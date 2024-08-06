Stocks To Watch: Tata Power, TVS Motor, Vedanta, Dabur, Bharti Airtel, ONGC
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Emami Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday after the recent political turmoil following the ouster of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
Tata Power Co., TVS Motor Co., Vedanta Ltd. and Lupin Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Bharti Airtel Ltd., ONGC Ltd., and Tata Chemicals Ltd. among others, that were announced Monday after the closing bell.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.81%, or 196 points higher at 24,318.00 as of 07:04 a.m.
The Indian benchmark indices ended at over a month low on Monday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. declined.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 662.10 points, or 2.68%, lower at 24,055.60, the lowest since June 28. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 2,222.55 points, or 2.74%, down at 78,759.40, the lowest level since June 26.
Analysts anticipate volatility to continue ahead of RBI policy announcements and multiple global headwinds. Any correction in Indian equities should be an opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate good quality stocks, they hold.
"A strong break below 24,000 will likely trigger further selling pressure in the index. On the downside, 23,300 and 23,000 will provide significant support for the Nifty in the immediate term," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.
Trade Setup For Aug. 6: Nifty 50 Falls Below Budget-Day Low, Analysts Predict Continued Volatility
Here Are The Top 10 Stocks To Watch On Tuesday
Emami, Marico, Dabur, and Pidilite Industries: Indian consumer goods companies operating in Bangladesh will be in focus after the recent political turmoil following the ouster of PM Sheikh Hasina.
Adani Energy Solutions: The company raised Rs 8,373 crore through QIP. The QIP saw six times the demand of the base deal size. The QIP proceeds are to be used for investment in transmission assets, smart metering businesses, and debt repayment.
Biocon: The company received an Establishment Inspection Report with Voluntary Action Indicated from the US FDA for the Visakhapatnam API facility.
Aurobindo Pharma: The US FDA inspected the arm's Bhiwadi manufacturing facility and closed with an 'Official Action Indicated' classification.
Aster DM Healthcare: Nitish Shetty resigned as CEO effective today.
Power Mech Projects: The company received an order worth Rs 111 crore for a captive power plant in Nigeria.
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 679 apiece.
West Coast Paper Mills: The company has set Aug. 6 as the ex date for final dividend of Rs 8 per share.
Brainbees Solutions: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 440 to Rs 465 per share.
Unicommerce eSolutions: The company will offer its shares for bidding on Tuesday. The price band is set from Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.
Q1 Results Today
Tata Power Company Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., and Lupin Ltd. are among the companies set to report their first qusarter results today.
Others include 3M India, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Blue Jet Healthcare, Blue Star, BOSCH, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Cummins India, EIH Hotels, Fortis Healthcare, Fusion MicroFinance, Gland Pharma, Graphite India, Gujarat Gas, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, IIFL Finance, Indigo Paints, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Linde India, NCC, Power Finance Corporation of India, PI Industries, PB Fintech, Raymond, Shree Cement, Solar Industries, Symphony, and VIP Industries.
Results After Market Hours On Monday
Bharti Airtel Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 38,506.40 crore versus Rs 37,599.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39,096.4 crore).
Ebitda up 1.8% at Rs 19,708 crore versus Rs 19,365 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20,591 crore).
Ebitda margin at 51.2% versus 51.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 52.7%).
Net profit up 128% at Rs 4,717.50 crore versus Rs 2,068.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,661.4 crore).
Mobile services ARPU up 1% at Rs 211 vs Rs 209.
Profit above estimates on account of one-time interest waiver on variable license fees worth Rs 735 crore in current quarter.
Tata Chemicals Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.18% at Rs 3,789 crore versus Rs 4,218 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,761 crore).
Ebitda down 44.96% at Rs 574 crore versus Rs 1,043 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 582 crore).
Ebitda margin down 957 bps at 15.14% versus 24.72% (Bloomberg estimate 15.5%).
Net profit down 67.63% at Rs 190 crore versus Rs 587 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 192 crore).
ONGC Q1 FY25 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.13% at Rs 1,66,567.75 crore versus Rs 1,66,770.63 crore.
Ebitda down 6.2% at Rs 21,785.27 crore versus Rs 23,225.21 crore.
Margin at 13.07% versus 13.92% down 84 bps.
Net profit down 11.19% at Rs 10,235.64 crore versus Rs 11,526.53 crore.
Bharti Hexacom Q1 FY25 (QoQ)
Revenue up 2% at Rs 1,911 crore versus Rs 1,868 crore.
Ebitda down 0.2% at Rs 876 crore versus Rs 878 crore.
Ebitda margin at 45.8% versus 47%.
Net profit up 129% at Rs 511 crore versus Rs 223 crore.
Brigade Enterprises Q1 FY25 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 64.8% at Rs 1,078 crore versus Rs 654 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,031 crore).
Ebitda up 67.3% at Rs 293 crore versus Rs 175 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 273 crore).
Margin at 27.2% versus 26.8% (Bloomberg estimate 26.5%).
Net profit up at Rs 80.5 crore versus Rs 21.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 97 crore).
Schneider Electric Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.8% at Rs 593 crore versus Rs 495 crore.
Ebitda up 66.8% at Rs 81.9 crore versus Rs 49.1 crore.
Margin up at 13.8% versus 9.9%.
Net profit up 37.1% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 35 crore.