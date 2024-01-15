Stocks To Watch: Tata Consumer, Wipro, HCL Tech, Adani Enterprises, BHEL, LIC, Just Dial, Den Networks

Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Wipro Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Monday.

Tata Consumer Products announced major acquisitions of about Rs 7,000 crore as it expanded its portfolio of high-margin businesses. Revenue growth at Wipro faltered yet again in the October-December quarter but met its own guidance while HCL Technologies income grew as blockbuster dealmaking over the past few months paid off.

An Adani Enterprises unit got an order for electrolyser manufacturing under the government's PLI-backed Green Hydrogen Mission.

U.S. Treasury two-year yields dropped to the lowest level since May, while stocks came under pressure as a surprise decline in producer prices reinforced bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index declined 0.08% while the Nasdaq 100 traded 0.07 higher as of 12:39 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.31%.

Brent crude jumped 1.14% to $78.29 a barrel. Gold was up 0.99% at $2,049.06 an ounce.