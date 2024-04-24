Stocks To Watch: Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential, Axis Bank, HUL, MCX

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday after it reported a 22.53% decline in net profit and an 8.51% jump in revenue. The stocks of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. will also be in focus.

In addition, Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and LTIMindtree Ltd. will be in the spotlight as it announces its quarterly earnings.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. on Tuesday approved raising of borrowing limit to Rs 1.3 lakh crore by way of issue of NCDs or any other securities or instrument in one or more tranches.

Ambuja Cements Ltd. has completed the acquisition of a cement grinding unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. The unit has a capacity of 1.5 million tonne per annum. The Adani Group cement-maker had entered into a definitive agreement with My Home Industries Pvt. earlier this month to buy the cement grinding unit for Rs 413.75 crore.

A rally in tech heavyweights lifted the broader US stock market, with the group’s high-stakes earnings seen by Wall Street investors as a major test of the bull run in equities, Bloomberg said.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 1.11% and 1.49%, respectively, as on 12:33 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.64%.

Brent crude was trading 1.18% higher at $88.03 a barrel. Gold fell 0.07% to $2,325.69 an ounce.

India's benchmark equity indices ended a little higher on Tuesday as shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. led the gains, but the upside was limited due to losses in Reliance Industries Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 31.60 points, or 0.14%, up at 22,368.00, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 89.83 points, or 0.12%, higher at 73,738.45.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,044.54 crore and domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second day and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,918.94 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency strengthened by 3 paise to close at Rs 83.34 against the US dollar.