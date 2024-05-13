Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Kalyan Jewellers, Piramal Pharma, Zomato

Stocks of Tata Motors Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers Ltd. and Piramal Pharma Ltd. will be in focus after it announced its quarterly earnings on Friday. In addition, Zomato Ltd., Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. and Varun Beverages Ltd. will be in the spotlight as it announces its quarterly results.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has opened a preliminary enquiry related to the delisting of ICICI Securities Ltd., after more than 100 shareholders filed a class action suit in a tribunal against the plan, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bijith Bhaskar—who heads cards, digital payments, prepaid solutions, consumer finance, and e-commerce and merchant ecosystems at ICICI Bank Ltd.—has resigned from his position, the bank said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.06% and 0.14%, respectively, as on 12:19 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained by 0.24%.

Brent crude was trading 0.89% lower at $83.13 a barrel. Gold rose 0.74% to $2,363.67 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices logged their worst week in nearly two months as they declined around 2% this week. On Friday, the indices ended higher after five sessions, led by gains in Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

The Nifty ended 0.44%, or 97.10 points, higher at 22,054.60 and the Sensex rose 248.45 points, or 0.34%, to close at 72,652.62.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,117.5 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for 14 straight sessions and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,709.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency strengthened by 2 paise to close at Rs 83.49 against the US dollar.