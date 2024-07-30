Stocks To Watch: Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ACC, HPCL, Indian Oil, Tata Consumer Products

Tata Steel Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and PNB Housing Finance Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday after the companies issued important business updates.

Indian Oil Corp. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. are set to announce earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Meanwhile, shares of ACC Ltd., HPCL and Quess Corp. are expected to fluctuate, based on investor sentiment after their quarterly results announcement on Monday.