains on Monday as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. dragged.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.25 points, or 0.01%, higher at 24,836.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled up 23.12 points, or 0.03%, at 81,355.84.
The Nifty will continue its uptrend with no signs of trend reversal as of now, according to analysts, as the benchmark index closed flat at the 24,836 level with positive bias, after making a fresh high of 24,999.75 levels intraday gains.
The immediate term support for Nifty are placed around 24,620 and 24,500, while resistance as per retracement of recent correction is seen around 25,065, followed by 25,340, according to Ruchit Jain, lead-research, 5paisa.com. "The market breadth remains healthy, while FIIs have continued to add fresh longs post expiry," Jain said.
Tata Steel: The company acquired 557 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 7,324.4 crore in T Steel Holdings. Post-acquisition, Tata Steel Holdings will continue to be a wholly-owned unit of the company.
UltraTech Cement: The company has set July 30 as the ex/record dividend.
Dr Reddy’s Labs: The company received a positive CHMP opinion from the European Medicines Agency for the proposed Rituximab biosimilar.
PNB Housing Finance: Carlyle Group entity Quality Investment Holdings PCC plans to sell up to a 6.4% stake in the company for Rs 1,255 crore via open market deals. The floor price is Rs 755 per share.
RVNL: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 739 crore from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board. The order is to be executed within 24 months.
ITD Cementation: The company received an order worth Rs 1,237 crore for constructing a residential colony in New Delhi.
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The Rs 1,856.74-crore IPO will open for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 646 to Rs 679 per share.
RITES: The company is in collaboration with NHAI for comprehensive consultancy services.
CESC: The company acquired 63.9% equity shares of the step-down subsidiary, Purvah Green Power for a consideration of Rs 205 crore. After the acquisition, Purvah Green Power became a direct subsidiary of the company.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company has set July 30 as ex/record date for buyback. The offer includes 51.37 lakh shares at Rs 1,460 per share.
Q1 Results On Tuesday
Indian Oil Corp, Tata Consumer Products, and GAIL (India) will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
Other results to look out for include 360 ONE WAM, Aegis logistics, Ajanta Pharma, Apar Industries, Arvind SmartSpaces, Carborundum Universal, CarTrade Tech, Castrol India, Dixon Technologies, Exide Industries, Fine Organics Industries, Force Motors, Firstsource Solutions, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Indiamart Intermesh, Indus Towers, Johnson control Hitachi, Jindal Stainless, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Macrotech Developers, MOIL, Navin Fluorine International, PTC Industries, Raj Ratan Global Wire, RR Kabel, Sapphire Foods, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Star Health and allied Insurance, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Varun Beverages, Vardhman Textiles and Waaree Renewable Technologies.
Results After Market Hours On Monday
ACC Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.9% at Rs 5,155 crore versus Rs 5,201 crore.
Ebitda down 11.9% at Rs 679 crore versus Rs 771 crore.
Margin at 13.2% versus 14.8%.
Net profit down 22.5% at Rs 361 crore versus Rs 466 crore.
HPCL Q1 FY25 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 0.6% at Rs 1.13 lakh crore versus Rs 1.14 lakh crore.
Ebitda down 56.1% at Rs 2,108 crore versus Rs 4,804 crore.
Margin down 234 bps at 1.9% versus 4.2%.
Net profit down 87.5% at Rs 356 crore versus Rs 2,843 crore.
Colgate-Palmolive Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.1% at Rs 1,497 crore versus Rs 1,324 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,429 crore).
Ebitda up 21.6% at Rs 508 crore versus Rs 418 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 471 crore).
Margin at 34% versus 31.6% (Bloomberg estimate 33%).
Net profit up 33% at Rs 364 crore versus Rs 274 crore (Bloomberg estimate 331 crore).
KEI Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 2,060 crore versus Rs 1,781 crore.
Ebitda up 21.7% at Rs 215 crore versus Rs 176 crore.
Margin at 10.4% versus 9.9%.
Net profit up 23.8% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
Pfizer Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 563 crore versus Rs 531 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 537 crore).
Ebitda up 60.3% at Rs 177 crore versus Rs 111 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 168 crore).
Margin at 31.5% versus 20.8% (Bloomberg estimate 30.7%).
Net profit up 61.1% at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 94 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 139.5 crore).
Maharashtra Seamless Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.9% at Rs 1,151 crore versus Rs 1,223 crore.
Ebitda down 49% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 244 crore.
Margin at 10.8% versus 19.9%.
Net profit down 37.6% at Rs 129 crore versus Rs 207 crore.
Data Patterns Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 16% at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 89.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 108 crore).
Ebitda up 33.4% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 28 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 35.5 crore).
Margin at 35.7% versus 31% (Bloomberg estimate 32.9%).
Net profit up 26.9% at Rs 33 crore versus Rs 26 crore.
Jindal Saw Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% at Rs 4,939 crore versus Rs 4,410 crore.
Ebitda up 38.2% at Rs 840 crore versus Rs 608 crore.
Margin at 17% versus 13.8%.
Net profit up 70.5% at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 244 crore.
Restaurant Brands Asia Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 611 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 681 crore).
Ebitda up 30.7% at Rs 63 crore versus Rs 48 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 68.4 crore).
Margin at 9.8% versus 7.9% (Bloomberg estimate 10%).
Net loss of Rs 52 crore versus loss of Rs 54 crore (Bloomberg estimate net loss of Rs 82 crore).
Indo Count Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27% at Rs 941 crore versus Rs 741 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 999 crore).
Ebitda up 16.1% at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 125 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 152 crore).
Margin at 15.4% versus 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate 15.2%).
Net profit up 28.2% at Rs 29.8 crore versus Rs 23.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 81.7 crore).
Kalpataru Projects Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 4,587 crore versus Rs 4,241 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,587 crore).
Ebitda down 1% at Rs 378 crore versus Rs 382 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 423 crore).
Margin at 8.2% versus 9% (Bloomberg estimate 9.2%).
Net profit down 25.7% at Rs 84 crore versus Rs 113 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 133 crore).
Quess Corp Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 5,003 crore versus Rs 4,910 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,005 crore).
EBIT down 5.2% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 121 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 183.5 crore).
EBIT margin at 2.3% versus 2.5% (Bloomberg estimate 3.7%).
Net profit up 14% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 98 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 82.7 crore).
