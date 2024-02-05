Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, UPL, Bank Of India, Bajaj Finance, Aurobindo Pharma

India's benchmark stock indices ended the budget week higher on Friday, led by gains in IT companies and index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Nifty breached 22,000 for the first time since Jan. 16 to hit a fresh record high, but was unable to hold on to a bout of profit booking. The Sensex increased by as much as 2.02%, coming close to its all-time high, but fell in late trade due to losses at Axis Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

On a weekly basis, the indices snapped two straight weeks of losses to end higher. The Nifty closed 156.35 points, or 0.72%, higher at 21,853.80, while the Sensex gained 440.34 points, or 0.6%, to end at 72,085.63.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after a day. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 70.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 2,463.2 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 5 paise to close at Rs 82.93 against the U.S. dollar.