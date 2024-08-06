Stocks To Watch: Tata Power, TVS Motor, Vedanta, Dabur, Bharti Airtel, ONGC

Emami Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday after the recent political turmoil following the ouster of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

Tata Power Co., TVS Motor Co., Vedanta Ltd. and Lupin Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to the financial results of Bharti Airtel Ltd., ONGC Ltd., and Tata Chemicals Ltd. among others, that were announced Monday after the closing bell.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.81%, or 196 points higher at 24,318.00 as of 07:04 a.m.

The Indian benchmark indices ended at over a month low on Monday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. declined.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 662.10 points, or 2.68%, lower at 24,055.60, the lowest since June 28. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 2,222.55 points, or 2.74%, down at 78,759.40, the lowest level since June 26.

Analysts anticipate volatility to continue ahead of RBI policy announcements and multiple global headwinds. Any correction in Indian equities should be an opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate good quality stocks, they hold.

"A strong break below 24,000 will likely trigger further selling pressure in the index. On the downside, 23,300 and 23,000 will provide significant support for the Nifty in the immediate term," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.